How XO, Kitty Season 2’s Cliffhanger Ending Sets Up Season 3

XO. Kitty season 3 has been greenlit and promises exciting storylines to be explored. The season 2 ending left fans on a major cliffhanger about Kitty’s (Anna Cathcart) unfolding love story and other key characters in the series. However, showrunner Jessica O’Toole has revealed that the next installment will make up for everything. O’Toole hinted that there would be more kissing and plenty of romance among the characters, especially Kitty.
On February 14, 2025, Netflix confirmed that XO, Kitty will return for season 3. The news came a few weeks after season 2’s release on January 16. Unlike the previous entry which was delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, XO, Kitty season 3 will get a faster release as writers are already working on the entry. Ultimately, the third season is expected in the first half of 2026. As the wait continues, explore what the season 2 cliffhanger means for the next phase.
XO, Kitty Season 2 Ending Leaves Plenty of Room For Imaginations
In XO, Kitty‘s season 2 finale, Kitty finally decides to confess her feelings to Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) but changes her mind after he reveals he’s sworn off relationships. Min Ho’s horrible experience with Stella took a toll on his emotions and he feels like taking a break from love to heal. As such, Kitty diverted the conversation to her scholarship renewal, bottling up her feelings once again.
Meanwhile, Min Ho is on his way to join his K-pop star brother on tour to which Kitty invites herself. With Min Ho’s affirmation, the season ends, setting up a thrilling plot for season 3. With Kitty and Min Ho still nursing feelings for each other, spending the summer together could lead to many things. Beyond Kitty’s love story, the final episode also highlights Yuri’s (Gia Kim) heartbroken status as Juliana (Regan Aliyah) moves on with Praveena (Sasha Bhasin).
Additionally, the quirky relationship between Q (Anthony Keyvan) and his boyfriend Jin (Joshua Lee) has evolved into something interesting to spice up the next season’s storyline. Beyond love and romance, Yuri’s world seems to be crashing as her family’s assets get frozen following a lawsuit. Overall, XO, Kitty season 2 ending set up a thrilling trope for the next entry in the series.
XO, Kitty Season 3 Might Finally Explore the Long-awaited Love Story Between Kitty and Min Ho
Season 3 will likely give fans the Kitty and Min Ho love story they have been waiting for. After her failed attempt to confess her feelings in the season 2 finale, Kitty gets another chance with Min Ho on the tour she invited herself to. Spending the whole summer together is likely to fan the embers of the flame between them which has been tucked away for too long.
On the downside, there may be distractions for Kitty in season 3 with Yuri being single after her break up with Juliana. It’s no secret that Kitty has feelings for Yuri which appears to be mutual. However, Yuri’s relationship with Juliana was an obstacle but that stone was rolled away when Yuri and Juliana broke up. Considering how unstable Kitty’s emotions have been, there’s no guarantee she won’t make her move on Yuri again.
Yuri Will Likely Bench Her Love Life, or Not
Truth be told, Yuri has a lot on her plate right now, and starting a fresh relationship might not be part of her plans. She just had her heart broken by the love of her life and later found out she was also broke financially. Her family’s assets, including her money, have been frozen following a lawsuit by Dae’s father. Seemingly, Yuri may not have time for love next season. Nevertheless, the story might take a different turn if Kitty decides she is not done with her feelings for her former roommate.
Will There Be More Characters From To All the Boys Franchise On XO Kitty Season 3?
With Noah Centineo‘s return as Peter Kavinsky in XO, Kitty Season 2, fans are wondering if there will be more crossovers from the To All the Boys universe. Though a brief cameo, fans were excited to see Peter who became a favorite heartthrob in the film series. Kitty was also excited to see him and he helped her navigate through her complicated love web.
Also, Kitty’s older sister Margot Song Covey (Janel Parrish) appeared in season 2 to the excitement of fans of the To All the Boys films. The question is, will there be more alums from the film series in XO, Kitty season 3? Surely, a Lara Jean (Lana Condor) appearance wouldn’t be bad. Here are interesting facts about Choi Min-young.
Follow Us