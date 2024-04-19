The sub-genre of “contained thriller” movies is a gripping and suspenseful category within the thriller genre. These films typically center around a lead character or group of characters who find themselves confined to a single room or environment, while facing an external threat or an accompanying presence that keeps them trapped. The contained nature of these thrillers heightens the tension and creates a claustrophobic atmosphere that adds to the sense of urgency and suspense.
Over the years, the popularity of contained thrillers has grown, with these films often delving into psychological and emotional depths as the characters are forced to confront their fears and weaknesses in order to survive. The sub-genre has proven to be a captivating and thrilling cinematic experience, drawing audiences into the intense and confined world of the characters as they navigate their harrowing circumstances. So, here’s our pick of the 6 best contained thrillers to add to your watchlist.
6. The Mist (2007)
The Mist is a 2007 horror-thriller directed by Frank Darabont, known for his expertise in adapting popular Stephen King novels for the screen. Based on King’s novella of the same name, the film follows the inhabitants of a small town who become trapped in a supermarket when a mysterious mist descends, bringing with it terrifying creatures from another dimension. As tensions rise and paranoia spreads among the survivors, they must confront not only the otherworldly threats outside but also the darker aspects of human nature within. The Mist has been widely praised as one of the best contained thrillers in cinema history, with its intense atmosphere, gripping storytelling, and shocking ending leaving a lasting impact on audiences. The film has since inspired countless movies in the contained thriller genre and solidified Darabont’s reputation as a masterful storyteller in the world of film adaptations.
5. Red Eye (2005)
Wes Craven‘s 2005 movie, Red Eye, showcased the director’s versatility in the contained thriller genre, having already proven himself with his once-banned movie, The Last House on the Left. In Red Eye, Craven took the contained thriller genre to new heights – quite literally, as the film predominantly unfolds on a red-eye flight. The plot follows a young woman, played by Rachel McAdams, who finds herself seated next to a charming stranger, played by Cillian Murphy, on a flight. However, she soon discovers that her seatmate has sinister intentions and is part of a terrorist plot that threatens her own life and the lives of others on board. Red Eye boasted early roles from acclaimed actors McAdams and Murphy, showcasing their talent in a high-stakes, tension-filled scenario that kept audiences on the edge of their seats.
4. Buried (2010)
Buried stands out as one of the best contained thrillers due to the ultra-claustrophobic aspect of the movie, with the whole duration taking place within the confines of a grave. The 2010 movie is a masterclass in tension and suspense, as it follows the harrowing plight of a man who wakes up to find himself buried alive in a coffin. With only a phone and a lighter at his disposal, the film’s single character, played by Ryan Reynolds, must race against time to find a way to escape before running out of air. The movie expertly executes tension by trapping the audience alongside the protagonist in the claustrophobic confines of the coffin, creating a sense of claustrophobia and helplessness. Director Rodrigo Cortés‘ deft handling of the minimalistic setting and Reynolds’ riveting performance make Buried a thrilling and intense viewing experience that keeps viewers in a nail-biting sense of dread throughout.
3. Green Room (2015)
The 2015 contained thriller Green Room follows a punk band trapped in a secluded venue after witnessing a murder committed by a group of neo-Nazis. Director Jeremy Saulnier draws on his early years in the punk scene to deliver an authentic depiction of the world, but with a brutal and unforgiving spin on it. The film’s tension mounts as the band members must fight for survival against the violent neo-Nazis, led by the chilling and unrecognizable Patrick Stewart as the ruthless leader.
Green Room stands as one of the best contained thrillers due to its gritty and intense atmosphere that is held throughout. This unique style showcases Saulnier’s raw and visceral filmmaking style, immersing the audience in a world of terror and desperation. With its stellar performances and unflinching portrayal of violence, Green Room grips like a vice and haunts the viewer long after the credits roll.
2. Rec (2007)
The 2007 contained horror thriller Rec follows a television reporter and her cameraman as they document a night in a fire station, only to become trapped inside with the residents during a deadly viral outbreak. The film’s plot unfolds through the lens of the news camera, adding to the intense and immersive experience as chaos descends upon the building. To that, Rec stands as one of the best entries into the sub-genre of contained thrillers thanks to its raw mix of elements and the fusion of the found footage genre. The handheld camerawork creates a sense of urgency and realism, cleverly capturing the fear and panic of the characters as they navigate the terrifying situation. With Rec‘s combination of contained elements, found footage style, and relentless suspense, this makes for a standout film in the contained thriller genre.
1. Phone Booth (2002)
While Phone Booth was by no means the first contained thriller, it was undeniably a trailblazing movie for the sub-genre. The film’s plot centers around a sleazy publicist, played by Colin Farrell, who finds himself trapped in a phone booth by a sniper who threatens to shoot him if he leaves. Directed by Joel Schumacher, Phone Booth utilized its limited setting to create an intense and suspenseful atmosphere, with the audience held captive alongside the protagonist in the claustrophobic space.
Despite its simplicity, the film’s tight pacing and Farrell’s compelling performance propelled him to Hollywood superstardom, showcasing his talent as an actor capable of carrying a movie on his shoulders. Phone Booth‘s innovative approach to the one-location genre set a new standard for suspenseful storytelling and solidified its place as a not only a standout thriller, but also one of the best contained thrillers of all time. Want to read more about another popular sub-genre of thriller? Here’s our pick of the 5 best found footage movies.
Follow Us