8 Best Seann William Scott Movies That Defined His Career

For more than two decades, Seann William Scott has built a reputation defined by a mix of raunchy comedies and cult favorites. Movie audiences from the late 1990s and 2000s know Scott as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable comedic stars. Although he has starred in fewer hit films in the last decade, Scott has taken a surprising turn, transitioning into action and heartfelt drama genres.
Seann William Scott’s filmography is filled with unforgettable characters, from lovable goofballs and outrageous sidekicks to underdogs and surprising heroes. With his trademark energy and sharp comedic timing, Scott has carved out a unique space in film history. In 2025, he takes on a more serious role in the action comedy Bad Man. Taking a closer look at his filmography, here are the eight best Seann William Scott movies that defined his career.
1. American Pie
Few actors have had their film debut as their breakout role. Having made his screen debut in television in 1999, Seann William Scott was cast as Steve Stifler in the Paul Weitz-directed coming-of-age teen sex comedy American Pie. Scott’s portrayal of Stifler, or The Stifmeister, as the loud, crude, yet oddly charming jock, instantly made him a star.
While Stifler wasn’t the film’s lead, Scott’s over-the-top performance turned The Stifmeister into a cultural icon of the late ’90s teen comedy. The success of American Pie catapulted Scott from an unknown actor to a major comedy star overnight. Scott reprised his role as The Stifmeister in the 2001 sequel American Pie 2, American Wedding (2003), and American Reunion (2012).
2. Final Destination
By the start of the 2000s, Seann William Scott was already a recognizable face on the big screen. When the cult horror hit Final Destination hit cinemas on March 17, 2000, it was an instant hit. Seann William Scott, cast as Billy Hitchcock, took a notable detour from his defined comedic territory. Playing Billy, a high-strung and slightly nerdy student who narrowly escapes death thanks to a premonition, Scott brought humor and vulnerability to the role.
Although cast in a supporting role, Scott’s performance stood out because it contrasted so sharply with his Stifler character from the previous year. Billy’s panic and paranoia throughout the film give audiences a chance to see Scott’s range, proving he could be more than just the comic relief. Besides only appearing in archival footage in Final Destination 5 (2011), Scott’s role as Billy Hitchcock remains one of his most notable in his career. This is because the Final Destination franchise turned into one of horror’s most successful franchises.
3. Road Trip
Hot on the heels of American Pie, Seann William Scott appeared in the road sex comedy Road Trip. It was another raunchy comedy that capitalized on Scott’s rising popularity. Cast as E.L. Faldt, the smooth-talking college student who instigates much of the chaos, Scott showed once again that he had the comedic charisma to steal scenes in ensemble casts. Road Trip may not have had the lasting cultural impact of American Pie, but it helped solidify Scott’s comedic status. Interestingly, it was another supporting role, but he managed to shine as one of the film’s most memorable characters. Road Trip grossed an impressive $119.8 million against its $16 million budget.
4. Dude, Where’s My Car?
Few movies were as synonymous with the turn-of-the-century stoner comedy wave as Dude, Where’s My Car? Starring opposite Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott played Chester Greenburg, one-half of the clueless duo searching for their missing vehicle. His chemistry with Kutcher and ability to lean fully into absurd humor made the movie a cult hit, especially among younger audiences. Although panned by critics, Dude, Where’s My Car? was a Box Office hit, raking in $73.2 million against its $13 million budget. To date, it remains a nostalgic favorite among audiences of 2000s comedy. The movie solidified Scott’s career, with all three of his films in 2000 being commercial hits.
5. Evolution
The following year, Seann William Scott stepped slightly outside of his typical comedic typecasting in Ivan Reitman’s sci-fi comedy Evolution. Cast as Wayne Grey, Scott plays a trainee firefighter who stumbles into a fight against alien life forms. Sharing the screen with veterans like David Duchovny and Julianne Moore, Scott held his own and provided much of the film’s comedic relief. The role demonstrated that Scott could bring his humor into bigger, special effects-driven studio films. Although a critical and commercial disappointment, Evolution defined Scott’s career in a way that showcased his rising status and established him as a casting choice alongside bigger names.
6. The Dukes of Hazzard
In 2005, Seann William Scott portrayed Bo Duke in the big-screen adaptation of The Dukes of Hazzard. Scott brought his signature energy to one of television’s most beloved characters. Starring alongside Johnny Knoxville (as Luke Duke), Jessica Simpson (as Daisy Duke), and Burt Reynolds (as Boss Hogg), Scott leaned into the film’s blend of action, comedy, and Southern charm. The Dukes of Hazzard gave Scott another opportunity to headline a major studio film. Although again panned by critics, the movie was a commercial success, grossing $111.1 million against its $50 million production budget.
7. Role Models
By the late 2000s, Seann William Scott had risen from a character actor to a successful leading man. In the 2008 comedy Role Models, Scott teamed up with Paul Rudd as Wheeler. His character is the party-loving energy drink salesman who, after a run-in with the law, is forced to mentor a troubled kid. Although he brought his signature humor, it was obvious, with the character, that Scott could handle more grounded comedy without relying solely on crude jokes. Role Models was a critical and commercial success, earning praise for Scott’s chemistry with Rudd and his ability to balance outrageous humor with genuine emotions.
8. Goon Movies
With Goon (2011), Seann William Scott gave perhaps the most unexpected performance of his career at the time. Playing Doug “The Thug” Glatt, a kind-hearted but tough enforcer in minor league hockey. Scott shed his Stifler image and delivered one of his standout dramatic performances. Co-starring with Liev Schreiber, Jay Baruchel, and Eugene Levy, the film’s mix of brutal sports action and sincere storytelling allowed Scott to showcase a dramatic range that many didn’t know he had. Goon became a cult favorite and earned Scott some of the best reviews of his career. He reprised the role in its 2017 sequel, Goon: Last of the Enforcers.
