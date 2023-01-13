Four Things John Boyega Did That Shocked His Fans

John Boyega is a talented actor. He is so talented, in fact, that his name was the one thrown around to take a role in the Black Panther franchise following the untimely and tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. However, Boyega made it clear very quickly that a Marvel role is not for him. However, he was enamored by the role he played in The Woman King. Now he’s making headlines again for a variety of reasons, and we thought we might clear up all of the rumors. It’s well-known that this man is not afraid to say what is on his mind, even if it’s not the most popular opinion, and that is precisely what his fans love about him.
1. John Boyega Did Leave Rebel Ridge, the Netflix Production He Was Working On
He landed the lead role on the new Netflix series but only stuck around for a week. The film is something that the streaming service is committed to making, but they are now on an indefinite pause from shooting as they look to recast the character that Boyega was hired to play. Unfortunately, the role Boyega signed on to play is a large one for the series. He is the main character. No reason was given for his abrupt and unexpected departure from the show other than family reasons.
2. He Did Criticize the Film Franchise That Made Him a Household Name
And he has no regrets, in case you were wondering. The Stars Wars franchise indeed turned a relatively unknown John Boyega into a household name. These movies made him a star, turned him into an actor everyone recognizes, and they changed his life. However, he doesn’t mind telling the world that he has issues with things when he has issues. He felt that during the movies, Disney did not appropriately treat actors of color.
“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” said Boyega in an interview. He feels how he feels, and he’s not worried about hurting Disney’s feelings about it.
3. John Boyega is Not Returning to the Star Wars Franchise
Yet another thing he’s made clear is that he will not return to the Star Wars franchise. However, he didn’t say anything negative about the franchise, the men and women who acted in the movies, or the storyline. In fact, he’s a big fan, and that will not change. “I was just at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction like two weeks ago. It gives me the freedom to just go back to what I was doing before, which was just consuming Star Wars content without involvement,” he said of his newfound lease on life after Star Wars. Being a fan is what brings him joy. He’s thankful he did the three films he did, but he is also happy to go back to being a fan of the franchise rather than a star.
4. John Boyega Would Love to Film a Period Piece
He’s not making Star Wars. Black Panther is not for him, and his recently – abruptly – vacated the role he had on a Netflix film. It might seem like he has some free time in his schedule now, and what will he do with it? He did cite family reasons for leaving his Netflix deal, so maybe nothing at the moment. However, John Boyega did make it quite clear that he would be more than open to filming a period piece. “I think I definitely have a future in wearing high boots and hats and speaking more with a pronounced pronunciation. That is definitely in my future,” he said of being in a period piece.
He went on to point out that he is an equestrian, so that helps if he is cast in something that takes him back in time. In fact, he learned to ride a horse so that he could do it in one of his Star Wars films, and he’s quite good. He is an actor who prefers to take on roles that challenge him and portray what he feels is an important storyline. If a period piece came to him and the script was good, he’d take on the challenge and face it with serious excitement.