The Marvels: Release Date, Cast, & Everything You Need to Know

The first time Carol Danvers was on the big screen was in 2019 with Captain Marvel which was the first woman-led film in the MCU. After brief appearances in Avengers: Endgame and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, she is back with The Marvels. It has been four years since the release of Captain Marvel. This time instead of one superhero, we get three. All with similar powers and shared history.
Alongside Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani will be joining the hero as Monica Rambeau/Photon, and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, respectively. While the character of Monica Rambeau was introduced in Captain Marvel, Parris took over the role as an adult version of the character in 2021’s WandaVision while Vellani debuted in the MCU with her own show Ms. Marvel in 2022. In this article, we cover everything you need to know about The Marvels.
What Will The Marvels Be About?
Since it is a sequel, The Marvels largely follows the events that took place in Captain Marvel after Carol Danvers destroyed the Kree’s governing body, Supreme Intelligence. This led to a civil war that has pretty much decimated Hala, the homeland of the Kree. This has led to the hunting of Danvers by Dar-Benn, the current leader of the Kree. She is driven by a need to avenge her people.
Of the three heroes that will face Dar-Benn, Ms. Marvel, who is the youngest, harnesses the power of a quantum band which is one-half of a pair. The second half is what Dar-Benn uses. Her use of the band is what causes the trio to meet and start to work together.
Who Is In The Cast of The Marvels?
The cast of The Marvels features some familiar faces as well as some old ones. Alongside the aforementioned team of Larson, Vellani, and Parris, the movie will also star Zawe Ashton as the film’s villain. Samuel L. Jackson is returning as Nick Fury. Gary Lewis is Emperor Dro’ge who is the leader of the Skrulls and Park Seo-joon plays Danvers’ husband, Prince Yan. Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur are Kamala’s parents. Lashana Lynch and Tessa Thompson are also slated to have minor roles reprising their characters from other films in the MCU.
When Is The Release Date For The Marvels?
The Marvels will have its global theatrical release on November 10, 2023 though the film was supposed to be released at a much earlier date. The initial plan was for the film to be a summer release. With filming and reshoots ending in 2022, the film’s intended release was set for the 28th of July, 2023. However, The Marvels was one of many films that had to be pushed to a later date this year, largely due to the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes. Its current date was decided inFebruary and was for November 10.
What Is The Runtime For The Marvels?
In an unprecedented move, DaCosta decided to keep the runtime of the film very short. She explained that the plan was always to have the film be less than two hours. This is a record-setting move as no other film in the MCU has done this. Speaking on her decision she stated, ” I just feel like there’s no need to have it long if you don’t need to, because 1 hour 45 minutes is pretty average for a movie, so we were all really excited”. DaCosta believes this is the right move for the film. It would be interesting to see how she compresses this very full adventurewith its three superheroes, into such a short runtime.