Home
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd

7 Things You Didn’t Know About Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd

5 mins ago
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd
Home
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd

7 Things You Didn’t Know About Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd

5 mins ago

Paul Rudd is a name you’d easily recognize. Whether you know him as 2021 People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive or Scott Lang in Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise, the world has fallen head over heels for Paul Rudd’s charm. Rudd wears numerous hats; aside from acting, he is also a writer, producer, and business owner.

While the actor has been in the entertainment industry for decades starring in hit movies and TV shows, he has recently been the recipient of renewed global interest thanks to his involvement with the MCU. A lot about the star will make fans fall more in love with his personality. To find out, here are seven facts you didn’t know about Paul Rudd.

1. Paul Rudd Got His Breakout Role In The Classic Movie, Clueless

Paul rudd facts - Paul Rudd in Clueless

Rudd’s first big movie project was in 1995’s Clueless, where he played Cher Horowitz’s(Alicia Silverstone) former stepbrother, Josh. He became a fan favorite soon after its release. The coming-of-age teen drama also catapulted his career in comedy, landing him a role in Wet Hot American Summer, where he got the chance to hone his comedic skills and timing. He almost auditioned for three other parts in Clueless, including Cher’s love interest, Christian (Justin Walker). But playing Josh was the perfect role for him.

2. He Owns A Candy Store Business

Like many actors who want to venture into other businesses with their earnings, Rudd decided to buy a Candy Store to stop it from closing. Together with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, he helped save the beloved Samuel’s Sweet Shop in New York after the owner passed away. The two actors were regular customers at the candy store and decided to purchase it with another couple. They also own the candy store with John Traver, who has worked there since he was 15. 

3. Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Has A Much Bigger Role In Phase Five Of The MCU

Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania

While Ant-Man was considered a bite-sized hero in Marvel Phase four, he is at the forefront of kickstarting Phase Five. In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, viewers can see into the Quantum realm and are introduced to the new big bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Rudd’s film will lay the foundation of what to expect in the next Marvel movies and series as they gear up to fight Kang. A villain of this magnitude would typically be designated an ‘Avengers-Level’ threat, requiring the involvement of the whole team; but Ant-Man and his family leading the fight make his movies more vital to the future of the MCU.

4. Paul Rudd Loved Reading Comics As A Child

The fact that Paul Rudd now plays a comic book superhero isn’t surprising once you learn he loved reading comics as a child. At the time, comic book screen content didn’t exist, unlike today, where there are several streaming platforms filled with hundreds of tv shows and movies. But the comics he loved to read weren’t really about superheroes. According to The Guardian, some of his favorite childhood comics included Dennis the Menace, the Bash Street Kids, and Beano and Dandy: Desperate Dan. While most American children read Marvel and DC comics, these choices aren’t surprising because his parents are British.

5. He Is Often Considered The Seventh “Friend “

Paul Rudd in Friends

After his iconic role in Clueless, Rudd appeared in the classic sitcom Friends where he played the dreamy Mike. After a one-time-meet with casting director Leslie Litt and reading with Lisa Kudrow, he got the recurring role of Michael Hannigan, Phoebe’s love interest. He is often considered the seventh friend due to his impact on the show. He first appeared in season nine of Friends.

6. Paul Rudd Is A Family Man

Rudd and his wife, Julie Yaeger, have been married since 2003. They’re both in the entertainment business, but his wife started as a publicist and later ventured into screenwriting. Although they’ve managed to keep their almost two-decade marriage private, they are often photographed together on the red carpet. He told Elle Magazine that he wasn’t likely to leave his wife, considering his parents were together for decades before his father’s passing. Rudd and Yaeger share two children and seem to be loving their life together.

7. He Doesn’t Seem To Be Aging, What’s His Secret?

Paul Rudd in Ant-Man

Rudd was born on April 6th, 2023. That’s likely hard to believe because the Ant-Man star doesn’t look to be a day over 30 years old. During an interview with Men’s Health, Rudd said his secret to remaining ageless was plenty of sleep and a healthy diet. The Ant-Man actor also works out regularly, switching between cardio and lifting weights. The results are evident because he looks fit and healthy. 

READ NEXT: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Post-Credit Scenes Explained.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Every Michelle Yeoh Oscar Snub Before Everything Everywhere All At Once
March 9, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michelle de Swarte
April 12, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kathleen Munroe
January 20, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Frida Sofia
January 27, 2022
Hannaha Hall
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hannaha Hall
August 9, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meera Syal
June 29, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brittany Hoopes
July 24, 2022
Cersei Lannister
Who is Lena Headey? 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Actress
September 27, 2022
Why Dolly Parton wears long sleeves
This is the Reason Why Dolly Parton Always Wears Long Sleeves
November 18, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about A’Ziah “Zola” King
July 4, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Desi Banks
July 27, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gus Birney
May 30, 2021

About The Author

Isabel K
More from this Author

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.