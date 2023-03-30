Why Ben Affleck Won’t Be Directing Batman: The Brave And The Bold

Home
6 mins ago
DCU has told the fans that another Batman movie titled Batman: Brave And Bold has been cooking in the studios. In January, James Gunn and Peter Safran (co-CEOs) announced the new reboot of Batman. After the announcement, it was rumored that the movie will come to the big screen under the guidance of former Batman actor, Ben Affleck, as director. However, in light of recent interviews, it is crystal clear that Ben Affleck won’t be returning to direct Batman: Brave And Bold.

While another actor will take his place as the Dark Knight in the DCU, Affleck will be appearing in The Flash movie. While it was apparent that Gunn was willing to make space for Affleck as a director in the DCU, the actor has seemingly closed the door on DC and its related properties. However, only time will tell if the door will remain closed.

What Ben Affleck Has Said About Directing The Next BatmanBen Affleck Won't Be Directing Batman: The Brave And The Bold

Ben Affleck set the record straight when asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he would direct a project for the DC. The actor stated “I would not direct something for the Gunn DC. Absolutely not. I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job.” He then added, “I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that. I’m not interested in that.”

Gunn has earlier shared his excitement at the possibility of collaborating with Affleck on a DCU project, saying “ We’re working with Ben Affleck, who has been a part of our team trying to bring things together, and he really wants to direct one of our projects. We’re excited for him to do that.” This led to wide speculation that Ben Affleck would be directing Batman: The Brave and The Bold, but as Affleck’s comments point to, discussions fell through at some point,

What Affleck’s Refusal To Direct Means For Batman & The DCUbatman staring at the sky in Batman vs. Superman

We know that Matt Reeves’ success with Robert Pattinson’s Batman may have closed the franchise’s doors for Affleck, perhaps the actor is just eager to move on to new and exciting projects. However, though the actor has refused to direct Batman: The Brave and The Bold in Gunn’s DCU, it is possible he might end up still directing a DC project that is part of the studio’s Elseworld story. Affleck said in his interview that he had no interest in directing the way co-CEOs are. Theoretically, if Ben Affleck is to be given a DCU Elseworlds story to direct with complete creative freedom to do whatever he wants, he might be on board. The possibilities are endless, and it is still too soon to say anything.

READ NEXT: Five Times Ben Affleck Shocked His Fans

About The Author

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

