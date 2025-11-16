“When Something Is Free, You Are The Product”: 50 Posts From This Anti-Consumption Community That Might Inspire You To Cut Back (New Pics)

Did you know that over 70% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions can be traced back to only 100 companies? Among this 100 are various oil, gas, energy, and coal producers from all around the world, but there’s one thing they all have in common: they are destroying the planet for profit and have no intentions of citizens consuming less.

Thankfully, there are many people who want to fight back against greedy capitalist corporations and urge others to make more conscious decisions about what they buy and use. One place where these like-minded individuals tend to gather is the Anticonsumption subreddit. We’ve gone through the group, and found some of the most insightful and eye-opening posts that might make you reconsider your next fast fashion purchase or inspire you to start biking to work. Be sure to upvote the posts that you agree with the most, and then let us know in the comments below how you aim to reduce, reuse, and recycle more. Keep reading to also find an interview with author and environmental activist Colin Beavan. Then if you’re looking for even more anticonsumption inspiration, you can check out Bored Panda’s last post on this same subreddit right here.

#1 Remember Kids, “Vegan Wool” Is Plastic. And When It Breaks, It’s Decomposition Will Not Be Friendly

Image source: fghpdr154

#2 Us Law Needs To Be Amended

Image source: Ch_Anderson, twitter.com

#3 Can We Agree That Libraries Are Underrated And Not Appreciated Enough In This Consumerist Society?

Image source: Big-Green5682

#4 The Covid Lockdown Exposed Consumerism

Image source: Snoo_40410

#5 Billionaires

Image source: DangerStranger138, twitter.com

#6 This Is Disturbing

Image source: deadlyspawn187, twitter.com

#7 I Saw This And Thought It Was A Good Idea! What Do You Think?

Image source: daisybluewho

#8 Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket‘S Produce Section

Image source: Lydssss

#9 Someone On My Street Said “No” To Big, Wasteful Lawns

Image source: plake__snissken

#10 Who’s The Thief?

Image source: uw888, twitter.com

#11 This Sign-Holder At A Toronto Protest Might Have A Point

Image source: jthelaw

#12 This Belongs Here

Image source: InitiativeOk9997

#13 The American Dream

Image source: bimbotoad

#14 How Can People Still Be Proud Of This Country?

Image source: C1-10PTHX1138

#15 We Need A Different Economy

Image source: Comfortablejack

#16 Feeling Futile

Image source: truthneedsnodefense

#17 You Cant Say Sustainable Without Saying F**k Golf Courses

Image source: piefanart

#18 Fake System

Image source: Ch_Anderson

#19 The Lucrative War Is A Thing

Image source: SansaSanchez22

#20 So Much Pointless Stuff

Image source: Meowface_the_cat

#21 We’re Individually Wrapping Olives Now!!!

Image source: MommaJDaddy

#22 Hypocrites Much?

Image source: Biwildered_Coyote

#23 Less Population = Less Sales = Sad Rich Overlords

Image source: adinath22, twitter.com

#24 And Then We Could Just Get A New Battery Instead Of Buying A Whole New Phone/Getting The Company To Replace It And Therefore Wasting More Materials

Image source: Nemuigakusei

#25 This Would Be A Good Visual For People. I Know It Would Be Heavier For Me Seeing It At A Restaurant

Image source: Damien687

#26 I Wish That Money Could’ve Been Spent On The Employees For Their Labor Instead

Image source: Plague-MD

#27 Climate Dad Knows Better

Image source: TheDoomsdayPopTart

#28 Capitalists Doesn’t Mean ” Free Market”

Image source: Pleasant-Force

#29 Saw At The Exploratorium In Sf And Just Nails It

Image source: PlantsBeerCats

#30 And When It Rains, It Pours

Image source: chilopachilopa1

#31 Marketing Dudes Thinking They’re Being Funny

Image source: PhantomDays

#32 Saw This And Thought It Was A Super Cute Idea! Would Be Perfect For An Outdoor Celebration

Image source: piefanart

#33 That Last Line

Image source: skoolbees

#34 They Sure Know How To Make Two Opposing And Equally Stupid Ideas Coexist Harmoniously Inside A Desperate Person’s Skull

Image source: Pleasant-Force

#35 Unchecked Capitalism. Greed

Image source: Necessary_Time8273

#36 It Would Happen

Image source: Electricmothman

#37 Why Buy A Sled When You Can Borrow One?

Image source: thetoollibrarybuf

#38 I Love This Idea. Each Item Gets So Much More Use When Locally Stored And Available For The Community

My partner and I thought this would be great for tools, power washers and birthday decorations. What would you put in a library if it didn’t contain books? What should be rentable but isn’t?

Image source: newshoestrings

#39 Billionaires Buy And Own “Free Speech”

Image source: Pleasant-Force

#40 Can You Really Say You Love Her If You Won’t Buy Her Child Slave Mined Rocks?

Image source: Esperaux

#41 Guzzolene Addicts

Image source: faith_crusader

#42 The Worker Exploitation To Food Waste Pipeline

Image source: PM_ME_PDIDDY

#43 Ready For No Nestle November?

Image source: warau_meow

#44 My Company Loves To Throw Away Half A Day Old Fruit

Image source: Raidan1084

#45 Not Sure If You Saw The Video But The Fashion Zombies Didn’t Like The Message

Image source: uw888

#46 Why On Earth Do We Need Individually Wrapped Potatoes!?

Image source: wiselab27

#47 The Waste At Target This Morning. Going Right Into The Dumpster. Imagine All The People This Box Would Feed

Image source: CustomSawdust

#48 Milking It

Image source: Secure-Might

#49 Just Saw This On Twitter. Credit To Andy Singer

Image source: no_mo_colorado

#50 Yikes

Image source: poisonivydaisy, twitter.com

