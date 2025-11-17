Hey Pandas, What’s Something That You Did That You Regret A Lot? (Closed)

If you’re not comfy with details, you can be vague about it!
#1
I was in a taxi one morning and we pulled up at the lights. Suddenly, there was a really loud, really scary, screaming coming from somewhere. I assumed it must be kids larking around but scanned the surrounding area anyway. I identified the screamer. 10 metres behind us, a man had his head trapped between the front of a bus and the pavement. He was clearly terrified but the bus driver didn’t appear to notice him. With his head wedged inches from the bus wheel, this person was literally screaming for his life.
The lights changed and the taxi carried me away. I often think about that man and wonder if he escaped with his life. I regret being the person that saw but did nothing to help. It torments me. And I deserve it.
#2
Convincing myself (for years) to believe priests’ b*****t: that emotional abuse and domestic violence in my family was my personal burden given by God, and I should just accept it. That I should respect my parents no matter what they did to me. That things will change for the better if I pray more and attend church constantly (they didn’t); and if no improvement, this meant that I didn’t pray from my heart, and I didn’t have enough faith in God.
I was 17-18 at the time. I often wondered how could anyone (let alone a priest) be so cruel to a teenager.
#3
Not making a huge stink and dragging my husband to see a doctor. Not doing my best at school and therefore no Uni. Being complacent about finances and now having a few problems (It is getting better tho). Started smoking again after my husbands death.
#4
I was leaving a thrift store one day. In front there was a security guard talking to a young man in extremely ragged and dirty clothes. She was telling him that he couldn’t enter the store and he was yelling back at her saying these were his only clothes and he needed more. I wish to heck I had told him ‘let me put this in my car, then I’ll go back in and get you something.’ I would have asked his sizes and gotten him at least one more pair of pants and 2 or 3 more shirts. I didn’t and I think about it and regret it.
#5
Getting my very long waist length hair cut off. It’s growing back nicely now though 😊
#6
Being a mean person. While in recent years I’ve tried to be more polite on the internet (I’m pretty polite in real life, although I can be mean there, too) but watching people get angry at me as I push them further gives me such a thrill that I find hard to resist. One of the last things I did on twitter before my school computer blocked it was telling a guy who was recently rejected by his crush and was very sad about it. “skill Issue”. I feel really bad about that because he was clearly very distressed. I also was a LOT meaner around last year (if you scroll through my comments you can see it), but I also had certain opinions that weren’t right. Luckily, I’ve been pretty nice the past few months.
#7
trying coming out to my parents… I have tried 3 or 4 times. My dad keeps telling me I’m not old enough to know. My mom asked me if I even knew what it felt like to be non-binary (this was before I realized I was pansexual and genderfluid) and then she forgot the next day…
#8
My hubby and I were on a dive boat in Thailand, tired after our dive we were just watching the scenery as we returned to our resort. We saw a person on an island in the distance, alone, waving. We waved back .. they weren’t frantic or giving the signal for distress .. but I still wonder 20 years later if they were okay and if they got off that island!
#9
Having a child at 21. Way too young and not very good at it. I never did it again.
#10
Being so sarcastic all the time, now people think I’m serious when I’m really not, and its so annoying
#11
Reconnected with a childhood best friend. When we were young, we split as friends and I held a grudge for 8 years. As a teen, I thought it would be fun to reconnect. After we became friends again, I realized I still had feelings for him and I wanted to be more than friends. He found this out and took advantage of me in more than one way. I broke off the friendship and got PTSD from him.
#12
So many. 1. Mostly about not setting clear boundaries in relationships. E.g. this one time I was close to “making it” with someone (won’t give details) and then I stopped and she looked confused. It was really unclear whether I wanted to go further or her. That was just one case. Could have ended up being much worse. 2. Cruelty to a former partner who at the time was suffering severe depression but I didn’t recognise it at the time. 3. Hitting on someone who was married. 4. Being too strict with my dogs and smacking them when they destroyed my garden out of sheer boredom. I really feel like I am a horrible person and have attempted suicide due to regret. If I can give anyone advice, it’s this. Ask yourself if you are respecting someone’s bodily integrity, and if you would behave the way you are behaving in front of work colleagues. If you’d talk like that, and act like that. If the answer is “no”, stop immediately and apologise. Do not be a piece of s**t like me.
#13
I have 2 major regrets. First, when I was a child I nearly died due to poor care from my doctors so my mother sued the hospital. I was basically given a check for £50,000 at the age of 18 with zero supervision and I squandered that money. Secondly I had a gastric sleeve procedure 3 years ago and lost 7 stone (98 pounds) but I couldn’t feel the loss so I started eating again. I’ve gained back 4 stone (56 pounds) and I hurt all over. Big regrets
#14
Going to college blindly. I wasted a lot of time and money because I didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do. I wish I had a mentor that could have helped me navigate college or career choices.
#15
I regret putting so much of my life on and into Facebook. I got banned, couldn’t find out why and with no recourse to reply. Stupidly lost a lot of unbacked up photos. When I moved abroad it was useful for me to keep in touch with my family who live in UK and US.
What’s worse is I bought an oculus for my wife and I set myself up as the admin and now I can’t do anything with it. There is no way to contact them either. What a waste of time and money but I deeply regret the lost photos. I had tried to download my profile previously but for some reason it halted.
#16
I used to bully a kid. I feel horrible about it, and I never got a proper chance to apologize.
#17
Haven’t grab some amazing opportunity life thrown on my path and I regret every day
#18
Not something I did, so much as something I did not do. When I first met my MIL to be, I quickly realized that she was not an easy person to get along with. This is mostly due to a surprisingly strict upbringing, her family’s shunning of emotional discussion, and a shared idea that seeking help (especially mental health help) was “weak.” However, despite the fact that I knew if I let her believe she could run over me through words and deeds, I never established strong, solid boundaries. Now, 10 years later, she is living with us and, quite frankly, bullying me every day. It is admittedly a “simple” situation in which I need to stand up to her and let her know what behavior will not be accepted, but obviously, that is easier said than done.
#19
Fell in love for the first time when I was 16. I ended up having a miscarriage in secret and kept it that way for years. Finally went to counseling to deal with it. Counseling helped, but 40 years later, the whole thing still haunts me. I lost my baby in the 5th month and have never been able to have another.
#20
I don’t know if this counts as it’s something I didn’t do (looked after my teeth) it came back to haunt me big time, spent many an hour in the dentist chair (which as we all know ain’t no fun) brush boys and girls 👍
#21
As a pansexual panda who eats pancakes on a pan, I regret pouring milk before my cereal.
#22
I’m sorry I didn’t join the armed forces.🇺🇸
#23
Regret spending every holiday with spouse’s family (although they’re great) at the cost of my family. Never made any traditions with them (although they’re not so great).
#24
I regret not working harder and school and getting a secondary education. I feel it will be impossible for me to ever get a job that can cover my life’s needs.
#25
Marry the ex. She was infertile and was silent eight years. I got the truth from her doctor.
#26
I regret being born and not offing myself 2 years ago when I had the chance. I also regret giving a cake with nuts in it to a friend who was allergic to them on purpose. He didn’t have much of a severe reaction, he just felt nauseous but I feel so guilty about it because I could’ve killed him or permanently altered his life and he wasn’t even a bad person. I wish I could say sorry to him but he went to a different school the next year. I don’t even think I can call him a “friend” because of what I did
#27
(tw: s*icide, self-harm)
Hey, I always think that I wasted my junior high experience because of my depression.
My junior high was the worst. I was treated as scum. My best friend suddenly hated me and made sure I had the worst year ever. I was pressured into dating a guy and turns out he was dared to date me. When I found out I cried but everyone said it was my fault, and I still do think that. Teacher’s yelled at me for crying in class, counselor never helped and even made things worse. At some point I considered suicide and started self-harming, and I ran away from home for two days. And every day I blamed myself.
Eventually, I got the help I need after an attempt on my life. Slowly I got back on my feet. The second half of my grade 9 year was me at my best.
I’m finishing junior high in two weeks now and I feel happier with new people who actually see the good in me and make me feel happy. But sometimes I look back and wonder if things could have been different. Everyone thought they were being funny, and I pretended to go along with it. I still find myself hanging otu with them. And sometimes I think that it’s all my fault for not sucking it up and wasting my school year. Maybe I’m right.
sorry this is long
#28
Getting bangs. Never again.
