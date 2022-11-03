Movie Review: The Woman King

The Woman King is Hollywood’s latest women-fronted release. The story is set in the all-female military unit of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the early 1800s. The focus is on two women, General Nanisca (played by Viola Davis) and her daughter, Nawi (played by Thuso Mbedu). When the kingdom is invaded by a neighboring country, the women must come together and lead the charge against the invaders.
Prince-Bythewood Gives the Movie a Realist and Detailed Vibe
Writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) has a great eye for detail, and she gives the film a realistic feel. The sets and costumes are all well-done, and the film’s overall look is quite impressive. Her film clicks with what the audience works, and will certainly have a universal appeal.
The movie also boasts a stellar cast. Remember Thuso Mbedu, the star of Barry Jenkin’s The Underground Railroad? She’s great in this film as well, and Viola Davis is always a force to be reckoned with. If you’re a fan of either of these actresses, The Woman King is definitely worth checking out. Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who you may know from the Harry Potter films, also gives a strong performance. Another major character is Jordan Bogler who plays Malik, a Brazilian son of a slave who travels to Dahomey to see his motherland. You may also remember Jordan Bogler from his work on HBO’s Euphoria or the series Peaky Blinders.
Is The Woman King Historically Accurate?
The film is based on a true story, but some elements have been fictionalized for the sake of the story. For example, General Nanisca is a real historical figure, but her relationship with Nawi is entirely fictional. However, the film does stay true to the overall historical events that took place during this time period.
Dahomey was in large part a tributary state of the greater Oyo Empire, a people famed for their large army of professional soldiers, many of whom were women. This elite group of female warriors, the Adojie, were the king’s personal bodyguards and were highly respected by the people. This aspect of the movie is entirely accurate.
Not all characters in the movie are accurate. King Ghezo was a real person who ruled Dahomey. However, his depiction as a wise and benevolent leader in the movie is inaccurate, given that most historians agree King Ghezo was a brutal tyrant who oppressed his people. Nonetheless, John Boyega plays him with charisma and charm.
3 Reasons Why You Should Watch The Woman King
The film has been praised for its strong female characters and its depiction of powerful women in a historically male-dominated field. The action sequences are well-choreographed and exciting, and the acting is top-notch across the board. If you’re looking for a film that celebrates strong women and features some excellent action sequences, The Woman King is definitely worth checking out.
Secondly, the film features a mostly-female cast, which is something we don’t see nearly enough of in Hollywood. It’s refreshing to see a film that focuses on women without turning them into stereotypes or one-dimensional characters. The actresses all give great performances, and it’s clear that they all brought their A-game to this project.
Finally, The Woman King is just a really enjoyable film. It’s exciting, funny, and heartwarming all at the same time. If you’re looking for a feel-good movie that will leave you feeling inspired, The Woman King is definitely worth checking out.
All In All, The Woman King Is Entirely Likable
Some people would argue that the movie isn’t completely original, and they would be right. However, the film is still an enjoyable watch. It’s thrilling, well-acted, and features some amazing action sequences.
Have you watched The Woman King yet? What did you think of it?