6 Athletes Who Went to Prison

There are numerous examples of major athletes who have found themselves behind bars at some point in their careers. While some of these instances were undoubtedly deserved and a consequence of the athletes’ actions, there have been cases where athletes ended up behind bars unjustly. Regardless of the circumstances, each case inevitably led to massive media frenzies, shining a spotlight on the athletes’ personal lives and their legal troubles.
The impact of these incidents resonates not only within the sports world but also in the broader public sphere, highlighting the complexities and consequences that come with fame and fortune. While there are many examples of this that transcend minor crimes to downright shocking and prolific, we will be focusing on the high profile cases that shocked the world. So, here are six athletes who went to prison.
6. Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter
In a grave miscarriage of justice, middleweight boxer Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter was wrongly convicted of a triple murder that occurred in Paterson, New Jersey, not once, but twice. Following the overturning of his initial conviction due to unreliable eyewitness testimony, Carter’s second trial garnered widespread attention. To that, Bob Dylan even released a protest song in 1975 that sang the song of innocence for Carter. Despite spending nearly two decades behind bars, Carter was finally released in 1985 when a Federal judge voided his second conviction, citing the prosecution’s reliance on racism over reason.
Following his release, Carter relocated to Toronto, Canada, where he transitioned into an activist role for the wrongfully convicted. Furthermore, in 1999, Norman Jewison‘s biopic movie The Hurricane was released, charting the life, trials and tribulations of this iconic boxer. Denzel Washington took on the role of Carter, earning an Oscar nomination for his captivating rendition.
5. Aaron Hernandez
New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez‘s promising career was overshadowed by his involvement in criminal activities. In 2013, Hernandez was convicted of the murder of Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old semi-professional football player and landscaper, which resulted in a life sentence. Adding to the shocking turn of events, Hernandez was also indicted for a double murder outside a nightclub in Boston in 2012. Despite being acquitted of the double homicide, Hernandez’s life came to a tragic end when he was found dead in his cell, ruled as a suicide shortly after. Hernandez’s achievements on the football field were tainted by his criminal actions, leaving a dark cloud over his once-promising career.
4. Lawrence Phillips
Former NFL and CFL running back Lawrence Phillips was known for his accomplishments on the gridiron, but his image was severely tarnished by a series of despicable criminal acts. In 2009, Phillips was found guilty of seven counts of domestic abuse against his girlfriend, highlighting his troubled personal life. Prior to that, in 2005, he was convicted of assault for intentionally running over three teenagers with his car. While serving time in prison in 2015, Phillips was then accused of killing his cellmate, further deepening his criminal history and painting a psychotic picture of the once promising star. However, before he could face trial for the murder charge, Phillips was found dead in his cell. His demise was later ruled as a suicide.
3. Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever live, earning the nickname “baddest man on the planet” for his dominance in the ring. What’s more, he made history as the youngest fighter to win the WBC heavyweight title, showcasing his exceptional skill and talent as an athlete. However, Tyson’s legacy is massively blemished by his criminal record.
Tyson is also one of the most notable athletes who went to prison. In 1992, Tyson was convicted of the rape of an 18-year-old Miss Black America contestant. This act led to Tyson being sentenced to ten years in prison, though he ultimately served only three years of his six-year suspended sentence. Upon his release, Tyson returned to boxing, but not without controversy. In 1997, he infamously bit the ear of Evander Holyfield during a match, causing widespread outrage.
Tyson’s legal troubles continued in 1999, when he was sentenced to a year in prison for assaulting two individuals in a case of road rage. Despite his boxing prowess, Tyson’s criminal actions have overshadowed his athletic achievements in the eyes of many. However, in recent years, he appears to be trying to stay on the straight-and-narrow, gaining popularity once again for his role in The Hangover movies.
2. Oscar Pistorius
Oscar Pistorius, also known as the “Blade Runner,” is another well known athlete who went to prison. Pistorius is a South African sprinter who overcame physical challenges to become a Paralympic and Olympic champion. Pistorius made history as the first amputee to compete in the able-bodied Olympics, showcasing his remarkable athletic abilities and inspiring millions around the world. However, his life and career took a tragic turn when he fatally shot girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.
Pistorius claimed the shooting was a case of mistaken identity, stating how he thought there was an intruder in the bathroom when he opened fire. However, he was ultimately convicted of murder and served eight and a half years in prison, followed by a further eight months under house arrest. His once-celebrated success in sports was overshadowed by the shocking and devastating incident, turning Pistorius from a beloved athlete to a convicted criminal. Currently, Pistorius is out on parole, serving the remainder of his sentence in a different capacity, forever eclipsing his achievements in the world of sports.
1. O. J. Simpson
Once an iconic figure in both football and film, O.J. Simpson is now among the most startling examples of a hero turned real-life villain. Simpson had a prosperous career in acting and football before his life suddenly shifted when he was named as a suspect in one of the most notorious murder investigations in history. His dramatic slow-speed chase in 1994 set off a precipitous fall from grace, captivating the globe. Despite being found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, Simpson’s reputation never quite recovered.
After his acquittal, it wouldn’t be long until Simpson found himself in trouble yet again. In 2007, he orchestrated a group of thieves to break into a Las Vegas hotel room in an attempt to reclaim some memorabilia that he claimed was rightfully his. This criminal act led to charges of kidnapping and armed robbery, resulting in a 33-year prison sentence with a nine-year minimum. He was released on parole October 1, 2017. However, in December 2021, he was granted early release from his parole by the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation. Want to learn about O.J. Simpson’s family? Here’s the untold story of his daughter, Arnelle Simpson.
