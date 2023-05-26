Do Noah Centineo and Lana Condor Show Up In XO, Kitty?

XO, Kitty is a spin-off to the To All The Boys trilogy. It follows the experiences of Catherine Song Covey (whose friends call her Kitty), as she makes the decision to move to a different country to not only build a better relationship with her long-distance boyfriend Dae but to also learn more about her mother. XO Kitty is a beautiful story of the struggles that come with love and how life never pans out in the way we expect.
The trilogy that XO, Kitty is based on, is the story of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky as the two tried to find a way to work out their relationship, following their journey from Junior High up until they go off to college. As a spin-off story, it is not farfetched to expect XO, Kitty to include appearances from previous cast members, especially the lead characters Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) of the parent movie trilogy.
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Do Not Appear in XO Kitty
As it turns out the leads of the To All the Boys trilogy, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo do not make appearances in XO, Kitty. The show centres exclusively on Kitty and tells a story that is separate from the events in the To All the Boys series while still maintaining a connection to the source material. This is achieved by Kitty speaking about her sister, Lara Jean’s relationship with Peter and generally making references to her family. Images of the two are also included in the series but only in the beginning when Kitty does a recap of her success as a matchmaker.
The absence of these characters does not detract from the story and still offers as much entertainment as the trilogy. The new cast brings fresh energy and perspective to the series, all of which are complemented by the writing and directing. Ultimately, XO, Kitty is a testament to the enduring appeal of the To All the Boys universe, and showcases its continued relevance and popularity.
Which Actors From the To All the Boys Franchise Show Up In XO, Kitty?
The fact that Centineo and Condor do not make appearances in XO, Kitty does not mean that some other characters from the movies do not have scenes in the show. Two of the actors from the trilogy who make appearances in the TV show are John Corbett and Sarayu Blue, who play Dan Covey and Trina, Kitty’s father and her step-mom respectively. Another surprise guest on the show from the trilogy is none other than Jenny Han the author of the book. This is not her first cameo in the To All the Boys universe, she had a cameo in the final film. XO, Kitty might not feature appearances from the first lovebirds that graced the story but this does not mean that the story is any less than the trilogy. If anything, this is a fresher perspective of what it means to exist in the world as a Covey girl navigating love, life and the promise of a future.