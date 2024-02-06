David Visentin: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About HGTV Host

David Visentin is a real estate professional, actor, and commentator. He is best known for his television career which has seen him anchor popular shows such as HGTV’s Love It or List It for over 12 years alongside co-host Hilary Farr. Love It or List It is Visentin’s first television project and he has retained relevance since the show’s 2008 premiere. Visentin and Farr formed a formidable duo on the home design TV show which has since grown into a franchise.
Aside from HGTV’s Love It or List It, David Visentin has worked with other networks as a guest or contributor. He has worked with the Oprah Winfrey Network in Canada on several projects. Interstingly, Visentin didn’t initially set out to become a television personality but is accomplished in his career choice. Here are some interesting things to know about the life and career of the HGTV host.
1. David Visentin Has Mixed Origins
David Visentin has Canadian nationality but his ancestry can be traced to different countries. The television personality originally hails from an Italian and Scottish ancestry. Visentin was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he grew up with his siblings, a brother and a sister. His father has been identified as Nick Visentin but the identity of his mother is not public knowledge.
2. He Was Born in 1965
Fans of Love It or List It have always wondered how old David Visentin is. Also, there are speculations about Visentin’s age compared to that of his co-host Hilary Farr. While Visentin was born on June 28, 1965, Farr was born on August 31, 1951. As such, she is 13 years older than Visentin.
3. David Visentin Started His Career Journey as a Real Estate Agent
During his studies at the University of Waterloo, David Visentin aspired to carve a career in engineering. However, he found himself sucked into the housing market. Interestingly, the real estate business has been in his family for as long as he can remember and he just went with the flow. In addition to working with his father, Visentin began his real estate career in 1987 with Country Living Realty in Barrie, Ontario. He served as an agent agent at the company for many years, helping clients find their dream homes. This early foray into the housing market earned him a spot on television.
4. He Was Introduced To HGTV Fans On Love It or List It
David Visentin has co-hosted on HGTV’s Love It or List It since 2008. He auditioned for the position through Big Coat Productions (currently known as Big Coat Media) and was paired with Hilarry Farr to host the show. The co-hosts play different roles with Visentin setting the pace for clients to decide whether to leave or list their homes. He takes them on a tour of several homes to aid their choice and when a decision is made, Farr comes in with a renovation plan that suits the client’s budget.
5. He Shares a Close Bond With His Former HGTV Co-Host Hilary Farr
As co-hosts on Love It or List It, Hilary Farr and David Visentin exude so much chemistry on set that it sparks romance rumors. They bicker and laugh together, making them look like a couple, but they are married to different people in real life. However, they agree the bickering that comes to them naturally contributes to the success of their show. According to Farr, Visentin is like a younger brother to her and even though she is leaving the show, she expects their friendship to continue.
6. David Visentin Is Married With One Child
While he doesn’t flaunt his love life in the media, it is public knowledge that David Visentin is married to Tia Visentin. Details about their marriage are kept under wraps but the union has produced a son. The family of three resides in Barrie, Ontario.
7. David Visentin’s Net Worth Is Estimated At $6 Million
David Visentin has spent several productive decades in the real estate industry. He began his real estate journey in 1987 as an agent before landing a hosting gig on HGTV in 2008. Additional television roles he has played include appearances as a guest or contributor on such shows as The Marilyn Denis Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Today Show. Also, he has appeared as a guest on Fox News Radio and contributes to other news services such as Time Magazine and the Canadian Press. The overall career efforts contribute to David Visentin’s net worth of $6 million. Speaking of HGTV hosts, here’s everything you need to know about Hilary Farr.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!