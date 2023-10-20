Over the years, the horror genre has expanded in a variety of ways. Horror movies used to largely revolve around monsters, aliens or crazed killers. However, as independent cinema has continued to push to the forefront of cinema, sub-genres have continued to emerge.
A key sub-genre that truly reinvented horror cinema is the found footage genre. In 1999, The Blair Witch Project kick-started the found footage craze. As a result, many young filmmakers utilised this simple premise that doesn’t require a big budget. However, many of these imitators failed to live up to the standard of The Blair Witch Project. Yet select few shone bright and did the found footage horror genre justice. So, these are the 5 best found footage horror movies you must watch.
5. Creep
Creep is a found footage horror film that follows a videographer named Aaron who answers a Craigslist ad to film a stranger named Josef. As he travels to Josef’s secluded cabin in the woods, Aaron begins to realize that Josef may not be who he seems as he displays increasingly disturbing behavior. Mark Duplass delivers a captivating lead performance as Josef, a character who is both charming and unnerving, luring viewers in before revealing his sinister intentions. This role marked a departure for Duplass, known for his comedic performances, and is a testament to his versatility as an actor. The intense and unsettling narrative, coupled with Duplass’ standout performance, makes Creep an unforgettable found footage horror movie.
4. The Visit
M. Night Shyamalan‘s The Visit is a found footage horror movie that deviates from his usual style of storytelling. Shyamalan was already an established name in the horror genre, thanks to his Oscar-nominated classic, The Sixth Sense. However, he took a bold step by venturing into the found footage genre with this movie.
The Visit revolves around two siblings who are sent to their grandparents’ remote farm for a week. The film takes a terrifying turn as the children discover that their grandparents are not who they seem. The movie’s use of found footage adds to the realism and crafts a masterful buildup of tension. The Visit was a refreshing take on the found footage genre and showcased Shyamalan’s ability to tackle the horror genre outside of his usual medium.
3. V/H/S
V/H/S is a 2012 found footage horror movie that follows a group of criminals hired to break into a house and steal a VHS tape. Upon entering the house, they discover a large collection of VHS tapes and begin to watch them. However, they soon discover that each tape contains a horrifying and supernatural story.
V/H/S presents a unique twist on the found footage genre. By switching between a regular movie format and found footage, the filmmakers created a sense of disorientation and unease for the audience. As the main characters delve deeper into the VHS collection, they gradually realize that the tapes are linked to a sinister and terrifying presence within the house. The use of found footage in V/H/S elevates the horror genre to a new level of terror and suspense. With that, it has become a cult classic and a must-see for fans of found footage horror movies.
2. Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity is considered to be a milestone in the horror genre. The movie tells the story of a couple who are experiencing bizarre and inexplicable paranormal occurrences in their new home. To uncover the truth behind these happenings, they set up cameras throughout the house to capture any evidence.
Although the found footage genre was already established by earlier movies, Paranormal Activity pioneered a new sub-genre by taking it into the paranormal arena for the first time. The film’s success was extraordinary, grossing over $193 million worldwide on a modest budget of $15,000. After the huge success of the first movie, the series has continued for years, spawning an array of sequels and spin-offs.
1. The Blair Witch Project
The Blair Witch Project is a groundbreaking horror film that revolutionized the found footage genre when it hit theaters in 1999. The movie tells the story of three film students who set out into the woods to create a documentary about the legendary Blair Witch. As the group becomes lost, they begin to experience terrifying and inexplicable occurrences, building to a haunting conclusion that left audiences truly disturbed.
The film’s micro-budget production allowed the filmmakers to create a terrifyingly authentic experience by limiting the use of special effects. Instead, the movie relies on raw performances from the cast. The Blair Witch Project‘s success at the box office is legendary, grossing over $248 million worldwide on a mere $60,000 budget. To that, it became one of the most profitable films of all time. Furthermore, through its unique plot and efficient use of a micro-budget, its status as a classic film is truly cemented in cinema history.