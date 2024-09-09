5 Movies to Watch After Rebel Ridge

Jeremy Saulnier‘s Rebel Ridge is a Netflix original that has been met with critical praise. The taut thriller blends action, drama, and suspense seamlessly and pays homage to classic movies whilst remaining unique. The story follows Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), an ex-marine who tangles with a corrupt law enforcement team when they rob him of his life savings.
Rebel Ridge shines as a standoff movie but also explores deeper themes of systematic injustice. To that, it fits into a particular niche of movies where the hero takes a stand against the wrongdoers in a system of people who are supposed to protect and serve. So, if you enjoyed the film, here are 5 movies in the same vein to watch next.
5. Cop Land (1997)
Much like Rebel Ridge, 1997’s Cop Land blends action and drama to depict one man’s quest to stand up for what’s right even when the odds are stacked well against him. In this criminally underrated movie, Sylvester Stallone delivers a remarkable career-swerving performance as Sheriff Freddy Heflin, a far cry from his larger-than-life action hero roles. Set in the small, fictional town of Garrison, New Jersey, which serves as a haven for New York City police officers, Stallone’s character grapples with the weight of his responsibilities and the disillusionment of idolizing these supposed heroes.
As the story unfolds, Freddy begins to suspect the very officers he once admired of engaging in corruption and misconduct. This realization forces him to confront his own moral compass and ethical dilemmas, pushing him to find the courage to take a stand against the pervasive corruption that threatens to engulf his community. Stallone’s portrayal of the downtrodden sheriff not only showcases his impressive acting range but also marks a significant departure from the action-packed roles that had defined his career, allowing audiences to witness a more vulnerable and introspective side of the iconic actor.
4. Serpico (1973)
Serpico, directed by Sidney Lumet and released in 1973, is a gripping crime drama based on the true story of Frank Serpico, an iconic whistleblower who bravely confronted the pervasive corruption within the New York Police Department in the 1970s. Al Pacino delivers a powerful performance as Serpico, an idealistic officer who becomes increasingly disillusioned with his colleagues’ widespread acceptance of bribery and illegal activities. As he begins to gather evidence and speak out against the corruption that runs rampant in the department, Serpico faces not only professional isolation but also personal danger. His courageous stand culminates in a harrowing moment when, while apprehending a suspect, he is shot in the face—only to find that the very officers who should have had his back refused to come to his aid. The film poignantly illustrates the moral dilemmas faced by those who choose integrity over complicity, showcasing Serpico’s relentless fight for justice in a world that often turns a blind eye to wrongdoing.
3. Blue Ruin (2013)
Blue Ruin is the movie that put Rebel Ridge director Jeremy Saulnier on the Hollywood map. While the film doesn’t focus on police corruption, it does delve into themes of injustice, as a brutal killer is released early for a crime that should have kept him behind bars for life. Released in 2013, Blue Ruin is a haunting thriller that explores the devastating cycle of vengeance through the lens of a seemingly ordinary man named Dwight Evans, portrayed by Macon Blair.
The film opens with Dwight, a homeless drifter whose life is turned upside down when he learns of the release of a man who murdered his parents years earlier. Driven by a desire for revenge, Dwight embarks on a quest to confront his family’s history, but his actions quickly spiral out of control, leading to a series of violent encounters that affect not only him but also those around him. As Dwight’s pursuit of retribution unfolds, the film serves as a cautionary tale about the futility of vengeance, illustrating that such acts only perpetuate further violence and suffering. The bleak and unforgiving narrative reinforces the idea that revenge can create an endless cycle of pain, ultimately leaving individuals trapped in a web of grief and moral ambiguity, with no clear resolution in sight.
2. Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Like Rebel Ridge, Law Abiding Citizen is a thriller that looks deeply into the murky world of systematic injustice. Directed by F. Gary Gray and released in 2009, Law Abiding Citizen offers a gripping twist on the revenge thriller genre by positioning its anti-hero, Clyde Shelton, played by Gerard Butler, against a flawed justice system rather than a specific individual. The film opens with the brutal murder of Clyde’s wife and daughter, a tragedy compounded by the legal system’s failure to adequately punish one of the culprits.
Soured by the justice system and its compromises, Clyde takes matters into his own hands, orchestrating a series of elaborate and violent retaliations against those he holds responsible, including the ambitious district attorney Nick Rice, portrayed by Jamie Foxx. As the narrative unfolds, Clyde’s calculated attacks reveal the dark complexities of morality and justice, forcing viewers to grapple with the consequences of his actions as well as the systemic failures that drove him to become a vigilante. The film ultimately raises profound questions about the nature of justice, accountability, and the fine line between law and personal retribution, showcasing a harrowing journey of a man driven to extremes by his grief and rage.
Watch Law Abiding Citizen on Starz
1. First Blood (1982)
First Blood, released in 1982 and directed by Ted Kotcheff, serves as both an action movie and a poignant character study that delves into the psychological scars of former Green Beret John Rambo, played masterfully by Sylvester Stallone. The film begins with Rambo, a drifter and Vietnam War veteran, arriving in a small town only to encounter hostility from the local sheriff, Will Teasle, portrayed by Brian Dennehy. After a series of escalating confrontations with law enforcement, Rambo’s suppressed trauma is unleashed, leading to a tense standoff in the wilderness.
While First Blood features high-octane action and thrilling sequences, it is also a deeply emotional narrative that addresses the themes of PTSD and the brutal realities faced by veterans returning to a society that often fails to understand or acknowledge their sacrifices. The film starkly depicts the consequences of police brutality as Rambo, pushed to his limits, retaliates against those who threaten him, leading to a tragic cycle of violence. It is easy to see how Saulnier found inspiration from this classic when writing Rebel Ridge, with both movies exploring themes of authoritive figures misusing their powers. Want to read more about Jeremy Saulnier’s work? Here’s a breakdown of the cast of his movie Green Room.
