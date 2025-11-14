I’m A Crochet Artist, And I’ve Made Some Portraits That You May Like (54 Pics)

My crochet paintings are fiber art objects executed in the technique of freeform crochet. I first combined my drive for creative self-expression with my love for crochet in the year 2014, and in the course of the next more than five years of painting with hooks and yarn, I think I have created an artistic language of my own. I’m set on making full use of yarn’s texture and bright colors to create three-dimensional, saturated pieces, in which the image itself harmonizes and resonates with its physical form as well as with my artistic technique and vision. Also, for those of you interested, I have my own crochet tutorial channel, where you can see the process step-by-step and hopefully learn it as well.
Above all, I am interested in themes of ties, spread out across time and space, both physical and virtual. Ties apply in relationships between humans, between an image and the audience, between an artist and their inner world. In the world of my art, everything and everyone is connected, and true isolation and alienation are non-existent.
Over the years of using this technique, I have created several hundred of pieces ranging in sizes between 20 by 20 centimeters and 1 by 1 meter. I’ve made the majority of my works within the frameworks of particular creative projects, with each of them allowing the audience a look at a multilevel exploration of themes, by which I am immensely fascinated.
When I first sat down and thought of writing down what I felt as an artist and how I saw my artistic path, I came up with this vision which is quite poetic in a way:
I go farther and farther along my life path, reach out into chaos, pull a thread out of it, and spool into an incredible skein and then create my art. Sometimes I make beautiful pieces. It does not have a practical use but exists to make your life brighter, to amuse, and to captivate you. I should not be careless, because you feel angry and slow your pace.
#1 Hayao Miyazaki
#2 Björk
#3 Marilyn Monroe
#4 Family
#5 Adele
#6 David Bowie
#7 Freddie Mercury
#8 Daenerys Targaryen
#9 Tina Turner
#10 Stephen Hawking
#11 Winnie Harlow
#12 Albert Einstein
#13 Bruce Wayne
#14 Frida Kahlo
#15 John Lennon
#16 Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker
#17 Iris
#18 Michael Joseph Jackson
#19 Jon Snow
#20 Paul McCartney
#21 Yolandi
#22 Dale Cooper
#23 Bono
#24 Kurt Vonnegut
#25 Elon Musk
#26 Lupita Nyongo
#27 Ellen DeGeneres
#28 Daniel Radcliffe
#29 Tera Patrick
#30 Elka
#31 Ursula Le Guin
#32 Detsl
#33 Vincent Van Gogh
#34 Kandee Johnson
#35 Edwin Hubble
#36 Ala Pugacheva
#37 Ezra Miller
#38 Lady Gaga
#39 Viktor Tsoi
#40 Kat Von D
#41 James Charles
#42 Beyonce
#43 Janna Aguzarova
#44 Thomas Edward Yorke
#45 Uknown
#46 Weeknd
#47 Niki
#48 Uknown Opera Singer
#49 Olga Buzova
#50 Mads Mikkelsen
#51 Flash Brown
#52 Jared Leto
#53 Willow Smith
#54 Andrey Burtenev
