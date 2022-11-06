Home
Movies
Ryan Cooler Speaks About The Original Story of Black Panther 2 Before Chadwick Boseman’s Passing

Ryan Cooler Speaks About The Original Story of Black Panther 2 Before Chadwick Boseman’s Passing

Shuri

Credit: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

We’re less than two weeks away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it’s shaping up to be a huge event. Of course, it helps that the original Black Panther became a global phenomenon that made over a billion dollars worldwide, but it’s amazing considering the fact that Chadwick Boseman is no longer able to represent the titular Marvel hero. As expected, fans weren’t thrilled with Ryan Coogler and Marvel’s decision not to recast T’Challa, with a petition to recast the character garnering over 50,000 signatures. However, Marvel and Coogler held their stance on the situation, and though the review embargo hasn’t been released just yet, all signs are pointing to the sequel being as good or even better than its predecessor.

That said, following the death of Chadwick Boseman, Coogler had to rewrite the sequel and focus on Wakanda as a nation rather than the Black Panther character itself. It does beg the question, what else was changed within the script? Was Namor always the antagonist? Were grief and loss always the themes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? For the first question, Namor was almost teased in the post-credits scene, so it was clear that Namor was going to be the villain no matter what. However, the bigger surprise seems to be that grief and loss were indeed the core theme of the latest feature. The sequel would’ve picked up following the events of Avengers: Infinity Wars and Endgame, which saw Black Panther die in Infinity Wars. The Marvel hero was resurrected in Endgame, but Wakanda Forever would’ve focused on the in-between events of those two films:

Credit: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“The tone was going to be similar,” Coogler told Inverse. “The character was going to be grieving the loss of time, you know, coming back after being gone for five years. As a man with so much responsibility to so many, coming back after a forced five years absence, that’s what the film was tackling. He was grieving time he couldn’t get back. Grief was a big part of it.”

Though Wakanda Forever is more focused on the nation as a whole, the sequel still needs a protagonist at the center of it. Naturally, Coogler and Joe Robert Cole had to sit down and restructure the characters, though the person who will take over the Black Panther role still remains a mystery: “Who the protagonist was, the flaws of the protagonist, what the protagonist was dealing with in their journey, all of that stuff had to be different due to us losing him and the decisions that we made about moving forward,” Coogler says.

Credit: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

There’s no telling how the final product will turn out in the end, but given Coogler’s track record as a writer/director, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should turn out to be a fantastic feature. The filmmaker has yet to receive a bad Rotten Tomatoes score for any of his written and directed works. It also helps that the buzz for the sequel has been nothing but positive thus far. Did Marvel and Coogler make the right decision on not recasting T’Challa? That’s a subjective topic, though the loss of a major character does cloud the upcoming Marvel film. The key is that Coogler makes Wakanda Forever work without feeling more than just a cash grab. Hopefully, the upcoming film can showcase that the world can work perfectly fine without T’Challa, which certainly won’t be an easy task.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will make its way into theaters on November 11, with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta (Namor), and Dominique Throne (Riri Williams/Ironheart) starring in the Marvel movie.

Related Posts

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
“The Witcher”- Is Back
All You Need To Know About The Money Genius; Jim Cramer
That 70s Show Cast Reunites on Spinoff That 90s Show
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Documentary Review: God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty
Movie Review: Run
“The Parent Trap”- Is It A Hit or A Miss?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
5 Best Cigar Scenes in Movies
The Thing vs. Pennywise: Who Survives?
Scarlet Witch Could Beat Superman
Ranking The Top 10 Fire Force Characters
5 Best Fights in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
11 Things about “SPY x FAMILY” That You Probably Didn’t Know
Bleach: Who Is Yhwach?
Mass Effect: Ranking the Best Games in Ultimate Space RPG Saga
Bayonetta Video Game Series Detailed
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Set for Release In 2023
Who Should Play Aloy in a Live-Action Version of Horizon?