It is no secret that celebrity romances often face intense media scrutiny, leading many stars to keep their personal lives as private as possible. However, maintaining privacy can prove challenging in the world of celebrity, as relationships frequently make headlines and draw public interest. Among the many celebrity couples whose love lives have been exposed to the public eye, there are those who have made waves for their relationships with individuals involved in criminal activities.
These high-profile romances have captivated pop culture news, shining a spotlight on the celebrities’ unorthodox choices in partners and garnering attention for their controversial relationships with individuals on the wrong side of the law. So, let’s explore that a little bit. Here are 5 celebs who dated criminals.
5. Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra was born Tara Leigh Patrick on April 20, 1972, in Sharonville, Ohio. She rose to fame for her stunning appearances in Playboy magazine, captivating audiences with her beauty and charisma. She then further solidified her status as a popular figure in the entertainment industry with her role as a co-host on the MTV game show Singled Out and her iconic portrayal of Lani McKenzie on the hit TV series Baywatch.
However, her image suffered a brief tarnish when she married basketball player Dennis Rodman in a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas, only to have their marriage annulled shortly after. The relationship between Electra and Rodman was tumultuous, characterized by domestic violence allegations and restraining orders filed by both parties. Additionally, Rodman faced legal issues, including an arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence in Southern California. These incidents highlighted the rocky and controversial nature of their relationship, leaving both celebrities with notable run-ins with the law.
4. Robin Givens
Mike Tyson is infamous for his volatile temper and numerous run-ins with the law. By the time he was 13, he had been arrested 38 times and ended up at the Tryon School for Boys in Johnstown, New York. Perhaps the most shocking of these incidents was the convicted assault of a young woman, for which he served time in prison. Prior to this, Tyson’s tumultuous personal life was marred by violence and erratic behaviour.
His first wife, actress Robin Givens (Boomerang), filed domestic violence charges against him during their marriage, shedding light on Tyson’s aggressive tendencies. In addition to these accusations, Tyson was cited for general violence and displayed unpredictable behaviour, further painting a troubling picture of his tumultuous personal life. These troubling incidents have undoubtedly solidified Tyson’s reputation as a controversial and troubled figure both inside and outside of the boxing ring.
3. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock was born on July 26, 1964, in Arlington, Virginia. She rose to fame in the early 90s, quickly becoming a household name with her starring roles in action classics like Speed and The Net. At the peak of her career, Bullock shocked the entertainment industry by starting a relationship with Jesse James, a motorcycle customizer and reality TV star whose company had violated a number of Clean Air Laws, resulting in hefty fines. Despite the controversy surrounding James, Bullock married him. However, their relationship faced tumultuous times and eventually ended in divorce after James admitted to having affairs with multiple women, causing a public scandal and marking the end of their marriage.
2. Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen‘s personal life has long been the focus of media attention, with the actor known for his wild partying and destructive behavior. Despite leaning into this persona in some of his more recent roles, Sheen has made efforts in recent years to clean up his act and remain sober. In a 2023 interview with People, Sheen stated, “I have a very consistent lifestyle now” reflecting his commitment to staying on a positive path. Throughout his many ups and downs, Sheen faced media scrutiny for his high-profile relationship with adult film star Ginger Lynn, who served four years in prison for tax evasion. The actor’s turbulent personal life continues to be a source of fascination for many, but his journey towards sobriety and stability shows a promising turn in his life, despite making our list of celebs who dated criminals.
1. Whitney Houston
As a notable example of celebs who dated criminals, the question of whether late singer Whitney Houston was drawn to bad boys or if she was the “bad” one in the relationship has long been up for debate. At the height of her fame, she faced harsh criticism when she remained at Bobby Brown‘s side even after he was arrested multiple times for drug charges and domestic abuse while they were married. It was also stated that Whitney’s mother opposed her marriage to Bobby and that many other friends and family members discouraged her from dating him. However, she married him anyway. Houston died from a heroin overdose on February 11, 2012, a few years before the two got divorced, but up until this point, they reportedly remained close. Want to read more about the late singer? Here’s our breakdown of her best movie roles.
