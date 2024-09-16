Joseph Gilgun’s 5 Best Roles in TV and Movies

British actor Joseph Gilgun made his entry into entertainment when he was a teenager, starring in soap operas like Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Soon enough, he became one of the most recognisable faces on British screens, starring in an array of acclaimed TV shows and films. In 2024, his name is ascending thanks to his hit show Brassic landing big on Netflix.
With Brassic entering its sixth season, Joseph Gilgun is experiencing a second-wind of fame as wider audiences lay their eyes on the hit show. However, he has been showcasing his versatility as an actor long before the success of this hit show. So, here’s our pick of his 5 best roles from his career in TV and movies.
5. Lockout as Hydell (2012)
Lockout, a 2012 sci-fi action film directed by James Mather and Stephen St. Leger, follows the story of Snow (Guy Pearce), a framed ex-CIA operative who is tasked with rescuing the President’s daughter from a space prison that has been overtaken by violent inmates. Set in a futuristic world, Snow navigates the chaotic environment of MS One, where the convicts have gained control and are wreaking havoc. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, Joseph Gilgun’s portrayal of the psychotic Irish prisoner Hydell stands out as a highlight. Gilgun imbues the character with a menacing presence, expertly blending dark humor and tenacity to create a memorable, villainous figure that elevates the film despite its shortcomings. His magnetic presence adds a layer of complexity to the chaotic scenario, creating a character you can’t keep your eyes off and a formidable adversary throughout Snow’s harrowing mission.
4. This Is England (2006-2015)
Although Joseph Gilgun had already established himself as a rising star in British TV with Coronation Street and Emmerdale, 2006’s This Is England served as his breakout role and his first ever part in a film. Shane Meadows‘ coming-of-age drama focuses on Shaun (Thomas Turgoose), a bullied young boy who is grieving the loss of his father. However, his life improves over the summer holidays when he befriends a local skinhead gang who take him in as one of their own. At the head of the gang is Woody (Gilgun), a free-spirited young man who parties hard and cares deeply for his tight-knit circle. Yet, things are complicated when Combo (Stephen Graham) returns home from prison and imposes his racist beliefs on the group.
This Is England not only propelled Joseph Gilgun to fame, but it also launched the career of the majority of its young cast – including Vicky McClure, Chanel Cresswell, and Jack O’Connell. The concept was then further explored with the TV series This Is England ’86, This Is England ’88, and This Is England ’90. While each series focused on Shaun as the central character, they were all ensemble pieces. Amongst the lineup, Gilgun showcased his versatility, serving as comedic relief amongst its dark material, whilst also tackling poignant storylines that showcased his dramatic talent as a thespian.
3. Preacher as Cassidy (2016-2019)
Preacher, created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is a darkly comedic television adaptation of the cult comic series by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. The show follows Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), a conflicted preacher who becomes possessed by a supernatural entity that grants him the power to compel others to do his bidding. Joined by his fierce ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and the eccentric vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse embarks on a quest to find God, facing off against a myriad of bizarre and dangerous foes along the way. The series marked a significant turning point for Gilgun, who portrayed the hilarious yet menacing vampire Cassidy, a role that introduced him to a wider audience. Once again, Gilgun masterfully balanced comedy and drama, showcasing his ability to deliver sharp wit while navigating the character’s darker, more dangerous moments. Moreover, his physicality shone through in a series of brutal fight scenes, emphasizing his versatility as an actor and solidifying Cassidy as a beloved character in the show’s cult following.
2. Misfits as Rudy Wade (2011-2013)
Misfits is a groundbreaking British television series that follows a group of young offenders who gain superpowers after being struck by a freak lightning storm while doing community service. Tasked with handling the challenges of their newfound abilities, the ensemble cast navigates the complexities of life on the fringes of society, resulting in a mix of humor, drama, and poignant themes. Emerging as a cult classic, the show has garnered a dedicated fanbase both in the UK and worldwide, celebrated for its sharp writing and unique characters.
The third season saw the introduction of Joseph Gilgun as Rudy Wade, a boisterous young man endowed with the power of Emotional Duplication, which allows him to create two duplicates of himself with distinct personalities stemming from a split-personality disorder. Rudy’s crass sense of humor and unapologetic demeanor not only provided comic relief but also added depth to the series, as his character grappled with the complexities of identity and self-acceptance. Gilgun’s lively performance helped elevate Misfits, solidifying its status as a beloved and influential part of British television history.
1. Brassic as Vinnie (2019 – Present)
Brassic serves as the biggest moment in Joseph Gilgun’s career, leading the cast of the show and co-creating with Daniel Brocklhurst. The hit crime comedy follows a tight-knit group of thieves in the countryside of England who are constantly chasing their tales and rubbing shoulders with members of the underworld. The series first landed in 2019 and is entering it sixth season in September 2024.
In real life, Gilgun suffers with bipolar disorder, ADHD, and dyslexia – something he incorporated into his character Vinnie, the leader of the morally questionable yet loveable thieves. To that, Brassic serves as Gilgun’s finest performance, as he is drawing from his own life experiences and struggle with mental health issues. Brassic blends comedy and drama seamlessly, creating a fast-paced show that has become a hit worldwide. Want to read about more British actors on the rise? Here’s our pick of the top 20 British male actors you need to know.
