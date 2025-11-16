92 Fun Things To Do At Home To Avoid Boredom

If we have learned anything in the past couple of years — apart from the fact that we need to wash our hands frequently — it’s that we need to find ways to entertain ourselves at home with something besides binge-watching TV shows and occasionally reading a book.
Many people rely on either outdoor or social activities when it comes to having fun. And that’s fine, but sometimes, for whatever reason, it can be unattainable. Even though, hopefully, we will never have to live through another pandemic, finding things to do when you are at home and bored can be an important life skill.
Those of you who usually do fun stuff outside of the home will be surprised by the variety of creative things you can actually do at home. From more conventional things, like trying new recipes, to more advanced things, like building a castle for your pet or learning a new language from scratch, activities to do at home can be as fun as going out with your friends and sometimes even have additional educational or practical value.
For this article, we have collected a long list of stuff to do when you’re bored and at home. How many of these have you already tried? We recommend giving all of them a shot and finding the ones you enjoy the most. How do you usually entertain yourself when you have to stay in? Share your recommended fun things to do in the comments!
#1 Read A Book
#2 Teach Your Pet Some New Tricks
#3 Foster A Pet
#4 Have A Wine And Cheese Night
#5 Make A Bird Feeder
#6 Do An At-Home Facial
#7 Learn A New Language
#8 Take A Virtual Museum Tour
#9 Bake Or Cook Something Special
#10 Perfect Your Home Coffee Game
#11 Call A Friend
#12 Play Some Brain-Teaser Games
#13 Learn To Meditate
#14 Make Your Own Music
#15 Play A Board Game
#16 Make Homemade Greeting Cards
#17 Learn How To Do Origami
#18 Shake Up A Cocktail
#19 Try Living Room Yoga
#20 Start A Garden
#21 Take Up Knitting
#22 Try A New Craft
#23 Decorate The House
#24 Make Fresh Pasta
#25 Dance It Out
#26 Take An Online Class
#27 Have A BBQ
#28 Have A Pizza Party
#29 Watch A Sports Game
#30 Play An Old-School Video Game
#31 Listen To Podcasts
#32 Organize Your Wardrobe
#33 Declutter The House
#34 Have A Home Spa Night
#35 Make Candles
#36 Start Your Side Hustle
#37 Watch Online Concerts
#38 Carve Pumpkins
#39 Make Playlists For Every Mood
#40 Start Scrapbooking
#41 Master The Online Game Arena
#42 Play Badminton
#43 Print Out Photos And Frame Them
#44 Learn A How To Do New Hairstyle
#45 Have Breakfast In Bed
#46 Learn To Use Chopsticks
#47 Color In A Coloring Book
#48 Set Up An Instagram For Your Pet
#49 Do An Online Workout Class
#50 Keep A Journal
#51 Learn To Play Guitar
#52 Have A Bonfire
#53 Make A Vision Board
#54 Sleep Somewhere New
#55 Become An Expert At Painting Your Nails
#56 Make A Macrame Plant Holder
#57 Go Camping At Home
#58 Make A Family Tree
#59 Go For A Walk In A New Neighborhood
#60 Tie-Dye Old Clothing
#61 Paint And Sip
#62 Go Through Old Family Albums
#63 Build A Gingerbread House
#64 Move Your Furniture Around
#65 Learn To Juggle
#66 Propagate Your Plants
#67 Write Letters To Family And Friends
#68 Participate In A Virtual Writing Circle
#69 Watch A Broadway Show
#70 Have A Netflix Party
#71 Organize A Puzzle Swap
#72 Wash Your Car
#73 Have A Picnic In Your Backyard
#74 Have A Fun Family Meeting
#75 Decorate Cupcakes
#76 Make Pottery
#77 Attend An Online Karaoke Party
#78 Practice Your Photography Skills
#79 Start A Blog
#80 Host A Cooking Challenge Via Video Chat
#81 Start A Podcast
#82 Learn To Cross Stitch
#83 Have A Karaoke Night
#84 Play Charades
#85 Learn Calligraphy
#86 Make Homemade Ice Cream
#87 Order Some Takeout
#88 Have An At-Home Film Festival
#89 Start Teletherapy
#90 Do A Hair Mask
#91 Organize A Virtual Book Club
#92 Become A Youtube Or Tiktok Star
