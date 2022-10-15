Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases Trailer and Featurette

We’re less than two months away from the highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Back in July, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios got the world buzzing about the upcoming film with a strong teaser that reminded audiences why they loved Marvel films in the early phases. Naturally, there were some concerns about the film following the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman. However, Coogler is one hell of a talented filmmaker, as the director started out strong with Fruitvale Station, and is one of the main reasons that the Creed franchise became such a hot commodity. The teaser had an amazing score from both Tems & Marvel’s No Woman, No Cry and Kendrick Lamar’s Alright to the tremendous and powerful speech by the always amazing Angela Bassett, the teaser showed that the film was in good hands.
Now, Marvel has officially released the full trailer of the upcoming feature. This time, we get more insight into the story and a better look at the mysterious new Black Panther! The trailer helps signify the kingdom following the passing of T’Challa, along with the villain Namor. This confirms that the sequel is a love letter to the deceased actor, while still honoring the evolution of the MCU entirely.
“Well, firstly I can you, you know, the first movie did so well. You know, we made a cultural impact and change. And this film is… We’re trying to follow that, you know, of inspiring everybody that goes to see it. We have new cast members, such as Dominique Throne, Michaela Coel. So it’s jam-packed with lots of adventures. I feel, for me, it’s a beautiful contribution to Chadwick’s legacy. I feel like it’s a love letter to him. I know every day that I went on set, I focused my energy on — on each scene to dedicate it to him. I want to dedicate excellence to this film so that he could be proud,” said Letitia Wright.
Following the release of the huge trailer was a featurette, where director Ryan Coogler, stars Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Tenoch Huerta discuss the importance of Chadwick Boseman, and the legacy he left behind, along with some depth about the new characters including Namor, and what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ultimately means for everyone in the film
The Box office numbers for Wakanda Forever should be interesting. If box office projections are correct, then Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would likely end up with a domestic total of over $424 million. Of course, projections have been wrong in the past, but this is well below the $700 million that the first Black Panther made in North America alone. The biggest difference is the lack of Chadwick Boseman, though there’s clearly an interest in the latest Marvel feature given the fact that the teaser was watched 172 million times in a 24-hour time span. The key thing that’s necessary is strong word of mouth and critical reviews. While great reviews aren’t, particularly the indication of box office success, if critics rave about Wakanda Forever then it would ease the minds of a lot of Black Panther fans who are still on the fences due to Chadwick’s passing.
Wakanda Forever will also compete against Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, though it shouldn’t is much of a problem as the DC film comes out three weeks before the Marvel film. Hopefully, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever turns out to be as great (or even better) as its predecessor. It will be interesting to see who takes over the title character following the latest chapter of the Black Panther saga. The sequel is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. We’ll keep you updated should more news come out about the film.