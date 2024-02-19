Nicole Curtis: Everything You Need to Know About the HGTV Host

Longtime home design and renovation audiences will easily recognize Nicole Curtis as HGTV’s Rehab Addict host. Curtis has always stood out as a HGTV host for several unique reasons. While many of HGTV’s home design and renovation shows often cast two hosts, Nicole Curtis has been the only host of Rehab Addict since the show moved over to HGTV in early 2014.
For over a decade, Nicole Curtis have warmed her way into the hearts of audiences. Her love for old houses has seen her go beyond being a TV personality to an advocate for the preservation and restoration of existing architecture. For more on the superwoman, here are 8 things you probably didn’t know about Nicole Curtis.
Nicole Curtis Is A Michigan Girl, Born And Bred
A few episodes into Rehab Addict and audiences would notice Nicole Curtis is always repping Detroit. This is because she has spent most of her life in the state. Nicole Curtis was born and raised in Lake Orion, Michigan. Like many girls in her neighborhood, she attended and graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1994. Despite college taking her out of the Michigan, Curtis returned and continues to live in Detroit.
She Initially Wanted To Study Law
Being a true Rehab Addict at heart and a TV personality wasn’t the career path Nicole Curtis dreamed of as a child. Curtis went to colleges in Georgia, Florida, and in her home state of Michigan. She ditched the dream of studying Law and somehow ended up Studying Education. However, it isn’t something she has ever regretted, as Education is something later discovered she had a natural passion for.
Nicole Curtis Started A Cleaning Business In College
Although things finally worked themselves out in the end, Nicole Curtis didn’t become a HGTV host without her fair share of struggles. While in college, she got pregnant. To help pay her way through school, Curtis had to find work and fast. However, she quickly figured it was near-impossible to work for someone with everything that was going on in her life at the time. Nicole Curtis decided to be in charge of her income by starting a cleaning business. Besides having to deal with the disrespect that sometimes came from homeowners, Curtis was more than satisfied to work her own hours and secure her income.
Her Family Owned A Garbage Business
Nicole Curtis’ advocacy for rehabbing, recycling, and upcycling didn’t start after becoming a HGTV host. Being born into a family that owned a garbage business meant Curtis saw how important stuff got thrown away instead of being reused. She believes that because something no longer holds a value its owner doesn’t necessarily make it garbage. With her grandparents owning the business, Curtis learned a lot about recycling from them.
As many of her Rehab Addict audiences know, Curtis is never afraid to get her hands dirty. For a girl who grew up with bulldozers and tractors in her backyard, Nicole Curtis was long groomed for this life. However, it wasn’t only from her grandparents she learned the act of recycling. When she was young, Curtis and her father would seek out old furniture and find ways to restore them.
Nicole Curtis Had Her First Child At 20
Anyone who has followed Nicole Curtis’ journey as HGTV host knows she’s very candid about talking about her life as a single mother. While in college, she got pregnant and gave birth to her son, Ethan, in December 1996. Ethan has been a huge part of her life and career. Nicole Curtis gave birth to her second son, Harper, in 2015. Curtis is now a mother of two.
She Bought Her First House At 18
It’s safe to say Nicole Curtis is one of the top HGTV hosts that are known workaholics. Curtis has always been known for her love for old houses. It’s not that all surprising that she purchased an old home but that she did it at 18. She bought an old 1945 Ranch for $52,000, with monthly payments of $596.42. Although she had to work extra jobs to pay for the rent, living in the house reinforced her love for old houses.
Nicole Curtis Is A Published Author
Nicole Curtis has got it all – beauty, brains, and strength! She became a published author in 2016 after the released of her book, Better Than New: Lessons I’ve Learned from Saving Old Homes. The book was a New York Times and USA Today Bestseller. Just as it is named, Curtis goes indepth about her life and journey so far in her personal and career life.
Nicole Curtis Took A Break From Television
Being a TV personality certainly has its merits but more often than not, the minor drawbacks can be overwhelming. Nicole Curtis had defiled all odds to become a sensation in home design and renovation world. While there’s no denying she enjoys every bit of her show, she decided to take a breather and walked away in 2018. After about three years away from Rehab Addict, she returned to HGTV with its spin-off show Rehab Addict Rescue in 2021. If you enjoyed reading about Nicole Curtis, a renowned HGTV host, check out 8 Fact You Need to Know About Joanna Gaines.
