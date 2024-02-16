Mike Holmes: 6 Facts You Need to Know About the HGTV Host

Mike Holmes is a renowned builder/contractor who is passionate about his craft. Holmes had an early start in the construction industry which explains why he is so good at his craft and very passionate about supporting the younger generation to excel in the trade. He was inspired to expand his horizon as a builder through The Holmes Foundation after seeing a poorly done renovation project.
Beyond his excellent work as a builder/contractor, Mike Holmes is a businessman, investor, and television host. He has hosted many television shows, including Holmes on Homes and Holmes Make It Right among several others. The builder has also made guest appearances on shows such as Home to Win, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Corner Gas. Additionally, Holmes is a philanthropist who loves to promote skills acquisition in youths through The Holmes Foundation. Read on for some revealing facts you probably didn’t know about the Holmes on Homes host.
1. Mike Holmes Is Over 6 Feet Tall
Mike Holmes sports a huge body frame that stands at a height of 6 feet 1 inch (1.85m). Thus, Holmes is one of the tallest HGTV hosts but he has some strong competition. Mike Holmes’ height sees him rob shoulders with other HGTV hosts such as David Bromstad who is also 6 feet 1 inch tall. However, Drew Scott (6 feet 4 inches), Jonathan Scott (6 feet 5 inches), and Ben Napier (6 feet 6 inches) easily tower above him.
2. He Began Learning Construction Work At Age Six
Mike Holmes was born on August 3, 1963, in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada where his foray into construction began at a tender age. Holmes was six years old when his father began tutoring him on construction work, a skill he took all the way to make a name for himself. As a result of his early start, Holmes has not just mastered his craft, but he is also passionate about guiding the next generation in construction. The Holmes Foundation provides annual support to students in running a residential construction program in a Canadian college or university. Up to 20 scholarships and bursaries of $1,500 are up for grabs for students with excellent academic backgrounds and the zeal to commit to their craft.
3. He Was a Teenager When He Launched His First Contracting Company
Learning the trade from a tender age gave Mike Holmes an edge to establish himself early. He began his first contracting company as a 19-year-old businessman with a crew of 13 employees. A couple of years later, Holmes launched his renovation company at the age of 21 and has made a name for himself in an illustrious contracting career spanning over two decades.
4. Mike Holmes Has Three Children
Mike Holmes has done a great job keeping his personal life away from media attention. However, it is no secret that the television personality has three children: Amanda, Sherry, and Mike Jr. Holmes who were born during his marriage to Alexandra Lorex. Like his father, Holmes began teaching his children construction work from an early age regardless of gender. While he was skeptical about them making television appearances initially, Holmes has allowed his children to join him on television. Holmes Family Rescue features his daughter Sherry and son Michael.
While Mike Holmes is currently not married, he is dating Anna Zappia. They met shortly after his divorce from his first wife and she helped him pick up the pieces of his struggling business. They have been together since then but he loves to keep things under wraps.
5. He Is a Published Author
Away from his thriving television career, Mike Holmes is also an author. He has written and published two books: Home Renovation with Canada’s Most Trusted Contractor and Holmes Inspection: Everything You Need to Know Before You Buy or Sell Your Home. He also has a weekly newspaper column. Holmes has built quite a reputation in his craft. As such, Reader’s Digest named him the second most widely trusted person in Canada in May 2010. The acclaimed contractor comes behind David Suzuki on the list.
6. HGTV’s Holmes on Homes Launched Mike Holmes’ Television Career
Mike Holmes began his television career with HGTV Canada as the host of Holmes on Homes. The show premiered on HGTV in 2003 and in June 2019, Holmes signed another deal with Bell Media where his shows – Holmes Family Rescue and Holmes 911 were developed. During its run, Holmes on Homes focused on bad renovations and projects done by unskilled contractors. Other shows Mike Holmes has appeared in include Holmes in New Orleans, Best of Holmes on Homes, Holmes Inspection, Holmes Makes It Right, Holmes: Buy It Right, Holmes: Next Generation, and Holmes Family Effect. Here are some amazing facts about Holmes’s daughter, Sherry Holmes.
