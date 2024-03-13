6 Seasons of Better Call Saul Ranked for Your Judgmental Pleasure

6. The Grand Finale: Better Call Saul Season 6
Oh, the bittersweet symphony of farewell! Season 6 is the swan song that had us all in our feels, serving up a brilliant conclusion that ties up the loose ends with a bow so neat, it could make a boy scout jealous. We watched Slippin’ Jimmy take the final plunge into the Saul Goodman abyss, and didn’t we just love every minute of it?
I have very mixed feelings. I don’t think you can watch the show, and I can’t play this guy, without growing to want him to succeed, and liking him, and wanting to be a better version of himself… I’m not sure that’s where he’ll end up, though. Oh Bob Odenkirk, you magnificent maestro of emotional complexity, we hear you loud and clear. With storytelling so tight it could be used as a drum skin, Season 6 made us miss these characters before the credits even rolled.
5. The Anxiety-Inducing Thrills: Better Call Saul Season 5
Season 5 took our collective blood pressure and cranked it up to eleven. High stakes? Check. Riveting storytelling? Double check.
This week’s episode is probably the closest the show has come to being a full-on comedy so far, but let’s not forget the palpitations we had watching Jimmy’s desert crawl or Lalo’s relentless pursuit. Bob Odenkirk’s heart attack on set might have mirrored our own cardiac arrest from the tension. And yet, we couldn’t look away; it was like watching a slow-motion car crash with clowns juggling chainsaws inside.
4. Drama Meets Character Arcs: Better Call Saul Season 4
The season where the stars aligned, and the writers’ room must have been sprinkled with fairy dust. Better Call Saul isn’t a series that is content just putting its characters into interesting plot scenarios; they use every plot device they can to enhance the storytelling. Rhea Seehorn’s Kim Wexler became more than just a pretty face; she was a force of nature, with chemistry so organic with Bob Odenkirk that you’d think they were grown in the same lab.
3. The Narrative Picks Up Steam: Better Call Saul Season 3
Season 3 is when the show decided to stop being polite and start getting real. The slow burn from Seasons 1 and 2 finally ignited into a blaze of glory that had us glued to our screens like our favorite chair on a Sunday afternoon. Jammy uses misdirection and disorientation (through Saul) to fool himself into moving forward after Chuck’s death. It was like watching someone try to start a campfire with wet wood; frustrating at first but oh-so-satisfying when it finally catches.
2. The Test of Patience: Better Call Saul Season 2
Ah, Season 2, where character development was as slow as molasses in January but somehow still captivating. This was like watching paint dry if the paint were made of glittering gold – still tedious but worth it in the end.
We’ve discussed before that part of the greatness of Better Call Saul is the slow-burn transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman. Yes, we get it; good things come to those who wait…and wait…and wait some more.
1. Breaking Out of Big Brother’s Shadow: Better Call Saul Season 1
Welcome to the world where meth is out and legal jargon is in! Season 1 had big shoes to fill coming off the high of Breaking Bad, and while it may not have been everyone’s cup of tea (or beaker of meth), it laid down some solid groundwork for what was to come.
The continuity people must have such headaches, what with the limitations we all know exist when you’re dealing with a prequel. Still, Jimmy McGill’s courtroom antics gave us enough chuckles and cringes to keep tuning in for his transformation from underdog lawyer to morally flexible attorney-at-law.
Follow Us