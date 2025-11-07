Guy Keeps Telling Pregnant Wife To “Adjust” For His Parents, Even When It Makes Her Uncomfortable

Every couple should have each other’s back, especially when situations become tough to deal with or their families are too overbearing. When one partner begins to take other people’s sides, it can cause conflicts and problems in their relationship over time.
This is what a pregnant woman faced because her husband kept giving in to his parents’ demands and ignored her needs. She found herself at the end of her rope because of his pushover behavior, which put her in a tough spot of constantly having to adjust for her in-laws.
Dealing with pushy in-laws can get easier if both partners present a united front and stand up to rude behavior
The poster shared that even though she was 37 weeks pregnant and her husband’s parents had come to help, she had to do all the cooking and cleaning
Her in-laws also couldn’t stand the cold, so her husband kept turning on the heater even though his wife felt extremely hot
Her husband also tried to convince the poster to give in to old family traditions after his mom kept pushing her views on him
All these situations made the poster feel like she had to keep adjusting and compromising for her in-laws, especially since her husband always took their side
As the poster explained, her husband’s parents had travelled halfway across the world to come and help when their newborn baby was born. She didn’t mind having them around most of the time since they were nice people and clearly wanted to be helpful for this new stage of the OP and her husband’s life.
It is common in many cultures for grandparents to help with childcare, especially in the first few months after delivery. This gives the exhausted parents some time to themselves and helps reduce the amount of stress they might be facing. On the flip side, it can also prove to be burdensome if the grandparents are very pushy.
This is what the pregnant poster faced because her in-laws expected her to cook, clean, and adjust to all of their demands. Even though the OP was 37 weeks pregnant and due for a C-section in just a few days, she was expected to make food for everyone and clean up after them, too.
Most medical professionals advise pregnant women to avoid doing a lot of household chores. The reason for this is that the hormones released during this period can actually soften or loosen one’s ligaments, which makes them more prone to back strain. That’s why the poster’s husband should have taken this responsibility off her shoulders and let her just relax.
Apart from the daily chores, the OP also found herself constantly having to compromise for her in-laws. This became apparent when her husband’s parents kept complaining about how cold they felt, so the heater had to be turned on for them, making the poster then feel uncomfortably hot.
She also felt annoyed when her partner tried to convince her to carry out an old tradition for their baby, just because his mom had told him to. The OP felt that nobody was respecting her boundaries, especially because her husband kept giving in to what his parents wanted, at her expense.
According to marriage counsellors, when a person keeps feeling sidelined by their partner like this, it can lead to a build-up of resentment. Although cultural factors or traditions might play a role in this kind of behavior, it’s important for people to put their spouse’s needs first and pay attention to them.
The poster tried to make her husband understand how unheard she felt, but he didn’t seem to view his pushover behavior as problematic at all. He tried to convince her to adjust just for a short time while his parents were staying there, and then things would go back to normal.
Do you think the woman should listen to her partner and compromise or set boundaries in this situation? Let us know your honest thoughts.
People felt that the poster’s husband was a mommy’s boy and that he needed to stop keeping the peace at the expense of his wife
