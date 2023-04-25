Lee Pace is an American actor who has appeared in various roles in his acting career. With his career spanning over two decades, Pace is known and recognized for his work on stage, film, and television. Pace was born Lee Grinner Pace, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on March 25, 1979.
Pace is one of a few actors to receive a nomination for a major award for a film debut role. He’s also one of a select few actors to have appeared in six consecutive movies that grossed more than $100 million at the box office. Here are the 10 Best Lee Pace roles in movies and TV shows.
9. Aaron Tyler In Wonderfalls (2004)
Lee Pace’s first main cast role in television was as Aaron Tyler in Fox’s comedy-drama Wonderfalls. Pace’s character is the brother of the series’ main protagonist, Jaye Tyler. Pace’s character is a Ph.D. student of Comparative Religions. He’s the closest to Jaye and the only one to know of her ability to communicate with animal figurines. The series only ran for 1 season with 13 episodes, from March 12 to April 1, 2004, with Pace appearing in all 13 episodes.
8. Ned In Pushing Daisies (2007–2008)
Lee Pace is famous for his time on the ABC comedy-drama Pushing Daisies. The series was Pace’s second television show, where he was cast in a lead role. Pace played the character of Ned, The Piemaker and owner of Pie Hole Restaurant. Ned has the super ability to bring dead people back to life.
Ned works to solve murder mysteries and cases alongside Chuck, Olive Snook, and Emerson Cod. The series premiered on October 3, 2007, and aired its final episode on June 13, 2009. Pace received nominations for the Satellite, Golden Globe, and Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance in the series.
7. Jack In The Resident (2011)
Lee Pace starred in Antti Jokinen’s thriller, The Resident, as Jack. Jack is the separated husband of Hilary Swank‘s character, Juliet Devereau. The movie revolves around the life of Juliet, who, after moving into a rented apartment in New York City, gets stalked by Max, the person she rents it from. When Max sees Jack and Juliet attempting to rekindle their relationship, he gets jealous and chooses to act and keep them separated permanently.
6. Thranduil In The Hobbit Trilogy (2012–2014)
Lee Pace’s biggest career role as of 2012 was being cast as Thranduil in J. R. R. Tolkien’s film adaptation trilogy, The Hobbit. Pace’s character, Thranduil, appears in all three films, An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug, and The Battle of the Five Armies. In the movie, Thranduil is the Elvenking, the ruler of the Elves. Although The Hobbit wasn’t as successful as its predecessor, The Lord of the Rings, all three The Hobbit movies collectively grossed a little over $2.9 billion at the Box Office.
5. Ronan the Accuser In Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
In the same year, Lee Pace appeared in the third installment of The Hobbit film series, Pace was cast in his first MCU film, The Guardians of the Galaxy. Pace played the movie’s main antagonist Ronan the Accuser. Pace had initially auditioned for the role of Peter Quill, but director James Gunn felt he was more of a perfect fit for Ronan the Accuser. As with MCU movies, Guardians of the Galaxy was a commercial success, grossing $773.3 million worldwide at the Box Office.
4. Joe MacMillan Halt and Catch Fire (2014–2017)
Lee Pace is also known for his long-standing role as Joe MacMillan in AMC’s period drama Halt and Catch Fire. Pace plays the lead character in the series. Pace’s character leaves his job as a sales executive at IBM to join Cardiff Electric. Created by Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, the show ran for 4 seasons with 40 episodes. It premiered on June 1, 2014, and ended on October 14, 2017.
3. Ronan the Accuser In Captain Marvel (2019)
Lee Pace reprised his role as Ronan the Accuser in the MCU’s 21st movie, Captain Marvel (2019). Unlike in Guardians of the Galaxy, Ronan the Accuser isn’t the main antagonist as the movie is set years before. However, Pace’s performance and portrayal of Ronan the Accuser left audiences and critics in awe. As the first MCU live-action adaptation of Marvel Comics’ Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel, the movie was an astronomical success. It grossed $1.131 billion at the Box Office against a $152–175 million budget.
2. Greg In Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Lee Pace’s last appearance in film was in Halina Reijn’s black comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies. Pace plays Greg, one of the guests at David’s hurricane party. Greg gets suspected of being a killer when Bee discovers David with a slashed throat. Pace starred alongside Amandla Sternberg, who plays Sophie.
1. Brother Day In Foundation (2021 – Present)
Lee Pace currently plays Brother Day in the Apple TV+ science fiction series, Foundation. Pace’s character is the Emperor of the Galactic Empire, a 12,000-year-old empire. The series has been renewed for a second season that’ll premiere in mid-2023. The first season aired on September 24, 2021, with its last episode on November 19, 2021. Lee Pace will reprise his role in Foundation season 2.
