Hey Pandas, How Do You Feel About The New Updates To This Site? (Closed)

What the title says, personally, I feel like there are more problems.
#1
I understand the need to generate revenue, but too many ads are taking over this site and will drive away users.
The BP recommends is intrusive, BP should have just put it in the top banner, not in the comment section.
The shopping thread needs to go. period. Notice how BP got rid of the ability to upvote/downvote that section? Taking our ability to downvote the shopping thread will not change the majority of users’ dislike for those threads.
#2
The overly intrusive pop up adds that take over the app – I edit the app when come up
#3
i hate bored panda recommends, its covering comments on my post and its recommending articles from a long time ago
for some reason i cant edit my profile. it keeps on saying no changes and i cant change my bio :(
#4
-The times when I click on a post and something is wrong and I can’t open.
-The censoring!!
#5
Bored panda recommends sucks. :/
#6
The previous version wasn’t broken, why did you have to fix it? One more site that I will bypass.
#7
I feel like Bored Panda is following trends unfortunately being set by other websites. Making changes that didn’t need to be made. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
I really hate the “Bored Panda recommends”, and while I can understand needing advertisements to help keep the site afloat, there are way too many adds. BP is going in the wrong direction.
#8
The ads, but specifically the video ones. Right now I have three mini-windows of dancing garbage going. Especially loathsome are the inline videos that pop over to the corner once you scroll past, like the aforementioned Shouting Karen.
The shopping threads and celebrity gossip stuff are of zero value as well, but at least they’re easy to ignore.
#9
App user here! Sometimes it signs me out for no reason, and the random ads are really annoying.
#10
Hate the ads.
Hate the censorship.
But most of all I hate the TicToc posts.
#11
1 – Far too much reliance on American, and to a lesser degree other English-speaking countries, yellow tabloid “celebrity” “journalism” and TikTok narcissism.
2 – Unresponsive site, the spinning wheel while waiting for more (ads too) to load. Site notifications broken, random. Arbitrarily shortening “200 ways to…” to “25 ways to…”, often while making the chopped off posts and comments
inaccessible even from the profile page or site notifications.
3 – Censoring the most innocent of expressions -think of the children!- while opening an “adult toy store” for Valentine’s Day. I agree that profanity is unnecessary, but normal words and concepts, BP, puhlease.
#12
I am mostly staying on here because I have severe stress in my life and I need something to drown it out. But the content has gotten worse for sure, all of this nonsense shopping stuff, celebrity updates no one cares about, same old reddit c**p. It used to be better than Buzzfeed, but not anymore.
#13
Stop censoring so much. Most of the time it makes it difficult to understand what the sentence is about.
#14
I agree with all the above. Stop changing Bored Panda!
#15
I am not at all opposed to the shopping lists. Some of them have been poorly written and others are better, but they are easily skipped if someone wants to avoid them.
I AM frustrated that the AITAH posts have become so much more numerous. Posts like these are whine fests, and focus on what is worst about human beings. Ditto on other single subject stories about awful bosses, coworkers, exes, in-laws, etc.
There used to be so many more stories featuring: lists of woodworking achievements, thrifting finds, amazing cooking, furniture upglows, do it yourself accomplishments, etc. I really miss all those stories that occurred on a regular basis.
#16
This is bothering me even before the update. Why BP initially has, say 86 entries on a post, and later culled them down to 40 entries based on user votes? What’s the reasoning? Some people may quit reading the post after 40 entries, some people went all the way to the end. Why deprive them of this choice?
#17
Wasn’t broke – you didn’t need to “fix” it!
#18
The new pop up ads are annoying as hell. It’s bad enough that there are ads to x-out if I want more room on my screen, but to have to close an ad to see ANYTHING AT ALL!?
Additionally, I ignore the poll questions. No thank you.
#19
I think it is nice but I wish we could search up for certain people. And also I wish we could have a suggestions box or something.
#20
There were updates?
#21
Oh yeah, no more Tik Tok BS, and no more sensor BS
#22
My other comment was pretty much negative but I would like to add that I really liked the posts where you could add something like culinary best/fails, best vacation pictures, list of tricks (even if I’m not going to use them, I like reading about them). There was always some sort of challenge and I think they are gone now. It’s too bad. This is where the BP community really came together and actually praised someone’s work (crafts, painting, pictures, etc.). There was a comradery that we don’t see anymore.
#23
Anything that moves on the right side of my screen gives me migraines. I can stop some of the videos, but then I will spend a huge amount of time just to do that and it’s unacceptable. Then you have those ads that are flashing and also moving without being a video and there’s nothing I can do against those. I tried using my AdBlock but BP will only accept it once and then when I come back will force me to disable it. The amount of repeats here are tiresome. Stop having stuff that are generalizing (only men will do this and only women will do that); that is not okay. People have so much to complain about, can they not do that elsewhere??? Also, try to work on your titles, they suck.
#24
App user here. the pop up video ads need to go. There is far too much TikTok. Too low word coun
#25
Way too many ads. The site is less enjoyable and relaxing. Thinking about Uninstalling the app.
#26
I’m ok with the new surveys feature. My main gripe is the reddit reposts. Really just stop that, especially AITA.
#27
The more I use it is the worse it is. I can’t just scroll and find interesting articles. What on earth were you thinking????
#28
Stop taking old posts and setting them to video! What is the point? Read the actual post months ago, now it’s set to video? And the video doesn’t even show the whole post, very annoying.
#29
The censorship is beyond ridiculous. I understand censoring actual profanity, but censoring words like dead, drugs or w i l l y is idiotic.
#30
#31
You can avoid some of these complaints by a menu system. Put the AITAH, celebrity news, environment, politics and shopping posts in their own sections. Put artististic and creative, animal and member humour posts on the main page. This site has always missed a user forum to where ongoing topics can be discussed rather than just comment and leave but, again, it needs its own section off the main page. The censorship protocols are archaic and go against creative thought and inclusion. Removing and deleting negative posts is often a deterrent to seeing all sides of an issue and totally against creative free thought. Deleting and hiding comments is too much a schoolyard bullying type event where popular thought only is allowed. People need to be mature enough to see a larger range of thoughts, we are not an ant colony with a required hive mentality, divergent ideas are the juice of mental stimulation a site borne of creativity should be protecting and projecting that. Hate speech and direct attacks on fellow members of course should be reported and eliminated. But you can’t have a whole list of Incel or worst comments on the net posts and then expect members to understand their own bad comments are not allowed in response, its stiflingly hypocritical, even contextually it is not passing the smell test and causing creative minds to leave. Better for those with strong feelings to have a forum and debate like adults about these things.
#32
I found BP because of the absolutely relentless ads on Buzzfeed. Coming here was a total breath of fresh air. Now, however, I see BP becoming more and more like BF, and I hate it. I can understand the need for advertisers, but do they all need to be videos? It’s taking longer and longer for the page to load because of the videos. Show me static ads if you must, but when I have to wait for ten videos to load, it smacks of Buzzfeed. I left BF and survived, and I’m afraid that I’ll soon have to do the same here. Because of the load times, BP has become less of a quick escape into a much more time consuming ordeal.
#33
I am rapidly getting to the point of deleting my account. I hate pop up advertising
#34
The censoring is just silly. Also, I would recommend a general comments section at the end to comment on overall content/topic.
#35
1. Obsession with censoring words that are in common use, or that someone thinks might trigger (horrors!!!) an emotion. Get real!
2. I don’t need to see this on every post!
Bored Panda Recommends
We’ve got a feeling you’ll like these pieces, too:
3. Has your domain been throttled? Seems like it’s been awfully slow lately.
#36
So far it’s only crashed once. Other than that I haven’t noticed any difference.
#37
The use of “hilarious” in titles – just click-bait. Some of them are so niche that one doesn’t even understand the point of the joke, let alone find it hilarious.
#38
Comments on this site have become very negative. People answer politically about unrelated things. Overall, the needless censoring and closing accounts based on down votes is what’s killing it for me.
#39
I very much dislike the poll at the end of every list. What is done with that data? Who is requesting it? Is it anonymized? I answered the first 3, then realized I wanted nothing to do with them.
#40
Stop copying Buzzfeed!
#41
I visit this site less and less now because the content is repetitive and steals from other websites, like Buzzfeed and reddit. I only think about visiting when I’m on the toilet. Bored Panda no longer offers uplifting content as advertised, and recently, there are more posts that are ads for products than news content. I’m actually willing to let ads play out before I read content, if that’s what will pay for this site, and most of my reading enjoyment has become hindered because of the ads that play above and below the article I’ve selected to read, and is also then interrupted by multiple ads as I scroll down.
And it’s really difficult to find “Ask Pandas” to contribute or create content.
I understand that this is a website generated by a university in Lithuania, and that many of the contributors are students who are doing their best to become journalists, and I even applaud their mastery of English, but…
Too many American bashing articles–we readers get it – – – you love American products like technology, food and clothes, but hate Americans, though it’s unlikely you’ve ever met any Americans or lived in the USA, but OK, you need to hate someone and Papa Putin will find a way to send you to Siberia if you dare speak badly about Russia. It’s not like you’ve got a lot going for you in Lithuania….so you gotta hate the haves since you have not.
Too many cut and paste “articles” from reddit– wtf are you learning at that “university”? The art of cut’n paste like a 3rd grader in the US? Certainly, you know nothing about journalism.
#42
Tired of all the stupid meme threads.
#43
Use to be my go-to scroll when an online meeting gets boring. But lately the audio on someone’s ad has been bleeding through – This doesn’t happen with the other ads, and has NEVER happened to me before. Several times last week I had to quickly close the tab because I can’t locate where it is coming from! Maybe the problem was specific to the ad, but this didn’t happen before you made the “upgrades”!
#44
I don’t like that we can’t share the different entries onto Pinterest as easily
#45
The anti-whatever (US, capitalism, men) posts have decreased by approximately 25% – yay! Keep it up!
I do like the new ability to click through a photo to see other shots. That is nice!
I use lots of adblockers and pop-up blockers, so I don’t have those complaints.
