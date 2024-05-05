Isabela Merced Discusses John Greens Turtles All the Way Down and Hints at The Last Of Us Season 2

Inside Isabela Merceds Role in Turtles All the Way Down
Isabela Merced deeply connected with her role as Aza Holmes in the film Turtles All the Way Down, a challenging project that tackles mental health themes with a sensitive touch.
I really wanted to get the darkness in that character. I feel like it’s just a matter of time before I do a full throttle dark psychological thriller, shared Merced about her future aspirations influenced by playing intense roles.
The Philosophical Depths and Emotional Turmoil
The film adaptation led by director Hannah Marks dives into the protagonist’s struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), hinging heavily on philosophical elements like the infinite regress, which is vividly illustrated through constant, invasive thought spirals experienced by Aza.
‘Turtles All the Way Down’ was so important to me because it taught me a lot about myself and my anxiety. From handling intrusive thoughts to understanding self-perception, the film explores deep existential questions.
John Greens Influence and Vision
Author John Green, well-known for addressing youth and mental health in his works, contributed significantly to maintaining the integrity of the story during its cinematic adaptation. He focused on ensuring the portrayal of OCD was authentic and consulted widely making sure that film represented well the issues tackled in his book.
The Last of Us Season 2 Intrigues
Moving from hefty roles in big-screen dramas to action-packed series, Merced is set to portray Dina in the highly anticipated second season of The Last of Us. This role promises new depths and character exploration within the turbulent world depicted in the series.
Fans are eager to see her take on this dynamic role after Merced’s nuanced performances have continuously captured attention. Audience expectations are set high as she ventures into one of her most demanding roles yet.