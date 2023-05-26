Aidan Quinn is a familiar face in film, having begun his professional acting career over 40 years ago, in 1979. Quinn has an extensive career in theater, film, and television. Quinn’s acting versatility has seen him appear in a wide range of roles, from law enforcement officer, Professor, to United States President.
Quinn is easily recognized for his trademark deep, resonant voice and light blue eyes. Quinn’s most recently recognized work in film is the 2023 Daughter of the Bride. Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Daughter of the Bride‘s Aidan Quinn.
1. The Movies You Know Aidan Quinn From
British drama audiences will remember Aidan Quinn from playing the titular character in Caleb Deschanel’s 1988 British drama Crusoe. Quinn played Jules Kaye in the critically acclaimed 1990 drama Avalon. Quinn’s versatility places him as the protagonist, alongside Kate Beckinsale, in Lewis Gilbert’s 1995 horror Haunted. In 2012, Quinn played Lieutenant Colonel Owens in the war film Allegiance. Quinn also plays Bruce in the American comedy Daughter of the Bride (2023).
2. How Aidan Quinn Got Started In Acting
Aidan Quinn didn’t have a passion for acting at a young age. However, he considered taking acting classes in High School. When he walked in and saw the theater students performing, he gave up and walked out. In his late teens, Quinn got a job as a roofer. While it paid his immediate bills, he wasn’t truly satisfied with it as a career choice. At 19, he decided he wanted to become an actor and enrolled at Illinois’ Piven Theatre Workshop.
Quinn landed his first acting role in theater in 1979 with Piven Theatre Workshop. Quinn played the role of Jerry Green in The Man in 605. In Chicago, he also appeared in two plays, Scheherazade and The Irish Hebrew Lesson. Quinn became popular as a theater actor in Chicago before moving to New York theater.
3. Other TV Shows Aidan Quinn Was In
Aidan Quinn made his television debut in 1981, playing scooter in an episode of American Dream. However, he returned to television four years later, in 1985. Quinn got his first multi-episode appearance on television with the NBC crime drama Third Watch. Quinn played Lieutenant/Captain John Miller in 5 episodes of the show from 2004 to 2005.
Quinn played Lt. Kevin Sweeney in 13 episodes of NBC’s police procedural drama Prime Suspect in 2011. Quinn’s biggest role on television was playing Captain Thomas “Tommy” Gregson in the CBS procedural drama Elementary. Quinn appeared in all 154 episodes of the show, which aired from September 27, 2012, to August 15, 2019.
4. Other Movies Aidan Quinn Was In
Aidan Quinn played Dez in the highly successful comedy-drama Desperately Seeking Susan (1985). Quinn played Benny Pearl in the 1993 romantic comedy-drama Benny & Joon, which starred Johnny Depp and Mary Stuart Masterson. Quinn portrayed President Ulysses S. Grant in the Western superhero film Jonah Hex (2010). In the 2022 action thriller, Blacklight, starring Liam Neeson, Quinn played the character of Gabriel Robinson.
5. The Nominations & Awards Aidan Quinn Has Received
Aidan Quinn has received numerous nominations throughout his career. As far back as the 1986 Primetime Emmy Awards, Quinn was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special for his work in An Early Frost. Quinn’s next Primetime Emmy Award nomination came in 2007 for his work in Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee. Quinn has also received several miscellaneous award nominations and wins.
6. Aidan Quinn Is Married To A Career Co-Star
Aidan Quinn is married to actress Elizabeth Bracco. The couple met on the set of Stakeout, where she played the character of a Bar Waitress, and married in the year of the movie’s release in 1987. The couple has two children, Mia and Ava Eileen. Bracco is the sister of actress Lorraine Bracco.
7. Aidan Quinn Has Starred In More TV Movies Than You Think
Aidan Quinn’s television credit has more TV movies in it than shows. Appearing in his first TV movie, An Early Frost, in 1987 as Michael Pierson, Quinn has starred in about 20 TV movies in his career. Quinn portrayed Paul McCartney in the TV movie Two of Us (2000) and Gen. Benedict Arnold in Benedict Arnold: A Question of Honor (2003). Quinn also portrayed Kerry Max Cook in The Exonerated (2005) and Henry L. Dawes in Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee (2007).
8. What Aidan Quinn Is Doing Next
Aidan Quinn will voice Theodore Parker in the upcoming movie The Gettysburg Address. Parker was a reforming minister of the Unitarian Church and a transcendentalist. The movie is in its post-production stage, but no date has been announced for release. Aidan Quinn is also expected to play Daniel in the 2024 comedy Food Fight and Cry from the Sea, which is still in pre-production.