Blake Lively: Career & Net Worth

Blake Lively is an American actress born on August 25, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, who comes from a family with a background in the entertainment industry. Her father is an actor and director, and her mother is a talent scout. Lively began her acting career in 1998 with a role in the film, Sandman, at the age of 10.
However, it wasn’t until she landed her breakout role as Serena van der Woodsen on the hit TV show Gossip Girl in 2007 that she gained wide recognition for her acting talent. Since then, she has starred in numerous movies. She has also received various awards and nominations throughout her career, showcasing her versatility as an actress. So, let’s take a comprehensive look into the career and fortune of Blake Lively.
The Roles You May Know Blake Lively From
Gossip Girl
Gossip Girl is a hit teenage drama series that aired from 2007 to 2012. The show revolves around a group of wealthy teenagers who live in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Gossip Girl is an anonymous blogger who knows all the secrets of the teenagers. The plot follows the lives of these teenagers as they navigate through high school, love, and scandal.
The show stars Blake Lively as the lead character, Serena van der Woodsen, who is the object of desire of many male characters on the show. With the power of streaming today, Gossip Girl‘s popularity and influence can still be felt as it continues to reach fresh new audiences.
The Town
The Town, directed by Ben Affleck, was his second directorial effort and was highly praised by critics. The film revolves around a group of four lifelong friends from Charlestown, Boston, who are known for their criminal activities. Doug MacRay (Affleck) is the leader of the group, who falls in love with a bank manager during a heist.
The film’s plot follows MacRay as he navigates his personal and professional life, ultimately leading to a thrilling and intense climax. The Town features an eclectic ensemble of talent, including Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm, who lend their outstanding performances to bring the characters to life. Blake Lively also delivers a poignant performance as a drug-addicted single mother struggling to make ends meet.
The Shallows
In The Shallows, Blake Lively plays Nancy Adams, a surfer who travels to a secluded beach in Mexico to cope with the recent loss of her mother. While surfing, she is attacked by a great white shark and stranded on a rock 200 yards from the shore. With the high tide approaching and no one in sight, Nancy must use her wits and sheer determination to survive the relentless attack. The Shallows is a tense and gripping thriller, with stunning visuals and a strong performance from Lively, who carries the movie almost entirely on her own.
The Rhythm Section
The Rhythm Section is a suspenseful thriller film starring Blake Lively. The story follows Stephanie Patrick, a woman who loses her entire family in a tragic plane crash that leaves her feeling disillusioned and desperate for answers. Stephanie sets out on a dangerous path of self-discovery, transforming herself into a lethal assassin. With the help of her mentor, played by Jude Law, Stephanie embarks on a mission to hunt down those responsible for the plane crash. Blake Lively delivers a stellar performance, showcasing her acting chops as she navigates the emotional turmoil of her character’s journey.
How Much Is Blake Lively Worth?
Although Blake Lively is still very early on in her career, her success has garnered her quite the impressive fortune. As of 2023, her net worth is $30 million. Furthermore, if you couple that with her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ net worth, they are quite the power couple. Reynolds has a staggering net worth of $350 million.
Everything You Need To Know About Blake Lively’s Upcoming Projects
There’s no doubt about it, Blake Lively has worked with some of the greatest filmmakers in the world. However, she has not starred in a movie since 2020. But that will change in the coming years when she makes a return to the screen. In 2024, Lively will forefront the romantic drama, It Ends with Us. She will star opposite Jenny Slate, and Brandon Sklenar.
Additionally, Lively is set to star alongside Richard Gere and Diane Keaton in The Making Of. The romantic drama comes from writer Edward Zwick, and tells the story of two long-married filmmakers who make a movie about their love life. However, when they cast overemotional actors to portray their younger selves, their fabled marriage starts to unravel before the film crew’s eyes.