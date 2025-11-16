“When Something Is Free, You Are The Product”: 50 Posts From This Anti-Consumption Community That Might Inspire You To Cut Back (New Pics)

Did you know that over 70% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions can be traced back to only 100 companies? Among this 100 are various oil, gas, energy, and coal producers from all around the world, but there’s one thing they all have in common: they are destroying the planet for profit and have no intentions of citizens consuming less.
Thankfully, there are many people who want to fight back against greedy capitalist corporations and urge others to make more conscious decisions about what they buy and use. One place where these like-minded individuals tend to gather is the Anticonsumption subreddit. We’ve gone through the group, and found some of the most insightful and eye-opening posts that might make you reconsider your next fast fashion purchase or inspire you to start biking to work. Be sure to upvote the posts that you agree with the most, and then let us know in the comments below how you aim to reduce, reuse, and recycle more. Keep reading to also find an interview with author and environmental activist Colin Beavan. Then if you’re looking for even more anticonsumption inspiration, you can check out Bored Panda’s last post on this same subreddit right here.
#1 Remember Kids, “Vegan Wool” Is Plastic. And When It Breaks, It’s Decomposition Will Not Be Friendly
#2 Us Law Needs To Be Amended
#3 Can We Agree That Libraries Are Underrated And Not Appreciated Enough In This Consumerist Society?
#4 The Covid Lockdown Exposed Consumerism
#5 Billionaires
#6 This Is Disturbing
#7 I Saw This And Thought It Was A Good Idea! What Do You Think?
#8 Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket‘S Produce Section
#9 Someone On My Street Said “No” To Big, Wasteful Lawns
#10 Who’s The Thief?
#11 This Sign-Holder At A Toronto Protest Might Have A Point
#12 This Belongs Here
#13 The American Dream
#14 How Can People Still Be Proud Of This Country?
#15 We Need A Different Economy
#16 Feeling Futile
#17 You Cant Say Sustainable Without Saying F**k Golf Courses
#18 Fake System
#19 The Lucrative War Is A Thing
#20 So Much Pointless Stuff
#21 We’re Individually Wrapping Olives Now!!!
#22 Hypocrites Much?
#23 Less Population = Less Sales = Sad Rich Overlords
#24 And Then We Could Just Get A New Battery Instead Of Buying A Whole New Phone/Getting The Company To Replace It And Therefore Wasting More Materials
#25 This Would Be A Good Visual For People. I Know It Would Be Heavier For Me Seeing It At A Restaurant
#26 I Wish That Money Could’ve Been Spent On The Employees For Their Labor Instead
#27 Climate Dad Knows Better
#28 Capitalists Doesn’t Mean ” Free Market”
#29 Saw At The Exploratorium In Sf And Just Nails It
#30 And When It Rains, It Pours
#31 Marketing Dudes Thinking They’re Being Funny
#32 Saw This And Thought It Was A Super Cute Idea! Would Be Perfect For An Outdoor Celebration
#33 That Last Line
#34 They Sure Know How To Make Two Opposing And Equally Stupid Ideas Coexist Harmoniously Inside A Desperate Person’s Skull
#35 Unchecked Capitalism. Greed
#36 It Would Happen
#37 Why Buy A Sled When You Can Borrow One?
#38 I Love This Idea. Each Item Gets So Much More Use When Locally Stored And Available For The Community
My partner and I thought this would be great for tools, power washers and birthday decorations. What would you put in a library if it didn’t contain books? What should be rentable but isn’t?
#39 Billionaires Buy And Own “Free Speech”
#40 Can You Really Say You Love Her If You Won’t Buy Her Child Slave Mined Rocks?
#41 Guzzolene Addicts
#42 The Worker Exploitation To Food Waste Pipeline
#43 Ready For No Nestle November?
#44 My Company Loves To Throw Away Half A Day Old Fruit
#45 Not Sure If You Saw The Video But The Fashion Zombies Didn’t Like The Message
#46 Why On Earth Do We Need Individually Wrapped Potatoes!?
#47 The Waste At Target This Morning. Going Right Into The Dumpster. Imagine All The People This Box Would Feed
#48 Milking It
#49 Just Saw This On Twitter. Credit To Andy Singer
#50 Yikes
