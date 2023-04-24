10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chucky’s Zackary Arthur

Zackary Arthur is a young actor who has been making waves in Hollywood. He has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Transparent, The 5th Wave, and The Goldbergs. However, his big break came after he starred in the 2021 series Chucky where he played Jake Wheeler.
Needless to say, the star has been on an upward trajectory and is more in the public eye now than ever. Despite his rising star status, there are still many things people don’t know about him. So, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Zackary Arthur.
1. He Was Born In California
Zackary Arthur was born on September 12, 2006, in California. He grew up in the Los Angeles area and has been acting since he was a young child. Needless to say, the star is fortunate to have grown up in the cradle of entertainment. He still lives in California to date.
2. He Started Acting At A Young Age
The star has been on track to be an actor way earlier than most, seeing as he started acting when he was four years old. Back then, he wasn’t just taking acting classes but auditioning for commercials and TV shows. His first role was in a commercial for Chuck E. Cheese. Arthur later made his acting debut in 2014 in the Amazon Studios’ comedy-drama series Transparent.
3. Zackary Arthur Is Multilingual
Knowing how to speak more than one language is a skill most people yearn for. Well, Arthur has that skill in the bag. The star is fluent in both English and Spanish. First and foremost, he learned Spanish from his mother, who is of Mexican descent. He has been able to use his language skills in some of his acting roles, such as in the film The 5th Wave.
4. The Star Is An Animal Lover
When it comes to cute and cuddly pets, Zackary Arthur loves them. It’s no secret that he’s a big animal lover and has two dogs of his own. He’s also done work with animal rescue organizations, such as the Best Friends Animal Society.
5. Zackary Arthur Is Team Marvel
Like many young adults, Zackary Arthur is a comic book fan. His love for comics also spills into their cinematic universes. However, the star has a certain affinity with Marvel Cinematic Universe and stated that his favorite superhero is Spider-Man.
6. He Has Worked With Big-name Actors
Not many actors get to work with A-listers early on in their careers. But despite his age, Zackary Arthur has already worked with some big-name actors in Hollywood. He has appeared in movies with actors like Jeffrey Tambor, Julianne Moore, and Chloe Grace Moretz.
7. Zackary Arthur Is A Talented Musician
In addition to his acting skills, Zackary Arthur is also a talented musician. He plays the guitar and has posted videos of himself playing covers of songs on his social media accounts. He also makes beats but has said nothing about plans to release any songs.
8. He’s A Foodie
When it comes to food, Zackary Arthur is not afraid to be as adventurous as he can be. In fact, the young star is a self-proclaimed foodie and loves trying new things. He has stated that his favorite type of cuisine is Mexican food.
9. The Star Is Involved In Charity Work
Zackary Arthur is passionate about giving back to his community, and as such, he works with a number of charity organizations. To mention a few, he has worked with the Best Friends Animal Society and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Arthur is a big advocate for animal rights and is equally passionate about raising awareness for animal welfare.
10. He Never Watched Any Child’s Play Movies Growing Up
Zackary Arthur played the lead character in the spin-off horror series Chucky. But, here’s where things get interesting, the actor has admitted to not watching the Child’s Play movies as a child. His parents didn’t let him watch horror movies because he was afraid of them. In his words, “After I auditioned, I watched all the films with my family. My mom and dad didn’t let me watch a lot of that because I used to be really scared of horror movies. Now, I really like them, although I must admit I sleep with the light on after I watch scary films. I don’t usually tell people that”.
