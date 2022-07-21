Five Times Ben Affleck Shocked His Fans

Bennifer is officially official. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the world in July 2022 by legally tying the knot 20 years after the couple first became engaged in 2002. Their relationship ended at the beginning of 2003, and both stars went on to marry others, have children of their own, and live wildly separate lives. When it was announced they were back together in 2021 and engaged for the second time in 2022, fans wondered if they’d ever make it down the aisle. Now we know; they did it. Whether or not it lasts is a different story for a different day (though we do wish them a lifetime of happiness in their marriage), but fans are shocked. Ben Affleck really married Jennifer Lopez, and it has fans thinking about the other most shocking things the actor has done in his life.
Ben Affleck is an Alcoholic
It’s easy to forget that this handsome and talented star suffers from addiction, but he does. His addiction began around the time he was 15. Alcoholism runs deep in his family, and it includes his grandparents, his father, and even his own brother. He’s been in and out of programs since his teenage years, but he became publicly sober when he was in his 20s. His relationship with alcohol is on-again, off-again with periods of consistency and sobriety mixed with darker times. Sadly, he fell off the wagon more than a few times. His photo was taken a few times by the press, and it never failed to shock his fans that he was struggling with his addiction issues time and time again. Fortunately, for the star, he’s remained sober since 2020.
Ben Affleck Has Gambling Issues
The year 2014 was not a good one for Affleck. He was accused of counting cards at a casino and subsequently banned from blackjack in Las Vegas. This is enough to shock his fans, but his admission that he does, in fact, count cards, is even more shocking. He made it a point to learn the game, and he frequently wins. He makes it very clear, however, that his gambling issues are strictly those associated with blackjack and nothing else. He’s not a compulsive gambler with a gambling addiction.
Ben Affleck Cheated on America’s Sweetheart
Following the end of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in 2004, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner began dating. They quickly became pregnant, and they were married for ten years. They welcomed three children together, and he was suspected of cheating on Garner when the couple announced their divorce. Divorcing the woman who is known for her sweet personality, her beauty, and her talent was bad enough, but because he cheated on her? His fans did not take kindly to the news, and it was made worse when the press found out he cheated with his children’s nanny.
Ben Affleck Criticized His Own Film
Fans typically have no problem with actors critiquing their own work. After all, we all do it. We are all our own biggest critics, but it wasn’t his own work he had something negative to say about. It was the movie in which he starred that he did not have nice things to say. The film Daredevil is known for being given a lot of flack. However, even Affleck, who starred in the film, later said he ‘hated’ it. It’s not exactly the kind of thing you say to the world. He is entirely right to think this if it is how he feels, but it is a massive insult to everyone who was in the film, who worked on the film, and who put their hearts and souls into creating it. He insulted many people, and the general public was none too thrilled about that.
Ben Affleck Cast Himself in Argo
The 2013 film won the Oscar for Best Picture, and it deserved to win. However, there were more than a few people at the time who felt that Affleck made a gross mistake in casting himself as the CIA agent called Tony Mendez. Affleck directed the film, and he cast himself in the role. Edward James Olmos, an actor, publicly criticized Affleck for casting himself. “He was the director and should’ve either gotten Michael Pena, or Andy Garcia, or myself, Jimmy Smits, any one of a multitude of people that can handle those roles,” and he carried on with his criticism of Affleck casting himself as a Latino man in the film. He feels people don’t know that the man Affleck played is, in real life, a Mexican-American. Affleck only commented by saying Mendez himself was happy with the decision to be portrayed by Ben Affleck.