Ananda Lewis: Breaking Barriers and Making Waves in Television Hosting

In a time where influencers and It Girls are all the rage, ex-MTV host Ananda Lewis is a name that needs to make its way to your search histories. From the mid-90s through 2004, Lewis hosted some of TV’s most popular shows. She is an icon who was always way ahead of her time, hamming it up in the 90s with legendary names like Prince and Madonna. The New York Times had dubbed her “the hip-hop generation’s ultimate ‘it’ girl” with her dazzling smile, infectious personality, and signature style. But behind all the glitz and glam lies an inspiring woman who set out to impact young minds and make a difference in the world.
Lewis has been a powerful voice in addressing issues on women and teenagers throughout her career. She has done everything from working with youth programs since high school to becoming a cancer advocate as an adult. Her ability to coexist as an MTV house party girl while talking about issues like teen sexuality gave her a diverse flair, making her the influential individual that she is. A perfect blend of beauty and brains, let’s take a look at the glorious life of Ananda Lewis over the years in this guide!
Ananda Lewis’ Family and Background
The second daughter in a working-class family, Ananda Lewis, was born in Los Angeles, California on March 21, 1973. Her parents divorced when Lewis was two, following which her mother left with Lewis and her older sister Lakshmi for San Diego to be closer to their grandmother. Owing to parental negligence, Lewis shared a strained relationship with her parents — especially her mother — during her adolescence and described herself as notoriously rebellious.
However, things took a turn when she enrolled in the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and learned to redirect her energies into theater, music, and photography. At thirteen, Lewis started volunteering as a tutor and counselor at a Head Start facility, which led her to a dream of studying psychology in college. In August 1991, Ananda Lewis arrived in Washington, DC, to begin her first year at Howard University — a move wildly influenced by her need for change and to “be around Black folks.” Lewis was awarded swimming scholarships and worked other jobs to support herself financially. She majored in history with a theater minor and graduated cum laude in 1995.
While at Howard, Lewis continued working with kids through programs like Youth at Risk and spent two summers as a trainer with the Youth Leadership and Development Institute. Ananda Lewis also modeled in homecoming fashion shows, performed with the Hip Hop Arts Movement, and even featured in the music video for Howard R&B group Shai’s song, “Baby, I’m Yours.” She also competed and went on to win what she describes as her “first and last” pageant, where she danced to “Ebony and Ivory” — this stint scored her an agent, leading her to work in local theater productions and on television.
She Started Her Career With BET’s Teen Summit
After graduation, Lewis found herself unsure of the next step — between her parents, who pressured her into a career in law — as she debated whether to join Teach for America or go on to graduate school. What can be considered perfect timing, she was presented with a chance to audition as a host for Teen Summit on Black Entertainment Television (BET), which she pursued on the insistence of the kids in her youth group. The BET hired her because of her background and undeniable chemistry with co-host Prince Dajour.
Lewis and Dajour were co-hosts of Teen Summit for three glorious seasons, interviewing some big names, including the First Lady at the time, Hillary Clinton — for which Lewis was awarded an NAACP Image Award. Teen Summit primarily dealt with addressing youth issues like homelessness, teen pregnancy, and illiteracy. During Dajour and Lewis’s time as co-hosts, Teen Summit was upgraded from a weekly show to a daily show on Mondays through Fridays. Lewis believed that the show provided her with a platform where she could discuss topics kids didn’t have access to in school.
Her Journey to Become the MTV ‘It Girl’ in the 90s
Ananda Lewis bid a tearful goodbye to Teen Summit and made her big move hosting for MTV at 28, believing it would give her access to a broader audience. She was assigned her own show, Hot Zone — her shot to fame — promoting topics like teen abstinence. MTV allowed her to stay true to herself and make a difference while having fun. Additionally, she hosted two MTV forums on violence in schools, as well as several memorial tributes for her close friend and singer Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001. Lewis earned another NAACP Image Award for hosting the MTV special True Life: I Am Driving While Black.
Voted one of the world’s 50 most beautiful people, Ananda Lewis was also recognized for her unique sense of style. She is known to add a personal touch to every ensemble she wears and enjoys a designer piece as much as the next celeb — but also doesn’t shy away from shopping in regular stores! Being conscious of her influence on young women, she has also always encouraged them to develop their own sense of style and has spoken widely about the benefits of thrifting.
The Ananda Lewis Show and Subsequent Exit From the Industry
In the fall of 2001, Lewis left MTV to start her talk show, The Ananda Lewis Show, syndicated by King World Productions, which targeted women between 18 and 34, touching on topics such as domestic violence and breast cancer. The show aired on some WB and NBC stations, and though it was canceled after one season, people compared her to Oprah Winfrey. This came at an excellent time for Lewis as it allowed her to step away from the spotlight and have a more private life, which she deeply craved at the time — often describing the entertainment world as invasive.
Three months before her talk show shut down, her grandmother had fallen ill, and with the occurrence of 9/11, she took it as a sign to bring about a significant life change. Lewis returned to her grandmother’s home and dedicated the next two years to care for her. After the passing of her grandmother in 2004, Ananda returned as a correspondent on the nightly entertainment show The Insider but left swiftly as she didn’t feel comfortable reporting gossip about the people she knew. She also co-hosted the A&E television network show America’s Top Dog around this time.
What Is Ananda Lewis Doing Now: Her Battle With Cancer and Finding Her Calling in Carpentry
Ananda Lewis eventually fell out of love with TV and stumbled upon her calling while trying to build a shoe rack. She registered for carpentry classes at Los Angeles Trade Technical College and got herself an Associate in Science degree with a 4.0 GPA. Lewis now actually runs a nonprofit carrying out renovations for single moms and older people free of cost. She was also able to rediscover her tryst with hosting on TLC’s While You Were Out reboot.
On October 2, 2020, as part of the first day of breast cancer awareness month, Ananda Lewis revealed that she had been battling Stage 3 breast cancer for almost two years. She now advocates for early detection, encouraging women to start getting mammograms from the recommended age of 40. Lewis has had a proactive approach to recovery, which enabled her to stop cancer from spreading throughout her body with natural and homeopathic remedies. Her diagnosis led her to empower women to take control of their health. Lewis is currently engulfed with mom duties, has a t-shirt line, is a narrator for Audible, and is also a content creator as she continues to talk about issues she’s been passionate about her whole life. If you liked reading about Ananda Lewis, here’s everything you need to know about Nicole Curtis.
