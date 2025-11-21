65 Wholesome Photos That Are “Eye Bleach” To Cleanse Your Eyes From The Horrors Of The World (New Pics)

Spend enough time on the internet and the world will start to feel crazy and a little scary. However, your algorithm might not be an accurate representation of the big picture. On the contrary, chances are tech companies are manipulating it to distort your perception of what’s real.
So let’s offset the balance.
The subreddit r/Eyebleach presents itself as “the catch-all community for sharing beautiful, happy, or adorable content,” and it’s exactly what you need after you inadvertently find yourself doomscrolling—again.
#1 This Stray Calico At My Campus Has Been Promoted To Building Manager
Image source: Agitated_Spell
#2 Momma Cat’s Love Does Not Discriminate
Image source: a1oner_bvcksn6
#3 Learning From The Best
Image source: Eternal-Cuphead
Our information diet is important. For example, people struggling with their mental health are more likely to browse negative content online, and in turn, that negative content makes their symptoms worse, according to a series of studies by researchers at MIT.
These findings were outlined by Tali Sharot, an adjunct professor of cognitive neuroscience at MIT and professor at University College London, and Christopher A. Kelly, a former visiting PhD student who was a member of Sharot’s Affective Brain Lab when the studies were conducted and is now a postdoc at Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI.
“Our study shows a causal, bidirectional relationship between health and what you do online. We found that people who already have mental health symptoms are more likely to go online and more likely to browse for information that ends up being negative or fearful,” Sharot says. “After browsing this content, their symptoms become worse. It is a feedback loop.”
#4 The Perfect Best Man
Image source: Infamous_Bit_4360
#5 Goat In A Coat Doin A Tappy On A Cappy
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#6 He’s Fully Charged
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
The studies looked at the browsing habits of more than 1,000 people, using natural language processing to calculate a negative score and a positive score for each web page visited, as well as scores for anger, fear, anticipation, trust, surprise, sadness, joy, and disgust.
Participants also completed questionnaires to assess their mental health and indicated their mood directly before and after browsing sessions. The researchers discovered that participants expressed better moods after browsing less-negative web pages, while participants with worse pre-browsing moods tended to browse more-negative web pages.
#7 Highland Cow Baby
Image source: gbpc
#8 Spotted Cat Getting Comfy Under The Blanket
Image source: kushpyro1
#9 Cookie Paw
Image source: eravulgarisexplorare
In a subsequent study, participants were asked to read information from two web pages randomly selected from either six negative web pages or six neutral pages. They then indicated their mood levels both before and after viewing the pages. Again, the participants exposed to negative web pages reported being in a worse mood than those who viewed neutral pages and subsequently visited more-negative pages when asked to browse the internet for 10 minutes.
#10 My Pet Cow Chunk Gave Birth Yesterday. I Am So Proud Of Her
Image source: Modern-Moo
#11 Grandma: Don’t You Dare Bring A Dog Over! 30 Seconds Later
Image source: HotelSpecial
#12 Fell Asleep In The Food Container
Image source: -_no-
“The results contribute to the ongoing debate regarding the relationship between mental health and online behavior,” the researchers wrote.
“Most research addressing this relationship has focused on the quantity of use, such as screen time or frequency of social media use, which has led to mixed conclusions. Here, instead, we focus on the type of content browsed and find that its affective properties are causally and bidirectionally related to mental health and mood.”
#13 Just A Baby Stoat
Image source: rickyhorror
#14 It’s Kinda Hot In Turkey
Image source: biswajit388
#15 Mama Hedgehog With Her Tiny Hoglets
Image source: Nabzav
But here’s the part that turns this seemingly inconsequential list and other feel-good publications into something more than just a scroll.
The researchers found that interventions can alter browsing choices and improve mood—a follow-up study showed that those who viewed more positive content reported a significantly better mood.
#16 Looks Like A Stable Relationship
Image source: MacDefoon
#17 I See No God Up Here Other Than Me
Image source: AravRAndG
#18 ‘He Aint Heavy He’s My Brother.’
Image source: SunCloud-777
A study published in PLOS One supports this notion. It also found that being exposed to news that contains an element of kindness can ease the effects of reading distressing news stories.
“The negative exposure we have in the media makes us think that the world is more dangerous than it really is,” says Kathryn Buchanan, co-author of the paper and a psychology professor at the University of Essex, United Kingdom.
“Seeing others’ kindness helps us maintain this belief that the world isn’t that bad.”
#19 Look At That Smile… Bro Has No Enemies
Image source: No_Boysenberry4755
#20 “Witness My Magnificence, Mere Human”
Image source: rickyhorror
#21 Long-Tailed Tit, Tiny Bird From Japan
Image source: Sartew
To arrive at that conclusion, Buchanan and Gillian Sandstrom, a senior lecturer in the psychology of kindness at the University of Sussex, split 1,800 participants into several groups — each of which was shown news clips or articles about a recent catastrophic event in the UK. Some of the groups were solely exposed to upsetting news, while others were subsequently shown a story about a heroic act or a more lighthearted subject.
The group that was strictly shown unsettling news reported increases in negative emotions and decreases in positive feelings. That group also indicated feeling more pessimistic about humanity and society. Meanwhile, participants who were also shown stories of kindness reported feeling fewer negative emotions, coupled with increases in positive emotion. That group reported a more optimistic view of the world.
#22 Kitten Followed Me Home And Decided She Wants To Stay. Help Me Figure Out A Name For Her
Image source: SubjectTaken03
#23 In My Backyard
Image source: KaleidoscopeTight321
#24 They Have A Connection
Image source: Jezirath
The researchers also found that “there’s something special about kindness in particular,” Buchanan said, noting that while amusing stories (such as swearing parrots or classic jokes) diminished the effects of upsetting news, stories about acts of kindness were even more powerful.
“Following news stories that feature others’ kindness has a real set of emotional and cognitive benefits for people,” Buchanan added. “It serves as a kind of reset button that allows us to have this faith in humanity.”
When humans witness an act of kindness, “it gives us a special feeling called elevation,” “that warm, fuzzy feeling in the chest,” and “an immediate rush of wanting to be a better person.”
These findings might sound intuitive, but we consume so much content out of inertia, without stopping to think about why we landed on this particular ragebait clip or that infuriating political speech. Sometimes, we need to remind ourselves that there’s more.
#25 Spotted The Most Darling Little Hamster!
Image source: reddit.com
#26 The Photographer Is Joined By Lion Cub Acting As His Guide/Apprentice. Credit: Djamel Hadj Aissa
Image source: SunCloud-777
#27 I Always Hear People Say “Hi Doggy” But They Don’t Know Her Name. I Wanted To Change That. Now I Hear People Say “Hi Emma”
Image source: _SWANS_CAN_BE_GAY_
#28 Otis The Bat-Eared Fox
Image source: rickyhorror
#29 Tree Kangaroo And Pouch Baby
Image source: gbpc
#30 They Have Been Together For 9 Years
Image source: TheOneWithCatPyjama
#31 My Best Boy Waking Up From A Nap. He Has A Chocolate Chip Cookie On His Belly
Image source: wahwahwaaaaaah
#32 Baby Turtle Begins His Life
Image source: EddieBrock99
#33 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Caught My Coworker Sleeping On The Job
Image source: MegaNymphia
#34 He’s Just A Chill Guy
Image source: rickyhorror
#35 Nosfercatu
Image source: a1oner_bvcksn6
#36 A Newborn Baby Malayan Tapir At The Point Defiance Zoo, The Second Calf Born In Their 120 Year History
Image source: ExoticShock
#37 Smol Furry Bunny
Image source: ArsenikShooter
#38 Groundhog Shower
Image source: gbpc
#39 Just A Shy Little Guy
Image source: lmaosmh
#40 Six Months Of Growth. Can’t Say I’d Ask For A Better Bundle Of Chaos
Image source: AdventurousPlace6180
#41 This Bird Hiding Amongst The Flowers
Image source: kenistod
#42 My Once Feral Cat, And My Rescued Fighting Dog, Have Started Cuddling Together.😭
Image source: thebochts
#43 A Man And His Best Friend
Image source: gbpc
#44 Baby Elephant With A Blanket
Image source: Ok_Valuable_9711
#45 …i Made A Super Cute Sad Mosquito
Image source: piratedreads
#46 Those Floofy Hands And Feet
Image source: Complete_Fee6348
#47 Had An Awesome Binturong Encounter At Khao Kheow Open Zoo
Image source: What_a_pal_
#48 Red Panda Happily Sploots On A Slab Of Ice
Image source: Chronos_desu
#49 Visual Representation Of The Word “Skedaddle”
Image source: lmaosmh
#50 (Water) Puppy Dog Eyes
Image source: lmaosmh
#51 The Albino Deer Who Lives By My Cousin In Northern Wisconsin Had Albino Babies This Year
Image source: CriticalYikes
#52 I Hand-Stitched This Little Chubby Gator
Image source: rebordacao
#53 We Put Out Food For Feral Cats; These Two Little Pals Have Started Showing Up, Always Together!
Image source: DavidDPerlmutter
#54 Handpainted, I Think She Likes It!
Image source: Makanilani
#55 My Friend Was Introducing His Kitten To His Cat
Image source: SolidExtreme7377
#56 Baby Javelina On A Pillow
Image source: lmaosmh
#57 Little Guy Playing In My Spare Lumber
Image source: Capital-Stay4423
#58 I Planted A Flower Meadow
Image source: GuiltyCelebrations
#59 Piggy
Image source: gbpc
#60 This Melts My Heart
Image source: IntroductionDue7945
#61 Wa
Image source: BendyMine785
#62 Cooling Down
Image source: neon_sense_
#63 Dog Stick With An Attachment
Image source: [deleted]
#64 I Got A New Kitty. Say Hi To Cheese!
Image source: WastelandGunner
#65 My Cat, Opal
Image source: Awkward_Career_8476
