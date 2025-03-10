The Monkey’s Ending Explained and How It Sets Up a Perfect Sequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Monkey
With the number of deaths in the film, The Monkey’s ending scenes left audiences wondering what could happen next. The movie is another adaptation of Stephen King‘s novels, based on King’s 1980 short story of the same name. The Monkey is directed by rising horror director Osgood Perkins, known for his works in Gretel & Hansel (2020) and Longlegs (2024).
Released on February 21, 2025, The Monkey received above-average critical ratings. Halfway through the film’s 98-minute runtime, audiences would think it is another Final Destination movie but with a killer monkey. While generally an enjoyable movie, its ending left most viewers wondering why the monkey chose to kill Bill and save Hal and his son, Patey. Also, their survival sets up a perfect sequel and possibly the start of a new horror franchise.
Recap of The Monkey’s Plot
Although it begins with a flashback scene, The Monkey’s narrative centers on twin brothers Hal and Bill Shelburn (both characters portrayed by Theo James). They discover an old, sinister toy monkey among their father’s belongings. When wound up, this mechanical toy monkey inexplicably triggers a series of gruesome and fatal accidents. Despite their attempts to rid themselves of the cursed toy, it resurfaces 25 years later, compelling the estranged brothers to confront the malevolent force again.
The Monkey’s Ending Explained
As The Monkey approaches its climax, Hal Shelburn uncovers that his estranged twin brother, Bill, has been orchestrating the recent spate of mysterious deaths. Consumed by vengeance and blaming Hal for their mom’s (Tatiana Maslany) death, Bill has repeatedly winded the cursed toy monkey, aiming to direct its lethal consequences towards Hal. However, no matter how many times he wound the toy, it would only attack others, but never Hal. However, after the brothers reconcile, one of Bill’s booby traps misfires, resulting in his decapitation by a bowling ball.
Resolute to prevent further calamity, Hal decides to keep the monkey, vowing never to wind it again. Hal and Patey (Colin O’Brien) depart the devastated town and encounter what symbolizes the pale Horseman. However, what’s most baffling to audiences is why the toy monkey chose to kill Bill but never Hal. Since the twins first discovered the malevolent nature of the toy while they were young, Bill remained fascinated with owning and controlling it. Although he agreed to throw it down the well, Bill stayed obsessed with the toy.
After he figured out that their mom’s death was because Hal had wound the monkey, he spent 25 years plotting his revenge. The reason the monkey never hurt/killed Hal could be because they were twins. The only person safe from death after the toy monkey is wounded is often the person who wounded it. Similarly, it was why Hal could not kill Bill with it when they were younger. However, it may seem the logic is flawed since the monkey eventually kills Bill in the end. It is important to note that Bill had forced the monkey to beat the drum repeatedly, causing multiple unnecessary deaths. Bill’s death is connected to his manipulation of death, with a humorous twist of killing him with his own trap.
How The Monkey’s Ending Set Up a Perfect Sequel
Hal and his son, Petey, are the only survivors from what seems like a massacre. As stated earlier, the duo encounters the pale Horseman as they drive out of town. The Horseman, who’s famously recognized as Death, acknowledges them. This is a nod to Hal and his son that Death recognizes them as instruments for its work. All it takes is for either of them to wind the toy monkey, and he, Death, will answer the call. Although Hal and Patey took the toy monkey to ensure it was safe and locked away, its existence is a potential for future plots.
Having seen the devastation caused by winding the monkey, neither Hal nor Patey would ever want to use the toy. However, like in most horror sequels, the toy monkey could fall into the wrong hands. Also, a sequel could explore a futuristic time when Patey’s child could bring the toy back to life. It could also explore a prequel storyline since audiences weren’t told the origin story of the monkey toy and how it got possessed. Although director Osgood Perkins has yet to direct a sequel, The Monkey’s ending could just be a great opportunity to kickstart a film series/franchise.
