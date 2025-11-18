Hey Pandas, What’s A Real Glitch-In-The-Matrix Moment You Had?

Hey there fellow pandas! Just looking for some weird and wonderful stories to share on the internet!
#1
My orchestra class had a small (optional) gig for st. Patrick’s day a few years back that I went too. It was a little windy and one of my pieces blew off my stand and landed in a puddle. Frustrating, but I mostly had the song memorized anyways so I shoved it into a pocket in my case and went on with the performance. Later that night I was sorting through my folder and I find another copy of that song. The weird thing is, it was exactly the same as the one that blew into the puddle earlier. Same markings, same everything. I even pulled out the wet copy to compare. It wasn’t photo copied because I was able to erase the writing on both. It was so weird.
#2
Peers from HS told me I died in a car crash, a real memory they share. shocked to see me alive.
#3
Dont know if its a glitch or not. My step dad did some construction work for one of the producers of the TV show Seinfeld. To my step dads surprise the producer was on site a lot. They didnt become friends or anything but friendly enough that my step dad asked on a whim if he could be an extra on the show.
My step dad has been deceased for nearly 20 yrs now. There is an episode in the final season that my step dad is on screen for 3 seconds. But its a 3 seconds that i can always cherish.
#4
Ok, I’ll start. So to start with some context: This happened when I was in Year 10. I have strict-ish parents so I know the sound of their door opening and closing etc. I also tend to look into their room as I walk past, to check what they’re doing. At that time I was wearing my headphones, with only one ear covered so that I could hear their movement or whatever. So I was doing something in my bathroom, and I went back and forth a few times from my bathroom into my bedroom. To do this I have to pass my parents’ bedroom. I saw my mom lying down on their bed, using her phone. I passed her two or three times. I did have music on my headphones, but I had the volume on minimum, to hear movement. Anyways, all of a sudden my mom OPENS THE DOOR of her bedroom (which was opposite mine) and walks out. I’m visibly confused, because I never heard her closing the door. She always closes the door before she lies down. So I got up and asked her when she closed the door. And she tells me she closed it as soon as she went into the room. So that door has been closed for about 20 minutes. Which is wrong, because I just saw her. I just shrugged it off as I was tired, but what do you think?
#5
Not sure if this is appropriate, but some years ago, my stepson passed away in very unfortunate circumstances. After his memorial service, we returned home, and our house had apparently lost power at some point. You know how digital clocks, like stoves, microwaves, old school led clocks just flash 12:00 when they reset? Well every clock in the house was flashing the month and day he died.
#6
Last year I was waiting for my grandfather to take me to something. We had to leave at about 2:45 PM and I remember being completely dressed and ready to go at the correct time, waiting for him to take me. I kept walking by his bedroom and seeing him watch tv but he wasn’t getting up. I was continuously glancing downstairs at the clock because I was really confused as it was just getting closer to 3:00. When the clock hit 3, I finally went into his room and asked if we were going to leave. He looked at me like I was crazy and asked what I meant before showing me the time on his phone where it said 2:00 PM. I rushed back downstairs and the clock said the same thing when I swear it had just said 3 a few seconds ago. To this day I still haven’t been able to figure out an explanation as to what happened and how I was so wrong on the time.
Note: It can take me a while to get ready (I’m talking one to two hours on most days) so I can’t fathom how I was completely ready to leave in apparently 30 minutes.
#7
One time I woke up in the middle of the night, and thought “paper” as like a warning to myself or something. Not even tall seconds later, I heard the sound of a crash and paper crinkling. I looked around a bit, it was too dark to see what had fallen. Didn’t think much of it, and went back to sleep.
Next morning, see that the strings of lights(they have paper orbs on them) that I have hanging on my ceiling fell down, making a loud crash.
I thought it was really weird that I somehow warned myself of the crash before it happened.
#8
A few years ago I was showing my cousin around Seattle. She wanted to see Kurt Cobain’s old house where he died. I knew exactly where it was so off we went. There is a little park next to the house and one little park bench. People often leave offerings to Cobain on the bench. That day someone had tied a yellow smiley face balloon. As soon as we pulled up to the house/park the song All Apologies came on the radio and the balloon which had been motionless began to sway in the wind. My cousin and i looked at each other with wide eyes. Then we smiled and jammed out to the song. Neither of us spoke til the song was over then we were like “Did that just happen?!?”
#9
I remember when I was younger I had a little toy chest. It was not big, but not small like one of those tooth chests. I think it was around 1 inch long? Anyway, there was a bear toy that fit perfectly in it, and I put it in there one day. I left it, then when I opened the chest again, it was gone. A few days after that, the bear was back. I was so confused, and I talked to my dad about it. He said that I probably had left it in there, taken it out, and forgotten about it. This was when I was 7 or 8, but I still vividly remember it. (If anyone has possible answers, please tell me.)
#10
Not sure if this counts, but-
I had a dream where my aunt was a volcano, and erupted- like, she died, somehow during the eruption of herself.
A few weeks later, she actually died.
#11
In 1996 I was on a port visit in Bahrain while attached to the USS Independence based in Japan. After standing in line for one of three ATMs for about an hour, I heard someone call my name.
Three people back of me was the guy I roomed with at summer camp in North Carolina, in 1990. He had also joined the Navy, was based out of VA. We had not spoken since the summer of 1990 but there we both were.
#12
I had a couple of years in which I was given glimpses of the future. Nothing elaborate or relating to anything bad happening. I had one where I was sitting in the living room watching TV when I turned and saw my sister standing there, then turned to the TV and a different show was on, turned back to my sister and no one was there. It would have been really weird for her to be there because she was estranged and hadn’t seen the family in way over a decade. Turned back to the TV, and the original show was back on. I just thought to myself “Ah, my sister is going to visit soon” About a week later I’m watching TV, saw scenes from a week ago playing again and turn to see my sister standing there for real. Even had on the same outfit I saw a week previous.
This type of flashes happened to me a lot, I just got used to it. I was going through puberty at the time, I think it’s somehow related. I still get small flashes but not as often.
#13
The gray lighter.
I have never purchased a gray lighter but when ever my other lighters are gone this gray lighter appears. My friends are now involved with it.
#14
Apparently I am a glitch. Or I have multiple doppelgangers. Several times a year I get mistaken for someone else and I frequently encounter people that say I look just like an old friend. My own brother actually mistook a stranger in a bar for me and was about to grab his head and shake it as a prank when the guy asked him what he was doing.
#15
Was in a car crash when I was a new driver. (Not my fault) The hospital called my mom and said I had died. I never went to the hospital.
#16
My dad took me to an Allman Brothers Band concert. It was a great show. At the very last note, of the very last song, just as they dropped the stage lights, lightning struck the stage overhang. After a second or two, everyone erupted into cheer and started leaving the venue. Might just be a cool coincidence, not a glitch, who knows. Best night ever! Miss you pops.
#17
Christmas shopping, going down the escalator and I see MYSELF COMING UP THE ESCALATOR, I do a double take and see myself doing the same. I get to the bottom and look we I have come from, the other “me ” doing the same. then we just turn around and walk away with the “WTF is going on looks”.
#18
Wait wait wait…more creepy? Donald Trump being elected President. And now? The second coming of…?Red pill?Blue pill? Which one gets me out of this? Aaaaiiieee?
Help
#19
Wait wait wait…more creepy? Donald Trump being elected President. And now? The second coming of…?Red pill?Blue pill? Which one gets me out of this? Aaaaiiieee?
Help
Follow Us