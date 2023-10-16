Jacob Romero Gibson is a Jamaican-American actor. Jacob Romero Gibson was born on July 11, 1996, in Denver, Colorado. Gibson is best known for playing Usopp in the Netflix series One Piece. The live-action adaptation is based on the successful manga and anime One Piece. One Piece follows the story of the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, a unique group of individuals who decide to embark on a journey and sail across dangerous oceans to locate a fabled treasure known as One Piece. The series is based on the 1997 Japanese manga by Eiichiro Oda.
Gibson lost his mother when he was a child and ended up with his other relatives. He attended the California Institute of the Arts, known for its prestigious performing arts programs. In 2014, he graduated with a degree in Acting and Scene Analysis from the California Institute of the Arts. In his earlier years, he has also attended workshops on the arts, speaking, and voice/gesture. Gibson has featured in a number of stage shows, such as The Carolyn Bryant Project. In 2020 the actor landed a role as AJ Delajae in the American Drama TV series, Greenleaf where he played the role for a total of 15 episodes.
Jacob Romero Gibson’s Acting Career Began In Theatre
Before making a name for himself in the TV scene he appeared in a number of stage productions. Jacob Romero Gibson’s career began in 2011 when he took his first steps in the world of theatre. He participated in various short films. One of his most notable stage performances was his appearance in the stage production Uncle Vanya. In the theatrical production, he was seen playing the character of Ivan Petrovitch directed by Mirjana Jokovic. He has also performed in theatre production, Life Of Bob, where he portrayed the late reggae singer Bob Marley.
He Has Appeared In A Number Of Short Films
Although his acting career began in the stage performance scene he also featured in a number of shorts. Jacob Romero Gibson’s acting career outside theatre began in 2016 when he appeared in the short film Perception of Superheroes. As his acting career progressed he was featured in several short films such as Five, Snake Eyes, Jealous, #Prefer, The Mosaic, and Under Water: Dive Deep. In 2021, he was seen as Jake in the short film Black Prom, which was written and directed by filmmaker Nijla Mumin, the short was published on February 22.
Jacob Romero Gibson Was Into Sports Growing Up
As a child, he was a devoted football enthusiast. During his childhood years, the One Piece actor often played football with his friends. Growing up he was also involved in other sports while in high school. Gibson is also an adventurer who enjoys mountaineering. He also knows popular forms of martial arts such as Tai Chi. Gibson also engages in Yoga.
He Is Also Into Music
In addition to pursuing his career as an actor, Gisbon is also into music and has even released snippets of his performances and demos on social media. The young actor has released some songs over the years. Some of the songs are Liberty, Too Sweet, and From The Stars. He also often shares clips of him singing on his personal Instagram page.
Jacob Romero Gibson Has Appeared In Some Notable Movies
Throughout his career, Jacob Romero Gibson has featured in some quite notable movies. Although not all his roles in the movies are as big as he intended they still count in his filmography. In 2018, he made a special appearance as Atiba Jackson in an episode of the successful television series The Resident. The following year, in 2019, he appeared in two highly popular series, All Rise and Fox’s medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy where he played the roles of Dylan Frank and Josh respectively. From 2019 to 2020, he portrayed the character AJ Delajae in a total of 15 episodes of the series Greenleaf, which was produced by Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate.
He Was Really Happy To Be Featured On The Netflix Series One Piece
Upon receiving the news that he would feature in the live-action adaptation based on the manga and anime One Piece, Jacob Romero Gibson couldn’t hide his excitement. On November 10, 2021, he revealed on social media that he had picked up another star for his career. He was overjoyed by the news and he took to Instagram to pour out his feelings in a post where he said, “I truly believe we have assembled the perfect crew. and I cannot wait to bring it all to life.”. For his role as Usopp in One Piece, he had to rehearse his shooting and accuracy.