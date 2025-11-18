Hey Pandas, Which Music Artist Do You Listen To And Why? (Closed)

Everybody has a music artist that they love. We all have our reasons, whether it would be relatable or just really good music. What is yours and why? (Mine is NF)
#1
ghost
they are my fav band and i like their music a lot! its so energetic, but their songs can be sad too if they want it to be intended that way
i love the instrumentals a lot, and all members are so talented
#2
Okay so i know this is super emo but: Linkin Park & RATM…
BUT first and foremost: Real Friends. because their lyrics are very, VERY relatable but they dont sound super sad.
#3
Would it be cliche’ to say Rush saved my life?
So I’m 14. I’m living with extended family. Aunt doesn’t want me there, cousins bully me and get their friends to as well. My aunt FINALLY gets the idea that I shouldn’t share a room with my cousin (I’m apparently a “bad influence”, nevermind that I’m not the one skipping school, partying, or stealing things…) So I got used to the radio being on all night–so I needed some noise to fall asleep. But not the pop crud my cousin listened to. So I put it on an oldies/progressive rock station. I wake up one night, it’s 3 am. And they’re playing the strangest thing I have ever heard. It’s Rush’s “Passage To Bankok”. I’m like WTH is this?? Decided I liked that kind of thing, it was weird, I was kinda weird.
I admit it isn’t for everyone. But if all you think of when you hear the word “Rush” is “Tom Sawyer”, you’re missing out. :)
#4
NF, relatable.
#5
The Happy Fits
Because they are awesome and underrated.
#6
My Chemical Romance. For me, their music scratches and itch that no other artist can scratch.
#7
Ren and Cavetown. Their situations in their music are so real…
#8
lovejoy and wilbur soot bc i really like mcyt and i found out that wilbur makes music and omg its so good :]
#9
I listen to classic rock and modern pop…two very different genres lol
#10
Forester and Jack Johnson
#11
The Veer Union. Love the lyrics and the energy. When the inane banality of chatter gets to be too much at work the headphones go on!
#12
chloe moriondo :) she’s so amazing and i love her songs so much
#13
I really enjoy AJR. Fun instrumentals, relatable lyrics, I got to see them in concert, and it was a really cool show.
Follow Us