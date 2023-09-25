One Piece Live-Action Series: Everything You Need to Know

The live-action adaptation of One Piece was released in August 2023 and positively surprised every fan of the franchise. One Piece manga was first serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1997 and has maintained its popularity throughout its long run. Then as an anime, it first premiered on Fuji TV in 1999. However, unlike the Manga and Anime, Season 1 of the One Piece live-action was brief and spanned over 8 episodes with 451 minutes of screen time.
This guide delves into the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, and his crew. Let’s dig into the success of the live-action series alongside the anime and manga. Here’s everything to know about One Piece in detail.
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Live Action Series Season 1 Was a Success
The series started with Gold Roger’s big reveal about the one piece and people running off to find the treasure. Followed by Luffy’s introduction, him saving Koby, raiding the marine base, and starting to put together a crew. Together, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, and Luffy sail together and form a bond that will last through the years. Netflix’s One Piece has an 8.5 rating on IMDB, an 85% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 95% audience score with over 10,000 ratings. The live-action adaptation has become a hit and has been trending ever since it came out.
‘One Piece’ Live-Action Series Has Been Renewed for Season 2
The show, developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, has been received so well that it has been renewed for season 2 just 15 days after it was released. Audiences can expect One Piece season 2 to release sometime around late 2024 or early 2025. And thanks to the wonderful reception of One Piece — several more manga to live-action adaptations are due, including a Naruto live-action rumored to be in the pipeline. It is important to note that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes may affect the release date so the said timeline is valid only for timely resolution of the strikes. After eliminating Arlong in One Piece season 1, One Piece season 2 will likely follow the Arabasta Saga, continuing Luffy’s journey to become king of the pirates.
The Cast of Netflix’s ‘One Piece’
In addition to Iñaki Godoy, who takes on the ambitious role of Monkey D. Luffy, the aspiring pirate with unique rubber-like abilities, Netflix’s One Piece has a dynamic cast. Alongside Godoy. we have Emily Rudd (the orange-haired Nami) as the enigmatic thief with an eye on the Grand Line, and Mackenyu as master swordsman Roronoa Zoro and plans to become the greatest swordsman ever. Jacob Romero Gibson is also on board as the parabolic yet noble Usopp to life. And finally, Taz Skylar spices things up as the martial artist and chef, Sanji. Vincent Regan is also part of the cast as Luffy’s formidable grandfather, Monkey D. Garp. Other notable mentions are Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, Morgan Davies as Koby, and McKinley Belcher III as Arlong.
Analysis of Adaptation From Manga to Live Action: Changes and What to Expect Moving Forward
The live-action adaptation of One Piece has been viewed as a “beacon of hope” for anime fans. It suggests that live-action adaptations can be successful if they capture the spirit of the original material. As far as the changes are concerned — firstly, the one substantial change is the early inclusion of Garp in the series as Luffy’s grandfather. The 2nd prominent change is Luffy eating the devil fruit willingly — in anime and manga, Luffy eats it accidentally in the Partys bar when Shanks is around. Some other changes are Zoro’s introduction in the live-action, the change in Orange Town’s arc settings, and Arlong’s arrival to Baratie (which is way too early).
However, with the live-action series being able to capture newer audiences, these changes have had no effect on the overall story. In fact, for the franchise’s existing fans, these changes have actually given them something new to watch out for. Moving forward, we’re likely going to see more of the Shanks. One Piece season 2 is expected to follow the Straw Hat Pirates exploring new islands in East Blue and beyond, with new and exciting modifications to uplift the story for live-action.