Rescue Kitten With Two Sets Of Ears Becomes An Internet Sensation

If there are any creatures that can rule the internet without really doing much, it’s cats. Cat lovers bond over any kind of content where cats are just being their sassy-hilarious-cute selves. However, it’s not every day you can see a cat with not one, but two sets of ears.

Meet Midas, a Russian Blue kitten that has four ears and a defective jaw because of a genetic mutation. This, however, has no effect on his hearing and Midas is doing just fine. According to his owner, Canis Dosemeci, the adorable kitten was born with five siblings in a friend’s backyard in Turkey. Concerned that Midas’ unique condition might make it harder for him to find a home, Canis decided to adopt the cat herself.

After having it confirmed by a vet that his condition does not affect his health, Midas seems to be living his best life. The kitten now has over 100K followers on Instagram who enjoy seeing the daily life of the 4-eared-cat.

Midas is a Russian Blue kitten that has four ears due to a genetic mutation

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

Luckily, Midas’ unusual condition has no effect on his hearing

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

This adorable kitten was born in Turkey, in the backyard of a friend of his now-owner

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

Midas is quite the influencer with over 100K followers on Instagram

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

“2234 grams of impatience”—Midas’ IG account is full of witty captions

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

Midas was the only one of his five siblings to have this interesting mutation

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

Midas enjoys hanging out with his housemates, Labradors Suzy and Zeyno

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

This fellow can be feisty, like any other cat

Image credits: midas_x24

And as cats do, a lot of Midas’ time is spent catching the z’s

Image credits: midas_x24

Image credits: midas_x24

Midas’ owner says she hopes his popularity can persuade people to adopt pets rather than buying them from stores

Image credits: midas_x24

