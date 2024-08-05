The Thicket: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Western

The Thicket is an upcoming western thriller from rising filmmaker Elliot Lester. Led by Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage, the film is looking to be a brutal tale of revenge set in an unforgiving environment. Based on the official trailer, the cinematography seems on per with the likes of the Oscar-winning movie, The Revenant.
Likeness to other Western movies aside, The Thicket is gearing up to be a unique motion picture in itself. With fresh new talents on board, and some surprising casting choices, Lester’s upcoming movie could potentially be the vehicle to bring Westerns back to the forefront after the box office failure of Kevin Costner‘s Horizon: An American Saga. So, here’s everything we know so far.
What Is the Plot of The Thicket?
The Thicket is set in West Texas and follows a young boy who enlists a fierce bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Peter Dinklage) to find his sister when she is kidnapped by a violent killer known only as Cut Throat Bill. As they embark on their treacherous journey, Jones enlists more help and becomes the leader of the group of outcasts searching for the stolen girl. Along the way, they encounter corrupt lawmen and travel through dangerous terrain to track down Cut Throat Bill and her brutal gang.
The Thicket isn’t Elliot Lester’s first foray into such dark material. He previously directed the gritty crime drama Blitz starring Jason Statham. He also paired with Arnold Schwarzenegger for the eerie revenge thriller, Aftermath. Although both of these movies fell under the mainstream radar, Lester’s knack for grit shone through regardless. The Thicket is written by Chris Kelley (Preacher) who has adapted the material from Joe R. Lansdale’s (Cold in July) original 2013 novel.
Who Stars in the Movie?
Peter Dinklage has long been known as a supporting actor. He is perhaps most known for his role in Game of Thrones. However, he has wowed audiences and critics with leading roles in movies like The Station Agent, and Cyrano (in which he played the titular character). In The Thicket, he will once again take the lead as the fearless bounty hunter Reginald Jones. Alongside Dinklage is a mix of emerging talents and well-known Hollywood stars.
Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room) will take on the role of Jack, the young man who enlists the help of Reginald. Oscar-nominee Juliette Lewis will take a sinister turn as Cut Throat Bill, the film’s main antagonist. From the trailer alone, her rendition seems totally immersive, as she looks unrecognisable as the brutal killer. Also boarding the picture is Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, Green Room), Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna), and Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Old Man).
The most exciting yet bizarre casting is that of James Hetfield, the frontman of Metallica. As of yet, Hetfield’s character name has not been announced. However, from a still released of the movie, he will be portraying a Sheriff. In the trailer, he is seen wielding a gun at Reginald, so we can speculate that he may be a corrupt lawman. This will mark Hetfield’s second time acting in a movie after starring in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile in 2019. When speaking with Collider, Elliot Lester explained how Hetfield was cast. He said: “The casting of James Hetfield in The Thicket is a story that feels almost destined. It all began with a dream – one morning I woke up with a clear vision that James had to be in the movie. “James Hetfield, a rock god, embodies a raw poetry that fit perfectly with the character we envisioned.”
When Will The Thicket Be Released?
Elliot Lester has stated that The Thicket is a movie that has been 10 years in the making. Filming wrapped in late 2023 and is now completed post-production. The film is a Tubi Original but will have a limited theatrical release in the United States on September 6, 2024. The Thicket is also is set to make its French debut at the 2024 Deauville American Film Festival on September 8, 2024. Until then, here’s our pick of 5 of the most iconic Western movies to watch in the meantime.
