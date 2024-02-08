Jonathan Scott is a home renovation guru, who alongside his brother Drew Scott, has built quite an empire. Born on April 28, 1978, in Vancouver, Canada, Jonathan proved himself as an ambitious individual since he was young. In his early years, he had his heart set on becoming a Hollywood star, and while he hasn’t become a renowned actor, he has still achieved great success through reality TV.
Jonathan and Drew Scott rose to fame with their hit HGTV show, Property Brothers, which first aired in 2011. The show followed the dynamic duo as they helped families find their dream homes and renovate them into stunning properties. Their charming personalities, expertise in real estate and construction, and undeniable chemistry on screen quickly captured the hearts of viewers. This success led to a number of spin off shows, such as Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers: Forever Home, which further cemented their status as household names in the world of reality TV. So, here are 8 thing you need to know about Jonathan Scott.
Who Is Jonathan Scott’s Twin Brother?
Like most twin brothers, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott have been inseparable since birth. They have been in business together since they were children. In their adult careers, Drew acts as the realtor while Jonathan acts as the contractor. As their hit shows continued to build momentum, so did their public profiles. Drew married internet personality Linda Phan in 2018 and she now serves as a Creative Director for Scott Brothers Entertainment.
How Jonathan Scott Got into Entrepreneurship at an Early Age
As mentioned, Jonathan and Drew have been in business together from a tender age. At the ripe age of 7, the duo formed their company Jam Enterprises, alongside their mother. When speaking with Glamour, the pair shed some light on their first business explaining how they produced hangers coated in nylon and sold them door to door. Additionally, they constructed and maintained fences, decks, and barns during their teenage years.
Jonathan Scott Can Act As Well as Present
Before the success of HGTV’s Property Brothers, Jonathan had ambitions of becoming an actor. In 1994, he made an uncredited appearance in an episode of The X Files. From here, he would land a few background roles in TV shows and movies. In 2011, he directed his first short film called The Oracle. He also starred in the movie alongside Drew. The duo portrayed spartan warriors.
Jonathan Scott Co-Owns His Own Production Company
Despite starting out on HGTV, Jonathan and Drew now manage every aspect of their own projects through their Primetime Emmy-winning production company, Scotts Brothers Entertainment. They co-own the company with their older brother, J.D. The company’s primary goal is to produce original material for digital, film, and television. It also provides Jonathan and Drew with the opportunity to work behind the scenes. Under Scotts Brothers Entertainment, Jonathan directed the critically praised documentary Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip in 2020.
Jonathan Scott’s Older Brother is Also Part of HGTV
J.D. Scott is two years older than Jonathan and Drew. Much like his bothers, he also have a flair for the entertainment world. He’s hosted several HGTV shows like HGTV Insider and Brothers Take On New Orleans. Furthermore, he served as Creative Director on Toddler vs. Toddler.
How Jonathan Scott Incorporates Nature into His Home Designs
As television personalities and real estate experts, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott are known for their talent in creating stunning homes that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces. Their love for nature is evident in every project they take on, as they prioritize incorporating natural elements into their designs. Beyond their passion for design, the Scott brothers are also committed advocates for the environment. In 2022, they traveled to Washington to participate in discussions surrounding sustainability in home design and renovation. Their dedication to eco-friendly practices and their efforts to promote sustainable living make them not only successful entrepreneurs, but also influential voices in the push for a greener future.
Jonathan Scott Has a High Profile Fiancée
In 2007, Jonathan Scott married Kelsy Ully, but sadly, their union ended in divorce in 2013. However, he found love again with renowned actress Zooey Deschanel, known for her roles in the hit TV show New Girl, and the iconic Christmas movie, Elf. Their romance blossomed during a family trip to Scotland in 2023, where Jonathan popped the question. Since going public with their engagement, their relationship has only fuelled Jonathan’s public profile even further.
Jonathan Scott is a Published Author
Jonathan Scott has catapulted into the world of best-selling authors after co-writing two successful books with his brother Drew. Their first book, Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House, was released in April 2016 and quickly earned a spot on the prestigious New York Times bestseller list. Building on this success, the dynamic duo followed up with another hit book titled It Takes Two: Our Story in 2017, delving into their personal lives and journey to fame. Not content with just adult readers, Jonathan and Drew also ventured into the children’s book market with their heartwarming picture book, Builder Brothers: Big Plans released in 2018. If you’re an avid HGTV fan, here are 7 things you didn’t know about HGTV host, David Visentin.
Watch Property Brothers on Prime Video
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!