Self-Love Tattoos: 94 Ideas With Deep Meaning to Inspire and Empower

by

Although it has been said a thousand times before, it doesn’t make it less accurate — self-esteem starts with loving yourself, first and foremost. Now, there are tons of ways and thousands of paths to finding love for yourself, and one of them is getting empowering self-love tattoos to serve as a constant reminder of your worth and beauty. 

As an ancient form, tattoos are a form of permanent body art embraced by various cultures globally. The oldest evidence of human skin tattoos dates back thousands of years, between 3370 BC and 3100 BC. As they could serve decorative purposes, they tended to be associated with medical healing in ancient civilizations. Over the years, nothing has changed, as self-love tattoos can be meaningful and serve as mental healing.

They can be perfect reminders of what you pass to reach this glorious point in life and that life is a journey of progress without a final destination. Either way, self-love tattoos have different meanings, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look at someone else’s designs online for inspiration. That’s why we’ve gathered a powerful collection of self-love tattoos to inspire that little affirmation you might want to carry everywhere with you permanently.

Inspire Yourself with Over 94 Self-Love Tattoos

From minimalist and small self-love tattoo ideas to large designs, amaze yourself with all sorts of inks that represent self-love, remind, and inspire you to accept yourself unconditionally, just a smidgen below. Once you are there, be sure to vote on the tattoos you liked the most, and share this article with anyone on the same journey as you!

#1 Minimalist Reminder of Life’s Possibilities

Image source: backtobasicstattoo

#2 “Be Someone Who Makes You Happy” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: shirbarka

#3 “Save Yourself” Lettering Tattoo with Deep Meaning

Image source: 39tattoo

#4 Hug Yourself in a Mirror Tattoo

Image source: nasstusy_ink

#5 Heart Outline Tattoo Design

Image source: casey.tat

#6 Blooming Woman Tattoo

Image source: honey.bea.tattoos

#7 Sleeping Frog Tattoo

Image source: buoythefishlover

#8 Realistic Heart in a Jar Tattoo

Image source: artbybreab

#9 “It’s Ok, Try Tomorrow” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: maniaclara.pokes

#10 Tattoo of Realistic Heart with Hearts Symbols

Image source: johnb.designs

#11 Linear Heart and Brain Ink

Image source: cstaley.art

#12 “Hope” Lettering Tattoo with a Smile Emoji

Image source: jiabeautyexpertt

#13 Overlapping Happy and Sad Smile Emojis

Image source: opa.ink

#14 “Crying in a Cool Way” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: witaminat

#15 “Weirdo” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: maniaclara.pokes

#16 “Self Love” Lettering Tattoo with Flowers

Image source: pastelpumpkintattoo

#17 Overlapping “Self Love” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: juliakay_tattoos

#18 “As The Sun, We Always Rise Again” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: sydney_fineline_tattoo

#19 “Vita Felice” Lettering Ink with a Bouquet

Image source: tattooist_sigak

#20 “I Just Want Someone to Pick Me” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: pokeeeeeeeoh

#21 “Living Is Easy with Eyes Closed Misunderstanding All You See” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: cagridurmaz

#22 “How Do I Stop Carrying Everything That Has Ever Happened to Me” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: seoulmamaboy

#23 “Cherish” Lettering Tattoo with a Smile

Image source: seon_tattoo

#24 “I Can Do This” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: sunnice_tatt.club

#25 “I Love Me” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: pollivkt.tattoo

#26 “Couldn’t Care Less” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: vickys_taetowierungen

#27 “Art Is Chaos Taking Shape” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: andyoutattoo

#28 Shopping Cart Full of Hearts Ink

Image source: olyakolettattoo

#29 “Self-Love Juice” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: skinofglass_

#30 Self-Care Ink with Flowers, Moon and Clouds

Image source: pauletteceyrat

#31 Realistic Hug Yourself Tattoo with Leaves

Image source: olakoltowska

#32 “Me, Myself & I” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: elzavanhouden

#33 Female Character Hugging Itself

Image source: rue.des.violettes.ttt

#34 “It’s OK” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: studiomilaa

#35 Let Yourself to Have a Beer Outdoors

Image source: camille.lussier

#36 Heart Ink with Rainbow Colors

Image source: tattooist_sigak

#37 “I Live So I Love” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: bluelline

#38 “Just Keep it Up” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: mevs_art

#39 Magic Heart Labyrinth Tattoo

Image source: seon_tattoo

#40 “Make Memories Not Dreams” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: imgonnahurtyoubaby

#41 “You Can Stand Alone” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: sz.lia

#42 Self-Satisfied Character Tattoo

Image source: itskindaok

#43 “Enough” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: trashgxrl_ink

#44 Watercolor “I Love Myself” Lettering Design

Image source: angeloop_ink

#45 “Self Love Club” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: joannalynnetattoo

#46 Strong Self-Kiss with Flowers Tattoo

Image source: sachabojda

#47 Minimalist Self-Love Tattoo

Image source: erin.tattooist

#48 “Love Yourself” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: nafas_tattoo_team

#49 Embrace Yourself Tattoo

Image source: tttypoholic

#50 Self-Hug Tat with Bony Hand and Flowers

Image source: risu.tattoo

#51 Self-Hug Tattoo with Sunflower

Image source: tattoos_by_poppy

#52 In Love With Nature Tattoo

Image source: rusht0n

#53 “Break Your Limits And Outgrow Yourself” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: patrydelrey_tattoos

#54 “Reputation” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: nancydestroyer

#55 “Dream Whatever You Want” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: burgerkiim

#56 Tattoo of Devil Caring Love Letters

Image source: perfectangeltattoo

#57 “Me” Lettering Tattoo Design

Image source: payton.hartshorn

#58 Realistic Heart with Flowers Tattoo

Image source: johnb.designs

#59 Medusa Tarot Card Tattoo

Image source: treerosetattoos

#60 “Dear Me, Love Yourself” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: alix.duma

#61 “You Are Enough” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: _jessy.png

#62 Tattoo of Heart with Essential Number

Image source: rusht0n

#63 “You Yourself Are All You Have and All You Need” Red Lettering Ink

Image source: cin.g.s

#64 “Rifiorire” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: maansikkeltattoo

#65 Conceptual Tattoo of Skeleton and Flowers

Image source: artbybreab

#66 “Aime-Moi Toi” Lettering Design

Image source: sale_mome_tattoo

#67 “Self-Love Club” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: oopsydaisytattoos

#68 Be Kind to Yourself Tattoo

Image source: _harrymckenzie

#69 “Je m’aime” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: denizinks

#70 “Milktea Hunter” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: imgonnahurtyoubaby

#71 “Flowers Need Time to Bloom. So Do You” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: lh.tattoo

#72 Give Yourself Healthy Love

Image source: petale.ttt

#73 Tattoo of Heart with the Word “Me” Inside

Image source: is.nich.schlimm

#74 “I Can Love Me Better” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: victoriahiotattoo

#75 “Jamais Vu” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: maniaclara.pokes

#76 Rise Your Self-Esteem by Hugging Yourself

Image source: reneemandrake

#77 Tattoo of Female Body with Tangled Head

Image source: riccardo_tsb

#78 Retro Style Tattoo with Heart

Image source: shadowworktattoos

#79 “Pay Attention. Be Astonished. Tell About It” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: itsmeadhd

#80 Conceptual “I Am What I Am” Tattoo

Image source: alina.tattoo.ink

#81 “I Love Me” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: naomieb94

#82 Lovely Female Face Tattoo

Image source: ewadobrochna

#83 “My Life Is Better than Yours” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: limhanbee

#84 Tattoo of Mirror with Small Heart

Image source: tattlina

#85 “Self Love Club” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: Scott Eastlake

#86 “Trust That Everything Will Be OK” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: sydney_fineline_tattoo

#87 Tattoo Design Of Woman In Lotus Pose

Image source: cagridurmaz

#88 “Lebe Den Moment” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: atelier.larsen

#89 “Self-Esteem” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: eddie_tattoo

#90 Water Yourself and Bloom Like a Flower

Image source: teagantatt

#91 Pink “Myself” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: allanaink

#92 “Let Yourself Grow” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: tuckerxtattoos

#93 “The Past Can Hurt You but You Can Either Run From It or Learn From It” Tattoo” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: psyckoaktive

#94 Fairy “Self-Love” Lettering Tattoo

Image source: siick.insanity.art

