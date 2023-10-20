Great Horror Sequels With Bad Rotten Tomatoes Score

Movies are subjective. Oftentimes, films that were critically lambasted would rise to cult status in the next generation. Films like Psycho and The Shining weren’t favorites among critics. However, as time passed by, both audiences and critics started to appreciate the boldness within those films. In fact, they eventually realized that were actually really good.
The same can be said for these five underrated horror sequels with bad rotten tomatoes scores. They provide a level of entertainment that’s more hit than miss. It’s not clear whether critics will change their tune about these films in the future. However, they surely don’t deserve the rotten tomatoes score that they have now.
Hostel Part II
Rotten Tomatoes Score – 44%
Strangely, the Hostel franchise has gotten better with each entry. The third installment, Hostel Part III, is actually a good entry that nicely plays off the lore of the series in Las Vegas. Hostel Part II was more horror/comedy than straight horror. However, there were several clever twists and turns throughout the feature.
Having Stuart (Roger Bart) turn into a monster after seeing the death of his friend was a strong character development. However, Beth (Lauren German) getting the last laugh on Stuart and Axelle (Vera Jordanova) was a sweet ending to the second chapter. The kills were grotesque but inventive and the acting was pretty darn good. Hostel Part II is torture Porn, but there are more layers to the story other than the grim deaths.
Final Destination 3
Rotten Tomatoes Score – 43%
Special shout out to Final Destination 2, which also had a rotten tomato score. Admittedly, The FD series is mainly for the gore-thirsty. You pretty much know the pattern of these films by now. However, the third entry upped the ante with a likable pair of leads – Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ryan Merriman – and some of the best kills of the series. Somehow, each death topped one another. Though the story is fairly predictable, this is still an enjoyable entry that has some fun callbacks to the first film. And that train sequence in the climax is epic.
Saw VI
Rotten Tomatoes Score – 39%
The Saw franchise pretty much turned into a convoluted torture mess once Jigsaw was killed in Saw III. However, the twisty narrative came full circle in Saw VI, which had a surprising amount of depth to its story beyond the typical Saw film. It nicely tied Jigsaw’s inclusion here and Jill (Betsy Russell) turning on Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) was a fun surprise.
The themes about healthcare are laid on pretty thick, but it finally represented what the Saw franchise should be. A series that challenges the morals of its characters and changes their perspective on life. The message gets wonky in the end, but at least Saw VI presented a compelling theme that allowed audiences to invest in the characters. Of course, the stars of the Saw series are the traps, and part six delivers the good. The Shotgun Carousel remains one of the top three traps in the franchise.
The Devil’s Rejects
Rotten Tomatoes Score – 55%
Still one of Rob Zombie’s best films to date. The Devil’s Rejects is straight brutal and nasty. The decision to focus on the villains – J.T. (Sid Haig), Otis (Bill Moseley), and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) – was a great call as it created a level of unpredictably and suspense when it comes to films of this nature. The characters themselves are intriguing, and though these aren’t deeply layers villains that stand outside of Zombie’s stereotypical characters, they’re certainly compelling ones.
Bride of Chucky
Rotten Tomatoes Score – 47%
The Chucky series didn’t really find its groove until it took more of a comedic approach. The addition of a female doll for the serial killer was a brilliant idea. The chemistry between Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and Chucky (Brad Dourif) created several unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments. Bride of Chucky isn’t necessarily scary, but thankfully, the film is self-aware of its humorous nature and finds a nice balance between campiness and horror. Even though it succeeds more in the former than the latter.