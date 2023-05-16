Where You Know The Cast of They Cloned Tyrone From

They Cloned Tyrone boasts a star-studded cast that includes two of the biggest Black actors in Hollywood. They Cloned Tyrone is director Juel Taylor’s feature film directorial debut, who, until now, has only worked on television shows, shorts, and movies. They Cloned Tyrone is a blend of science fiction, mystery, and comedy, with its story revolving around a government conspiracy.
The satirical conspiracy movie follows the lives of its three lead characters, Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo-Yo, as they stumble upon evidence of their government’s nefarious activities. They Cloned Tyrone will premiere at the American Black Film Festival in June before it’ll be available for streaming on Netflix in July. These are the top cast of They Cloned Tyrone and where you know them from.
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx is one of the most successful African-American actors, with several box-office hits and accolades. In They Cloned Tyrone, Foxx will play the character of Slick Charles, one of the movie’s main protagonists. Foxx is an award-winning actor, singer, and comedian. Foxx has appeared in over 45 films, excluding his works on television.
As a singer, Jamie Foxx has released 5 studio albums as well as 18 singles. His album, Unpredictable, charted at Number 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Three of his five albums also charted at Number 1 on the U.S.Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Foxx starred in the biographical sports drama Ali (2001) as Drew Bundini Brown, Muhammad Ali’s assistant trainer. The versatile Foxx again starred as Max Durocher, alongside Tom Cruise, in Collateral (2004). Foxx also played the titular character in the titular character Ray Charles in Ray (2004).
Foxx’s other notable roles are as Curtis Taylor, Jr. in Dreamgirls (2006), Django Freeman in Django Unchained (2012), William Stacks in Annie (2014), Leon “Bats” Jefferson III in Baby Driver (2017), and Bud Jablonski in Day Shift (2022). Foxx was the voice of Nico in the computer-animated comedy Rio (2011) and its sequel, Rio 2 (2014). Foxx joined the MCU in 2014, playing the villain Maxwell “Max” Dillon/Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, reprising the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
John Boyega
John Boyega became a household name in Hollywood films after being cast as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films. Boyega, a British actor and producer, plays the character of Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone as one of the main protagonists. Boyega may have begun his professional acting career a little over a decade ago with few films to his credit, but he has appeared in memorable roles that have made him stand out.
Boyega played the lead character of Bambi in the American drama Imperial Dreams (2014). The next year, Boyega was cast as FN-2187/Finn in the first Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Boyega reprised the role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Boyega played Jake Pentecost in the sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018). In 2022, Boyega portrayed King Ghezo of Dahomey in the historical action drama The Woman King.
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland is a British-Canadian actor who’s most recognized for playing Jack Bauer in Fox’s drama series 24, from 2001 to 2010 and 2014. Sutherland also reprised the role in the series’ television film, 24: Redemption. Although known for his work on television, Sutherland has appeared in more film productions than in television.
Early 90s film audiences will remember Sutherland as First Lieutenant Jonathan James Kendrick in the box office hit, A Few Good Men (1992). Sutherland played the fictional character of Athos in The Three Musketeers (1993), Freddie Lee Cobb in A Time to Kill (1996), Senator Corvus in Pompeii (2014), and Rusty Jennings in The Contractor (2022).
In television, after defending the United States from terrorists as Jack Bauer, Sutherland landed the role of President Thomas Kirkman in the ABC/Netflix political thriller Designated Survivor. Sutherland played the role in 53 episodes from 2016 to 2019. Not done playing United States President, Sutherland portrayed President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 8 episodes of the short-lived Showtime anthology drama, The First Lady (2022).
Teyonah Parris
Teyonah Parris may not have a popular name as several other female A-listers; she’s known for her supporting and recurring roles on television. Although Parris is the only female amongst the three They Cloned Tyrone‘s main protagonists, from the movie’s trailer, she makes quite an impression with her extravagant fashion and witty remarks. Parris plays the character of Yo-Yo.
Although making her film debut with two short films in 2010, Parris landed the role of Colandrea “Coco” Conners in the critically acclaimed satirical dark comedy-drama Dear White People (2014). In the 2018 If Beale Street Could Talk movie, Parris played KiKi Layne’s character’s sister, Ernestine Rivers. Parris’ last appearance in a film was as Brianna Cartwright in the American supernatural slasher movie Candyman (2021).
On television, Parris joined the cast of AMC’s Mad Men in season 5 as Dawn Chambers. Parris played the recurring role of the only black employee at SCDP. She played the role until the first part of Mad Men‘s season 7 before transitioning to a guest role in the concluding part of season 7. Parris played the role from 2012 to 2015. Parris was also part of the main cast of Starz’s comedy-drama Survivor’s Remorse (2014–2017), where she played Missy Vaughn. Parris’ last major role on television was as Monica Rambeau in the MCU TV series WandaVision. Parris will reprise the role in the upcoming MCU film The Marvels.
J. Alphonse Nicholson
J. Alphonse Nicholson is set to make an appearance in They Cloned Tyrone in a yet-to-be-announced role. Nicholson isn’t a popular name or face on the big or small screen, but he has several credits to his name. One of Nicholson’s notable appearances in film was playing the role of Henry Davis in the biographical crime drama Just Mercy (2019).
Nicholson last played Barry in the biographical music drama Southern Gospel (2023). Nicholson has also guest-starred in several popular TV shows. Some of these include Blue Bloods (as Schlenger), Mr. Robot (as Andre), The Blacklist (as Visilis), Chicago P.D. (as Lamar Jenkins), and FBI: Most Wanted (as Tyrone “Ty” Jackson). Viewers can only wait to see what role Nicholson would play in They Cloned Tyrone.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!