Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Post-Credits Scenes Explained

The post-credits scenes of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania served to set up the future of the MCU. Marvel took everyone by surprise when it was announced that Kang the Conquerer was going to be the film’s main antagonist. As Marvel fans known, Kang is an imposing and terrifying threat; some may say, “an Avengers level threat”. He is also set up to be the next big-bad in the MCU, replacing Thanos. As such, the sakes were high to introduce him as a frightening villain worthy of amassing the Avengers for an epic showdown, and it is safe to say Jonathan Majors delivered in spades.
With the release of the movie, it is worth asking, does Kang’s story end with fighting Ant-Man and The Wasp? Thankfully, the two post-credits scenes in Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania say otherwise. With Quantumania kicking off Phase 5, it is only fitting that the post-credits scenes set up what to come for the MCU.
The Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up Avengers 5: The Kang Dynasty
The first season of Loki introduced the concept of variants, and The Time Variant Authority. The series also teased Kang as a significant threat thanks to his time traveling and multiverse-hopping abilities, revealing no matter how many versions of Kang are destroyed, there will always be another one to step in. The first Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene reinforced this idea, revealing the Council of Kangs.
As the title, Avengers: Kang Dynasty hints at, all of those Kang variants will be coming for the Avengers. The main three variants introduced to the audience were Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion. What’s interesting is that Immortus served as the basis for He Who Remains, a variant of Kang introduced in the Loki Season 1 finale. The first post-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, officially the mid-credits scene, sees the gathering of thousands of Kang variants with the intention of stopping “them”, referring to the Avengers, from destroying everything they’ve built. Considering how formidable one Kang variant was, this mid-credits scene promises trouble for the MCU.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’s End-Credits Scene Sets Up Loki Season 2
The second post-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gives a hint to how Loki Season 2 will start by showing Loki and Mobius M. Mobius watching a showcase by another Kang variant, Victor Timely. Yes, the name is meant to be a pun, but make no mistake about it, this variant is to be taken very seriously. In the comics, this Kang variant would eventually pave the way to become the new Kang Prime in Kang Dynasty. He gives up on the 21st century and decides to conquer the 20th. Like the other Kang variants, he uses time traveling to arrive in 1901 in the town of Timely, Wisconsin. Using his knowledge of advanced technology, he managed to build a corporate empire that focused on robotics and machinery. Overtime, as his company grew, Victor Timely would uses his wealth and technology to further his own agenda, including building his city-state headquarters known as Chronopolis.
What really separates Victor Timely from the other Kang variants is that he spent decades putting on a facade to cover his true intentions. His work proves that Kang’s most devious traits is his cunning nature and to literally hide in plain sight. All of this will be expanded on in the second season of Loki and will eventually lead to a very likely epic confrontation with the Avengers. It’s a lot that needs to be explored, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets the stage for it with its post-credits scenes. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania did a lot more than just give us a great introduction to Kang the Conquerer, each post-credits scene served to set up the next two Avengers movies. The road is paved and will lead to Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.
