Green Room: Catching Up With the Cast of the Contained Thriller

Green Room is the third feature film from Jeremy Saulnier. After the success of his gritty revenge movie Blue Ruin, Saulnier wrangled together a bigger cast with a larger budget for this contained horror/thriller. The plot focuses on a punk rock band who travel to backwoods of Oregon for a gig. However, things quickly take a sinister turn.
When the band witnesses a ruthless murder, they lock themselves in the green room as a gang of Neo Nazis attempt to make their way in and kill them. Green Room was met with critical praise for its claustrophobic intensity, standing out as one of the finest contained thrillers of the last few decades. Alongside its exceptional direction from Jeremy Saulnier, Green Room boasted a stellar cast of rising stars who have gone on to increased fame in Hollywood. So, let’s catch up with the cast.
Anton Yelchin as Pat
By the time Anton Yelchin led the cast of Green Room, he was already a rising star thanks to his roles in Star Trek, Odd Thomas, and Fright Night. In Green Room, he starred as Pat, the bass player of The Ain’t Rights. When Pat walks into the green room after the gig to collect his phone, he wanders into the aftermath of a brutal murder, setting the stage for the beginning of a brutal standoff. As the band realize they have no option but to fight, Pat slowly transcends from a mild-mannered young man to a sheer fighter. Sadly, Yelchin passed away on June 19, 2016 after a tragic accident saw him pinned between his Jeep Grand Cherokee and a brick pillar gate at his home in Los Angeles. He was 27 years old at his time of his passing.
Imogen Poots as Amber
Green Room marked Imogen Poots‘ second collaboration with Anton Yelchin after starring in 2011’s Fright Night. In Green Room, Poots starred as the second lead, further building upon the chemistry she had with Yelchin in Fright Night. As Amber, the talented British actress embodied an old-school punk with a ferocity that lends itself well to the band when she turns on her former friends, winding up on the opposite side of the green room door. Since starring in the movie, she has continued to climb the Hollywood ladder. Most recently, she starred in Prime Video’s sci-fi series Outer Range. She is next set to lead the cast of Kristen Stewart‘s drama, The Chronology of Water.
Patrick Stewart as Darcy
Sir Patrick Stewart is an esteemed English actor whose illustrious career spans over seven decades across both stage and screen, marking him as one of the most versatile performers in the industry. He is best known for his iconic roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series, where his commanding presence and remarkable range have captivated audiences worldwide. In a striking departure from these celebrated characters, Stewart took a major career swerve in Green Room, where he portrays the menacing and ruthless Darcy, the cunning leader of a neo-Nazi clan.
In this chilling role, Stewart showcases his ability to inhabit the darker aspects of humanity, delivering a terrifying performance that underscores his versatility as an actor. When speaking with Variety about the movie, Stewart relayed his first time reading the script, explaining how he closed the script at page 35 and locked all of his windows and doors. More recently, Stewart has returned to his heroic character of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the acclaimed TV series, Star Trek: Picard.
The #GreenRoomMovie script was so unsettling that I poured myself a scotch before I could finish it. pic.twitter.com/oqieLy1TSy
— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 22, 2016
Joe Cole as Reece
Joe Cole was already a big name in his home country of England by the time Green Room was released thanks to his role in Peaky Blinders. In Green Room, he adopted an American accent to star as Reece, the tougher member of the band. Skilled in Ju-Jitsu, Reece is the muscle of the group who takes leadership when it comes to fighting. However, he soon realizes he is way out of his depth. Green Room introduced Cole to wider audiences and he subsequently starred in movies like A Prayer Before Dawn and Netflix’s Against the Ice. He has also made waves for his leading role in the action-packed series, Gangs of London. He is next set to share the screen with Jack O’Connell in the crime thriller, He Bled Neon.
Callum Turner as Tiger
Callum Turner took on the role of Tiger in Green Room, the lead singer of The Ain’t Rights. Like the rest of the band, he is scared witless when the brutal thugs form a siege on them. However, he rises to the occasion and attempts to fight for his life. Since Green Room, Turner has starred in a plethora of acclaimed projects such as George Clooney‘s The Boys in the Boat, and the smash hit TV series Masters of the Air. He is next set to star opposite Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in A24’s Eternity.
Alia Shawkat as Sam
Alia Shawkat rose to fame at a tender age after starring in Arrested Development. She then quickly became known for her quirky roles in movies like The To-Do List, Whip It, and Love Spreads. Green Room marks her darkest movie, starring as Sam, a timid member of the band who struggles to accept the reality of the horrendous situation. More recently, Shawkat has been rising rapidly, particularly after her leading role in the TV series, Search Party, where she balanced both drama and comedy. In 2024, she joined the star-studded cast of the psychological thriller, Blink Twice, sharing the screen with Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, and Naomi Ackie.
Macon Blair as Gabe
Macon Blair has a long history with Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier. The pair grew up together and made a series of short films. Blair then starred in Saulnier’s first feature film, Murder Party. After leading the cast of Blue Ruin (Saulnier’s second feature), Blair re-teamed with his friend for Green Room, starring as Gabe, Darcy’s right-hand man.
As Gabe, Blair brought forth a level of nuance as he tinkers on the edge of right and wrong as the situation gets increasingly out of hand. Since Green Room, Blair has turned to writing and directing, penning the script for Saulnier’s fourth feature movie Hold the Dark. He has also written and directed his own movies – I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore and The Toxic Avenger. He is next set to star alongside Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis in The Thicket.
