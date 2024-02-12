Drew Scott: 6 Things You Need to Know About the HGTV Host

Drew Scott (Andrew Alfred Scott) is one of the popular duo on Property Brothers who has made a name for themselves in the home renovation sphere. Scott serves as the realtor on the program while his brother, Jonathan Scott is the contractor. Together, the Scott twins have achieved massive success in the real estate business and they are not resting on their laurels yet. However, they weren’t always renovating properties and probably never envisaged a career in real estate in their budding days.
From performing magic as a kid to comedy and acting, Drew Scott tried different career options before real estate swept him off his feet. Scott was seven when he launched his first business, selling decorative hangers he made to local businesses. The effort was productive and attracted customers from beyond the shores of his home country. Drew also excelled in sports, especially basketball and volleyball. He has a black belt in karate, emerging as a Canadian National Karate champion in several events. While Scott majored in kinesiology with a minor in mathematics in college, he has carved his career path as a reality television personality and real estate guru. Get to know more interesting facts about Drew Scott from Property Brothers.
1. Drew Scott Is Four Minutes Younger Than His Identical Twin Jonathan Scott
Jonathan and Drew Scott are identical twins born on April 28, 1978, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Scott was born four minutes after Jonathan to parents who thought they were having one child. Thus, his birth was a pleasant surprise. Subsequently, the twins have been inseparable and have pursued similar interests since childhood. They still manage to talk daily while living in different cities. In addition to Jonathan, Scott has another older brother named J. D. Scott.
2. Drew Scott is the Shorter Twin
While they are identical in many ways, the Property Brothers have a few distinctive features. Drew Scott is 6 feet 4 inches tall in the height department while his brother Jonathan Scott is 6 feet 5 inches tall. However, Scott blames being shorter on Jonathan’s hair and the kind of shoes (with elevated heels) his brother wears. Both twins sport athletic body frames and matching body features, making it difficult to tell them apart.
3. He Made His Acting Debut In 1997
Before real estate, Drew Scott made a name for himself as a performer. He began acting in theater along with improv and sketch comedy at a very young age and landed his first screen role in a 1997 episode of the series Madison as Kevin. He also played small roles in Smallville and Breaker High in his early career days. The Scott brothers began their foray into real estate as college students, buying and flipping houses at impressive profit margins. Drew Scott later got his dream of combining his passion for acting with real estate when HGTV picked up the pilot for Property Brothers.
4. The Property Brothers – Drew and Jonathan Scott Are Worth a Combined $200 million
The Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, have achieved massive success in the real estate industry. Additionally, they are one of the highest-paid TV personalities with an impressive fanbase across social media platforms. As such, the Property Brothers’ net worth is estimated at a whopping $200 million. Beyond their hugely successful Property Brothers show, the Scott twins have been making it big in the home renovation and real estate industry before launching their reality television career.
5. Drew Scott Is Married To Linda Phan
Drew Scott and Linda Phan met at a 2010 Toronto Fashion Week event and began dating. Phan later joined the Scott Brothers Entertainment as a creative director and travels with them. She pilots the digital content department, marketing campaigns, and merchandise. The couple became engaged on December 13, 2016, and married on May 12, 2018. Scott and Phan welcomed their first child, a son named Parker, on May 12, 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle in late January 2024, Scott announced that they are expecting baby number two.
6. Their Wedding Was Aired On TLC
Drew Scott and his wife had a destination wedding at the lavish La Piazza del Borgo in Puglia, Italy. The beautiful ceremony was themed to reflect the couple’s Scottish and Vietnamese backgrounds. Scott’s wedding was later aired on a TLC show aptly titled Drew and Linda Say I Do on June 2, 2018. More than 300 friends and family graced the event where Scott performed a song for his bride. He co-wrote the track You Chose Me with American country singer Victoria Shaw and Chad Charlson. You can learn more about the Property Brothers.
