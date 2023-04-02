10 Things You Didn’t Know About Channing Tatum

Alabama-born actor Channing Tatum has been around for more than a minute now. Sure, he made his film debut in the 2005 drama Coach Carter. However, it was the 2006 dance film Step Up that truly brought him to the public eye.
Since then, the roles pretty much came pouring in, with him starring in movies like She’s the Man, Magic Mike, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and 21 Jump Street. Though he’s been in the public eye for quite some time, there’s still a thing or two people don’t know about the star. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts about Channing Tatum.
10. He Worked Some Pretty Odd Jobs
Seeing as he wasn’t born into stardom, Tatum had to do a couple of odd jobs to keep things afloat while his career was underway. By far, the most enjoyable was as a worker at a puppy/kitty nursery in Tampa. Besides that, he was once a mortgage broker, an Abercrombie & Fitch model, and a perfume salesman.
9. Channing Tatum Was Once A Stripper
Before the superstardom kicked in, Tatum used to work as a stripper. He’s been quite frank about his experience in interviews. Even more so, there’s a movie out there that’s loosely based on his stripper days. The star played the lead in the movie Magic Mike where he was a charismatic young stripper. He went on to produce the sequels Magic Mike XXL and Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
8. The Star Is Dyslexic
Another aspect of his life he’s quite open about is his struggles with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia. When Tatum was in school, it made it quite difficult for him to focus. For the most part, he took medication to manage his symptoms. While they did curb some of the effects, they ended up making him feel like a zombie. However, he has found ways to manage his condition and is a strong advocate for mental health awareness.
7. Channing Tatum Once Had A Close Imaginary Friend
When Channing was much younger, he had an imaginary friend named Boy. Altogether, he describes it as crazy behavior and says he even made a plate for his imaginary friend. However, it was pretty normal behavior and part of childhood development. So, he was pretty much doing what most kids do.
6. He Still Has Matching Tattoos With His Ex
Between 2006 and 2018, Tatum was married to Step Up costar Jenna Dewan. When they were still together, the couple got tattoos that read “Side by Side”. They decided to get cheesy matching tattoos on their honeymoon in Bali. To date, they still sport them.
5. The Star Is Quite Athletic
Channing Tatum was quite the star athlete in school and was even voted “most athletic” by his classmates. His sport of choice was football, and he was a standout player, which earned him a football scholarship to Glenville State College in West Virginia.
Unfortunately, a series of injuries cut his football career short, and he eventually dropped out of college. But his athletic ability has continued to serve him well in his career as an actor. More specifically, it has helped him stand out in action and dance films.
4. He Can Tap-Dance
For the most part, it’s public knowledge that Tatum can dance. However, his dancing prowess extends into the realm of tap dancing. He got to display some of his skills in the period piece Hail Caesar. In fact, he was so dedicated that he crammed 10 years of tap dance training into three months.
3. He Financed Magic Mike
While Channing Tatum did contribute financially to Magic Mike‘s production, he didn’t finance the film on his own. Altogether, the film had a budget of $7 million, which was provided by the film production company. However, Tatum invested about $600,000 of his money into the film.
2. Channing Tatum Has A Nickname For His Penis
The actor revealed that he has a nickname for his penis Gilbert during a Reddit AMA. He also revealed that he had an on-set accident that involved a crew member pouring boiling water on it. According to him, “It oddly didn’t scar. It’s a resilient place down there. It healed pretty quick.”
1. He’s Dating Zoë Kravitz
Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been involved in a romantic relationship since 2021. Their pair were first spotted together at a restaurant in New York City costing up. What really confirmed things is when the duo also attended the Met Gala in September 2021 together.
