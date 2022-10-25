How Liam Neeson Became an Action Hero

For the past 13 years, Liam Neeson has been one of the leading action movie stars, fighting villains with relentless force. But before the instant hit Taken, Liam had a somewhat different career path.
What started as a theatre career slowly picked up on TV and film in the 80s. The project that ignited the actor from Northern Ireland’s career was Schindler’s List. His role as Oscar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of Jewish people during the holocaust, brought him under the spotlight. Soon Liam starred in a Star Wars universe film that didn’t receive stellar reviews, but the romantic comedy Love Actually was an enormous success.
Taken was supposed to be just another movie, a bit outside his regular scope of films. After years of playing more gentle characters with a romantic touch, Neeson starred in an action movie in which he fights a women trafficking network that kidnapped his daughter
The movie was an instant success and led to two sequels. But Neeson’s stellar performance as an action hero wasn’t the only reason we saw dozens of his action roles in upcoming years. His wife Natasha Richardson died in a skiing accident in 2009, and to cope with the loss and to show the example to his family, he dived into work, accepting movie after movie. Here are some of the best in his action-hero career.
Run All Night
Liam plays a troubled character Jimmy The Gravedigger Conlon, who worked for the Irish mob and is now a dysfunctional alcoholic. The plot involves him and his boxer son, who doesn’t like what his dad became, into a series of fights with his former mob boss, hired assassins, and corrupt cops. It was an excellent performance from Liam Neeson and his co-star Ed Harris playing his former mobster boss.
Non-Stop
Situational action thriller Non-Stop portrays Neeson as hard-boiled US Marshall Bill Marks. He is on duty on a passenger airplane along with a psychotic villain who sends threats through text messages. Liam is on the verge of madness but manages to stay collected as a plane full of potential suspects tries to avoid disaster in the thrilling movie.
Taken
Taken is a 2009 action movie starring Liam Neeson as former CIA agent Bryan Mills. The movie formula is revealed in the title. His teenage daughter is kidnaped during a Paris trip by human traffickers. Agent Mills uses his arsenal of knowledge and weapons to combat organized crime behind the kidnapping. The exciting movie with the Neeson character’s superhero capabilities inspired many copycat movies, including two sequels with similar plots.
The Commuter
Liam Neeson doesn’t operate only in airplanes. His character manages weird mysteries on the commuter train as well in this 2018 movie. Although The Commuter is not a pure action movie, it does have incredible sequences. Secretive women, unusual tasks, and playing with psyche and mystery while a train rushes through the landscape and towns has enough material to keep you glued to the screen.
The Grey
Beautiful Alaska is the setting of the survival movie The Grey. Liam is an oil company sharpshooter protecting the workers from wild animals. Unfortunately, his plane crashes on the way back from Alaska into complete wilderness. Survivors must fight the cold, food scarcity, and the movie’s main villain – a pack of aggressive and hungry wolves. An ultimate endurance test puts characters through terrible tribulations, and only the toughest can survive in the vast Alaskan wilderness.
Other notable movies
Some could argue Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace was an action movie, but poor reception and the fantasy genre couldn’t push this film to the list. On the other hand, The A-Team, an action comedy with a ridiculous plot, could easily finish on the top action movie list if it weren’t for the bad reviews. However, if you don’t take it too seriously, The A-Team, with its star-studded crew, including Bradley Cooper and Jessica Biel, is a fun watch.
A Walk Among the Tombstones is a crime movie where an NYPD detective catches serial killers. Another notable mention is the western movie Seraphim Falls, which takes us back to American Civil War. His co-star in the film was Pierce Brosnan; Seraphim Falls was a well-depicted piece of filmography.